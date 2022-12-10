It was a brutal World Cup knockout game that saw several yellow cards and even a brawl involving Argentina players and the Dutch reserves
Spectators also appreciated the host’s move to make public transport free of cost
Humidity levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The city has a rich history of making football balls and other sporting equipment dating back to colonial times
Tax shall be imposed on profits accrued and not on the total turnover
Khaleej Times has put together some of the top locations to have a great time with the family, outdoors
Inaugural launch of the Rashid Rover is now scheduled to take place on Sunday at 11.38am UAE time
A 1996 graduate of Princeton, he worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021
Kavak, a global company with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Perú, Spain and Turkey, has emerged as a disruptive brand that is revolutionising how pre-owned cars are bought and sold in the UAE.
Unicommerce has automated four warehouses located across various locations in the Middle East
The best flagship phones have become integral tools for not only navigating modern life but also making it easier.
Spend the festive season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi this year. We start off our season with a Christmas Market filled with handmade goodies and ornaments as well as choirs of little ones from around Abu Dhabi schools starting with BSAK.
The Checkered Ones win 4-2 on penalties as Marquinhos misses crucial spot-kick
The forward fired home from close range in extra-time to draw level with the Brazilian legend who scored his goals between 1957 and 1971
With over a millions followers on Instagram Roberto believes that food has the ability to bring the world together and make it a better place
Team to face off against football heavyweight Brazil
They beat Netherlands in penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw
The criminal hearing began Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday, the family member said
It regulates various procedures including those for marriage, divorce, and inheritance
They say that there is no need for companies to panic
Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards
Tam Khan was blown away by what he described as a ‘surreal experience’, as he told Khaleej Times later in the day
The last train will depart 45 minutes after the last game
The park's famous 21-metre-high festive tree has been adorned with glistening lights and the elves have lent a hand to make the tree extra special
This is the second exchange house fined by the Central Bank this week
The rowers were overjoyed to see the mammals coming close to investigate
Facility will allow companies to test and operate vertical take-off and landing
Over 2,000 participants from 60 countries are taking part, including 20 national pavilions
Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
The Atlas Lions scripted history by becoming the first Arab country to make it to the quarter-finals of the tournament
3rd phase of the insurance system to include free treatment at the University Hospital of Sharjah for citizens aged 55 years and above
Companies that fail to achieve targets to face fines from January 2023
The facility is designed to international standards, with tracks and topography that simulate natural terrain and magnificent view of city skyline
While it could be viewed as aggressive play, it is, in fact, different from actual aggression because 'of its lack of intent or attempt to injure a live person'
Gulf Vision and Wheel of Fate launches
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
Leading the way in Emiratisation, Maryam Buti Almheiri, CEO of Meethaq Employment Agency, explains why it is the right option for the economy and the nation
is a twenty-five-year-old globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company offering a full stack of martech solutions that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey.
A new WORLD record has been set for the world’s fastest SUV.
A new era of art has arrived in the Muslim world, and it's called the Walows of Islam. Created by Walow (
The Indian quartet is popular for covers of classic songs, and original hits as well
Netflix released the first three hour-long episodes on Thursday, with three more due December 15.
The stars who attended the event separately both flaunted eye-catching blue outfits.
The sequel to groundbreaking extraterrestrial epic 'Avatar' has been 13 years in the making
The makers depict it in a way that everyone in the room feels it, whether you have a connection to the story or not.
Post-pandemic the picturesque twin towns of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani are gearing up to receive tourists
Using minimal invasive technology, the surgical institute is offering enhanced care to offer life-changing solutions to patients
Covid cases are on the decline but other viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also impact people’s health
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
More specialist nurses, health and social workers being trained to take care of wellbeing of population, says top official
A taste of Morocco
Keep yourself cosy and fashionable this season
“Romantic?” chorused most of them. “Christmas is a spiritual journey, dear chum.”
e& enterprise to be the majority shareholder in a joint venture to build the largest pure play cloud managed and professional services provider in the METAP region
The event drew to a close on Thursday, with representation from 96 countries
Four of the super-jumbos will operate between Abu Dhabi and London, with the first to be reintroduced from summer 2023
Some fans managed to buy tickets to the match but were yet to book a flight to Doha
Jumeirah Second recorded the highest deals for apartments
Former footballer says the current team features a good mix of young and old players
Fellow DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Tyrrell Hatton, will compete in January’s Rolex Series event, joining previously announced world No.1 Rory McIlroy
All-rounder Rohan Mustafa will turn out for Desert Vipers
2018 runner-up Kuzmova to meet Frech
Rodrgio admitted it was only during a visit to Naples, the Italian city, that he truly understood how big Maradona was
As Arabs, we feel for Morocco and we support their team, and they also have the same support for us, says Palestinian Mohammed
Arsenal are in Dubai to continue their preparations ahead of the Premier League restart after the Fifa World Cup, together with fellow EPL rivals Liverpool and Italian legends, AC Milan
England are on a high after a thrilling 74-run victory in the first Test, and will be looking to take that momentum into the match in Multan, which starts Friday
Bank will be running campaigns featuring the members of the team
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
By 2050, nearly half the world may live in areas that have dangerous levels of heat for at least a month, including Miami, Lagos, Nigeria, and Shanghai
Lookups for the word on their website increased by 1,740% in 2022 over the year before
Dubai-based artist Reem Al Mazrouei illustrates the picture featuring Al Suwaidi, whose work focuses on UAE's rich culture
Fossils are a multimillion-dollar business, bringing legal disputes, nondisclosure agreements and trademarks to the world of paleontology
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world
There are fewer films now that allow an actor to grow a persona and a Tom Cruise level of stardom. It’s a crisis, and the movies know it
In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent
His influence is still all over charts, not least in the form of Canadian singer The Weeknd, whose albums like 'Dawn FM' and 'DD' have often channelled Jackson
The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them