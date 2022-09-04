Fourth UAE relief aid aircraft arrives in Sudan

The shipments are intended to establish an air bridge to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods

The fourth aircraft of the UAE's relief air bridge to Sudan has arrived at Khartoum Airport carrying 30 tonnes of shelter materials and other essentials, in order to assist people affected by the floods that swept the country.

The Emirati aid aircraft was received by Dr. Ahmed Ali Qalam, Representative of the Ministry of Social Development of Sudan, along with members of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team.

These relief aid shipments are part of the UAE's efforts to lend a helping hand to Sudan, and support its efforts to contain the fallout of the floods that drowned vast stretches in the country.

Hamad Mohammed Al Jneibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, said the fourth plane was sent following the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to establish an air bridge to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people affected by the floods.

The humanitarian aid is being dispatched under the framework of the historical and deep-rooted ties between the two countries, as well as the UAE's policy and humanitarian mission to help communities around the world, through relief and humanitarian aid projects, that support their recovery and developmental efforts, he added.

Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, Head of the ERC Team in Sudan, noted that the ERC team is continuing its humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Sudanese people through the crisis.

Dr. Qalam said that the aid sent on the fourth aircraft will be distributed across affected areas in Sudan. This humanitarian aid is further proof that the UAE cares deeply about Sudan, he added, stressing that the UAE has always been the first to come to the aid of the Sudanese people.

