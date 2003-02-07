Gulf Air extends service

ABU DHABI - Encourged by the success of its inflight chef service 'restaurant in the sky' between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and London, Gulf Air has extended the service to service to its First Class passengers on the Paris and Frankfurt routes.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Feb 2003, 6:46 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 12:03 PM