Abu Dhabi Festival to return with strong line-up of local artists
More than 500 artists from over 50 countries, 16 exciting world premieres and 12 festival productions
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has announced the programme for the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival (ADF) under the theme ‘The Future Starts Now’.
ADF will return in 2021 as the region’s leading celebration of creativity and the arts, with stunning performances and remarkable exhibitions.
The Festival will span an entire year with 16 exciting world premieres, 12 festival productions, eight global co-productions and four creative commissions.
The line-up was unveiled through a virtual panel featuring Huda I. Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Artistic Director of ADF. “This 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival comes at a time of exceptional circumstances,” she said. “The pandemic has changed our lives, and now, more than ever, the community must come together to cultivate hope, spark creativity and nurture innovation through culture and the arts. Under the theme ‘The Future Starts Now’, this edition will reaffirm the role the arts play in bringing humanity together in challenging times.”
Classical concerts, a celebration of Beethoven, The Al Ain Film Festival, composer’s platforms and visual arts exhibitions will be highlights. Check out the full schedule at abudhabifestival.ae
