Look: Passenger plane flips over after crash-landing in Somalia

More than 30 people rescued

Smoke billows from a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somali. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:29 PM

A passenger plane crash-landed at an airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, with no deaths reported and all those on board - more than 30 passengers - rescued.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing.

Black smoke and flames rose into the air as fire trucks approached on the runway and firefighters started hosing down the crashed plane.

Firefighters spray water on a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Reuters

