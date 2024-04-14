Retail outlets, flower vendors, restaurants reported a flood of enquiries for food and religious paraphernalia from Indian families across the country
The closure caused worldwide air-traffic disruption, leaving travellers anxiously awaiting updates and hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis
The Al Khaleej Street Tunnel can accommodate 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions
How can a woman with 'housewife' visa status maintain sponsorship benefits while working in Dubai?
KT spoke to several residents and it is evident that these issues are detracting from what should be peaceful retreats into nature
Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols in light of the escalating weather conditions
In the Emirates, an employee is entitled to public holidays as mentioned in the Employment Law and on dates as declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Emirates airline cancelled its Dubai-Amman flight scheduled for Sunday
The donation towards the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives fund will be invested in educating millions of people across the world
These conditions are attributed to the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest
Airline warns of risk of ‘knock-on disruption’ as multiple flights cancelled on Sunday
Travel agencies in the country have had a busy weekend rescheduling flights and ensuring the safety of their passengers
Multiple countries reopened their airspaces after the closure on Saturday night as world leaders condemned the 'dangerous' escalation
Search is underway for five missing people
Efforts to identify the accused are underway, the police said
A new Asian Development Bank report said Pakistan's economic growth rate might remain at 1.9 per cent -- the fourth lowest after Myanmar, Azerbaijan and Nauru
Other emirates like Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Umm Al Quwain have been experiencing the wet spell since morning
At launch, BARK Air routes will fly from New York to Los Angeles and London. Ticket bookings opened on April 11
Dairy-based and malt-based beverages also cannot be labelled as 'health drinks' in the country
From competitive gaming to limitless creativity, tap into the power of AI with a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop
The new series brings top-notch cameras, powerful performance, and sleek design - all within a slim and lightweight smartphone
The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community
Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable prices and make huge savings on their purchases
e& UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ethical business conduct and anti-bribery compliance
Keep your oral hygiene in check this holy month with a few adjustments to your routine
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
Episode 4 of #WomenAndMoney is live! Meet Maryam Zahra, a stay-at-home mom whose journey through her mother's cancer battle taught her invaluable financial lessons. Inspired to secure her family's future, she's living out the lessons her family imparted years ago
Super athletes from all over the globe got together in Dubai to compete for the title of the World's Strongest Man (and women)
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, shares his outlook on global Sukuk and MENA fixed income markets for the rest of 2024.
Recent rains in the UAE left residents dealing with unexpected issues. Leaking ceilings, flooded rooms, it's been tough. But there's a solution: insurance
A guide on the different platforms in the Emirates where you can register for volunteering, donating and other initiatives
For the first time, the Ministry of Economy has made the 'right to recall' service available to consumers as well
Apart from government centres for Quran memorisation, the Emirates has permitted the opening of private centres by setting in place certain guidelines
While the implementation of the unified tourist permit is underway, residents of the Gulf nations can continue to enjoy their current visa-free travel privileges
KT reader wants to know if it is possible to travel with a valid visa but without a renewed Emirates ID
Dubai launched the virtual working programme in October 2020, and has quickly made its name to the top of the list
Emergency response efforts have been complicated by poor weather conditions
Upon arrival, Scholz condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel
Phil Salt's rapid 89 and three wickets for Mitchell Starc set up the easy win for Kolkata Knight Riders
The Delhi Capitals all-rounder's injury is major headache for Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup in June
Hetmyer’s death-over heroics help the former champions to maintain their dominance at the top of the points table
Rentals in the emirate have grown at a double-digit rate in the past three years and this trend is expected to continue
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football
The incident triggered an enhanced police deployment and a thorough investigation involving local law enforcement
The Bollywood actress is currently anticipating the release of her upcoming movie 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'
Redefining modern Emirati cuisine with innovative flair, the Bahraini-Emirati chef aims to take Khaleeji culinary traditions onto global platforms
Doctors share guidelines on mandatory vaccinations in the UAE and how parents can keep their babies safe from the deadly virus
It is set to take place from May 1 to 12 in Expo Centre Sharjah
This rise can be attributed to the sudden weather fluctuations, gatherings during the festive season and an increase in international travel
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
One expat's boyfriend would 'fine' her thousands of dirhams every time she upset him, while another sold her car to keep up with her partner's financial demands
Besides concerns about privacy, safeguarding their mental health, a desire to form meaningful relationships offline and explore the outdoors, have all kept such Gen Zers off these platforms
In response to soaring demand from students on the back of academic victories, ALLEN Overseas introduces new centers in Al Nahda and Mussafah; and is doubling the capacity in its JLT branch
Trouble managing your holiday time? Fly from Central Dubai and see it all! Take the iconic helicopter ride
J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East at Mastercard, says the company invests in advanced technologies and innovation-driven partnerships to offer valuable payment solutions to people and businesses
Signs of a potential economic resurgence in China are evident through strategic economic adjustments and policy interventions
The state-of-the-art hernia treatment facility aims to be the region's leading hub, offering the latest surgical expertise and care under one roof
The newly launched coverage by Indian Consulate can be opted by Companies as a group life insurance cover setting a new standard for employee welfare in the UAE.
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
In the Emirates, an employee is entitled to public holidays as mentioned in the Employment Law and on dates as declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
True wealth creation requires a strategic approach – a well-crafted financial plan
Rentals in the emirate have grown at a double-digit rate in the past three years and this trend is expected to continue
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?