More than 20 drown as bus swept into flooded river in Kenya

The US, Britain, Norway, the European Union and Switzerland urge Sudan's security services to respect the right to free speech
Africa3 weeks ago
More than 20 people drowned on Saturday when a bus travelling to a wedding in Kenya was swept away by fast-flowing waters as it tried to cross a flooded river.
Onlookers screamed as the yellow school bus hired to take a church choir and other revellers to the ceremony in Kitui County keeled over and sank as the driver tried to navigate the surging waters.
Some aboard the stricken bus managed to escape before the bus was quickly submerged, and were helped to safety.
“We have this terrible, terrible accident that happened here this morning,” Kitui governor Charity Ngilu told reporters.
“The bodies that have already been retrieved right now are over 23. We have more bodies in the bus,” she said, adding that efforts to recover the corpses would resume on Sunday morning.
She said 12 people had been rescued, including four children.
It remains unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus when it tipped into the Enziu River, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of the capital Nairobi.
Witnesses said the driver had stopped to negotiate the river, and was close to the other side when the bus was swept beneath the churning currents.
Deputy President William Ruto was among those to extend his condolences, and also urged motorists to apply extra caution on the roads with many parts of Kenya experiencing heavy rain.
The US, Britain, Norway, the European Union and Switzerland urge Sudan's security services to respect the right to free speech
Africa3 weeks ago
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy
Africa3 weeks ago
He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela.
Africa3 weeks ago
13 children injured when their classrooms made out of straw and wood were engulfed in a blaze in southern Niger
Africa3 weeks ago
Security forces use tear gas to break up protests, 87 people arrested in Khartoum
Africa3 weeks ago
Martin Griffiths insists on the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas
Africa3 weeks ago
Sudan protest movement calls for the establishment of a civilian government to lead a transition to democracy
Africa3 weeks ago
Nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People’s Liberation Front
Africa4 weeks ago