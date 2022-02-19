15 people dead in suicide bomb attack in Somalia

He is being supplied with oxygen and water through pipes that were lowered to him
Africa2 weeks ago
Police say at least 15 people are dead after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a crowded restaurant during lunch hour in Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region.
The dead were mostly civilians, and 20 other people were wounded, police spokesman Dini Roble Ahmed told The Associated Press by phone.
The blast caused “huge damage,” he said.
The AL Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.
The explosion comes amid Somalia’s long-delayed and often tense election process.
He is being supplied with oxygen and water through pipes that were lowered to him
Africa2 weeks ago
Umaro Sissoco Embalo says the five-hour gunfire killed or injured many people
Africa2 weeks ago
The coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in the region in 18 months
Africa2 weeks ago
This brings to 53 the total number of combat deaths suffered by French forces since they first deployed troops to Mali nine years ago
Africa3 weeks ago
Incident took place when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked people at the ceremony.
Africa4 weeks ago
One witness said he had seen 'human body parts strewn across the area'
Africa1 month ago
The accused has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for a month for assessment
Africa1 month ago
Officials contact parties to look for way forward, army raises no objections
Africa1 month ago