Abu Dhabi to replace traditional lights with LEDs

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a campaign to replace traditional lights with smart energy-saving lighting system (LED) which are environment-friendly on Abu Dhabi Island.

The campaign also aims to demonstrate the environmental benefits of the smart lighting of the city.

The municipality said a smart lighting pilot project will be implemented in August this year, with the aim to replace the current traditional lighting in Abu Dhabi to energy-saving LED lighting in line with the best international practices in the field of lighting.

It also aims at lighting the city in accordance with internationally applicable standards, within the municipality’s framework and keenness to save electricity consumption and achieve sustainable development standards.

According to the municipality, the project will save electricity consumption through reducing the intensity of the design lighting and the use of smart system applications, in addition to the introduction of ‘LED’ technology, which will lead to obtaining several social, economic and environmental benefits.

“The scope of the project includes the provision of a smart central control system for the new lighting units,” said the municipality.

On the proven benefits of implementing the new lighting project, the municipality pointed out that the lighting contributes to enhancing the use of modern sustainable lighting technology, reducing and rationalizing energy consumption and carbon emissions, improving maintenance and operation processes and use of a smart control system following approved standards that are based on best international practices in this field.

The project also uses sustainable lamps with a long service life, which leads to improved lighting quality.

Among other benefits of smart lighting is that it provides lighting on the roads and pedestrian paths, and prevent street lighting from reaching the windows of buildings.

