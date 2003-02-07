UAE

Gulf Air extends service

ABU DHABI - Encourged by the success of its inflight chef service 'restaurant in the sky' between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and London, Gulf Air has extended the service to service to its First Class passengers on the Paris and Frankfurt routes.

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 7 Feb 2003, 6:46 AM

Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 12:03 PM

The chefs, who have all completed the airline's specialist inflight training programme and form an integral part of the cabin crew, are on board to offer a fine dining experience between the Gulf and Europe. Discerning customers will appreciate the difference, as meals are prepared to individual tastes, said Michael Kent, head of inflight services here yesterday.


