Vice President congratulated the country and its people on the 47th anniversary of the unification of armed forces
Vice President congratulated the country and its people on the 47th anniversary of the unification of armed forces
While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance
The astronaut dressed in a Jiu Jistu gi - the traditional kimono-style attire worn by the sport’s athletes- posted a six-minute video about the sport
Latest round of winners included a driver, a government employee, and an electrical technician
Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 35ºC in Dubai
Video clips from authority showcase the dangers that can occur due to negligence by drivers
Peter Hellyer shares memories of opportunities he got to spend time with the King, away from the crowds, the cameras and the public eye
Pooja Ganatra is the youngest sustainability and acoustic consultant invited and is the only speaker from India and the Middle East
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian Government and the families of the victims of the crime
PARTNER CONTENT
In November 2022, the UAE released 'We The UAE 2031', the national plan for the next decade, which concentrates on the overall development in economy, society, eco-system and diplomacy.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The Portugal Golden Visa programme has increased in popularity in the UAE and GCC specifically over the last few years
PARTNER CONTENT
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
PARTNER CONTENT
Introducing Holiday Factory Premium - the game-changing brand for high-end, all-inclusive holidays in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
Coach says Messi and the club will have discussions about the player's immediate future when he returns from suspension
Airline's attempt to initiate insolvency proceedings has led to a dispute with its lessors, who requested the aviation regulator to deregister some of its aircraft to reclaim them
Met department notify residents of fog formation and deterioration in visibility
National Identity Mark aims to heighten local students' deep-rooted understanding of the country's traditions, customs and values
With tomorrow's coronation making headlines around the world, those who have had the golden chance to meet British royals relive the once-in-a-lifetime experience
It came a day before officials from both countries, and Turkey were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertiliser, due to expire on May 18
The vehicle that was bumped ended up slamming into the road barrier
Some spots announced extensions; here's a guide to places you can enjoy with family and friends
The offer will only be valid for 48 hours
Standing at over 300m tall, the building will have 71 floors but only 76 residences will be constructed to achieve its goal of providing privacy, exclusivity, and pure luxury
After witnessing the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth 70 years ago, Britain's King Charles will be coronated himself on Saturday
This summer, customers of each airline will be able to purchase a single ticket to fly into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with a seamless return via the other airport
The guest list features a mix of figures from different walks of life, backgrounds, and professions, each of whom brings a unique perspective and story to the occasion
The emirate saw remarkable growth in medical tourism in 2022, with 674,000 medical tourists spending Dh992 million — an increase of Dh262 million from 2021
Navigate the competitive job market in Dubai by keeping the following things in mind.
The committee raised rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, but diesel prices have been reduced
With the UAE making leaps and bounds in space exploration, here are some ways to pique your child’s curiosity and get them excited about space.
His platform is dedicated to designing aids that are simple, sustainable, and affordable
With the 'What My Mother Taught Me' campaign, social media users are being asked to share the sustainable practices passed down by their mothers using
These incidents serve as a reminder of how important it is to double-check travel documents before heading to the airport, they caution
Air taxis are expected to start operations by 2026, making the emirate the world's first city to have a fully developed network of vertiports
DTC is making strides to realise its strategy to deliver innovative and sustainable transportation services at world-class standards
Homegrown foodtech start-up Switch Food will produce food products 100 per cent free of genetically modified organisms, soy, allergens and gluten including vegan and halal-certified kebab,
Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
The person wrongfully caught was acquitted of any wrongdoing by the criminal court
Victim was assaulted by the accused, who stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents
Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian Government and the families of the victims of the crime
Multiple truces have been reached since the fighting erupted on April 15, but none has been respected
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Over the last 25 years, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital's team of obstetricians and gynaecologists, alongside the midwives and nurses, have helped deliver thousands of healthy babies to different generations of UAE parents
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Strategic partnership set to elevate healthcare standards and extend services across the UAE, GCC, MENA, and Egypt
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
PARTNER CONTENT
How The Seventy Ninth Group found its own route to success and became one of the fastest-growing asset management companies
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi inaugurates its biggest store at Dubai Mall, showcasing the latest tech products and offering a 50 per cent discount on opening day
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Established in 2012, Global College Malta is a prominent and cutting-edge private higher education institution in the Mediterranean region.
PARTNER CONTENT
The UAE has been working closely in line with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) requirements and to bring an international standard in conducting business.
PARTNER CONTENT
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
Whilst business strategy needs to be realigned in the face of change, ignoring people’s needs impacts the journey massively
Kinetic artist Sheik Hussain Yunnaz on using waves of the desert in his kinetic energy artworks as a way of paying homage to the late founding father of the nation
ICOPLAST Conference showcases latest innovations in cosmetology, highlights emirates' leading role in the field
Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan, Ruler of Sharjah, issued a resolution designating Bin Karam as Director General of Irthi
The artist, one of the youngest in the world in her field, was inspired by her father, who is the famous DJ Shock
As labour contract negotiations heat up in Hollywood, unions representing writers and actors seek limits on artificial intelligence
A calm-but resilient approach to life and many other lessons that a trip here teaches you
After completing 24 years in Bollywood, Dino Morea is back on the big screen with
You can incorporate these tips in your daily life to aid digestion
Some passengers will get a chance to enjoy the 'official coronation quiche'
‘Machines Can See 2023’ summit brought together foremost experts in 3D computer vision, deep learning, generative AI, AR, VR, and more
A total of 3,050 real estate transactions recorded during the week
Chinese insurer Ping An sought to split the bank in a search for better returns
Airline's attempt to initiate insolvency proceedings has led to a dispute with its lessors, who requested the aviation regulator to deregister some of its aircraft to reclaim them
Revenues also grew significantly to reach Dh12.8 billion
Tourism is set to be a major contributor to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33
Hervé Dupont of Fortiche, producers of Arcane: League of Legends series, quells Humans vs AI debate at Sharjah Animation Conference
|1 AED
|22.13 INR
|1 AED
|77.31 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,486.8 AED
|24K
|247.00 AED
Gujarat Titans finished at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare
Babar smashed a 117-ball 107 and also became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs
Nadal had to withdraw from Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, before eventually adding Rome, the final French Open warm-up event, to the list
Coach says Messi and the club will have discussions about the player's immediate future when he returns from suspension
The injury ruled Rahul out of the WTC final against Australia from June 7-11
Throughout the night, Naples' narrow streets were filled with the sounds of cheering, chants, firecrackers and flares
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year
More than 200 people ended up in hospital overnight for injuries sustained during the celebrations
The former champion lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by five runs
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation