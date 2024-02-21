Vote in 15-member Security Council was 13-1, with the UK abstaining, reflecting the strong support for the resolution
Vote in 15-member Security Council was 13-1, with the UK abstaining, reflecting the strong support for the resolution
The 34-year-old, who is now playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, says she wants to inspire her son by winning a third Grand Slam title
According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, it will commence on Tuesday, March 12
This new package is applicable on India-UAE routes also
Having been a sprinter and runner throughout his life, Yousef had previously undertaken a 100-kilometre run in 24 hours
Industry players expect a spike in sales during Ramadan when auto dealers launch massive discounts and campaigns
The brainchild of Vaishnavi and Visista Jayanti, How is Life provides a safe space where users can share their concerns and worries
Parents must register their child and obtain the necessary documents within 120 days of the birth to avoid paying penalties
PARTNER CONTENT
Founded in 1997, Bluemina has evolved from humble beginnings to become a prominent citizenship firm with
PARTNER CONTENT
Testing agency to hold the NEET-UG entrance tests for 2024 in 14 international centres worldwide
The actual dates of the holy month and the festival are subject to when the crescent moon is sighted
It will pass over Saudi Arabia during its descent
Many residents opt for it in times of financial crunch and other urgent personal needs
Rents are projected to continue the upward trend across the country in 2024
The Walkathon served as a powerful reminder of the collective power to create a healthier community
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
This partnership aims to elevate sports and wellness initiatives in the region, promoting health and fitness among students and the broader community
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The leading institute continues to set unparalleled benchmarks
PARTNER CONTENT
Careem Savings Simplified
PARTNER CONTENT
talabat UAE has announced its Valentine's Day offers and exclusive items for quick delivery and romantic surprises
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The days of long wait times are over. The U.S. Golden Visa allows a family to file their application and move to the U.S. immediately, with few restrictions. Now is the best time to file your application as there is a government price increase that will take effect at the end of March.
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai police warn against dangerous car window behavior, enforce penalties
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
From guiding massive vessels through narrow channels to braving rough seas, Captain Fawaz and Captain Ali exemplify dedication, skill, and a deep love for the ocean
Discover the behind-the-scenes action, heart-pounding moments on the track, and exclusive insights into the life of a racing icon - Jann Mardenborough
Excited to share an exclusive interview with 'Not So Human', also known as, Abdullah Al Shamsi for an intimate conversation about life, music, and inspiration.
Weather swings bring health risks. Dubai advises get vaccinate, stay vigilant
Parents must register their child and obtain the necessary documents within 120 days of the birth to avoid paying penalties
UAE's law has set in place strict measures to combat smoking around children, as well as supplying tobacco-related products to minors
Fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 will be imposed on anyone who uses work permits for domestic workers for other purposes
Parents must register their child and obtain the necessary documents within 120 days of the birth to avoid paying penalties
When to apply for visa, validity, documents required: All your questions answered
KT reader wants to know whether expatriates can allow domestic help brought from their home country to start working during the transition period of visa
Testing agency to hold the NEET-UG entrance tests for 2024 in 14 international centres worldwide
Vote in 15-member Security Council was 13-1, with the UK abstaining, reflecting the strong support for the resolution
Based on spot profiling, Customs officials apprehended the person and further investigation is underway
Swiatek came into her opening match against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on the back of her historic third-straight WTA title in Doha
The 34-year-old, who is now playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, says she wants to inspire her son by winning a third Grand Slam title
Bumrah played a key part in India's last two victories as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series
Testing agency to hold the NEET-UG entrance tests for 2024 in 14 international centres worldwide
Globally, gold prices rose on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying
Vote in 15-member Security Council was 13-1, with the UK abstaining, reflecting the strong support for the resolution
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation
|1 AED
|22.50 INR
|1 AED
|75.93 PKR
|OUNCE
|7450.1 AED
|24K
|245.75 AED
Once ramped up, the new centres are expected to each generate annual revenue of up to Dh200 million
Selling pressure from foreign equity investors amid elevated level of crude oil prices resisted a sharp gain
Rents are projected to continue the upward trend across the country in 2024
When it comes to amusing our kids, there is no limit to how far we can go
The Canadian artist performed in Dubai on February 7
The concert was held on January 14 at Dubai Opera
He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest and had been hospitalised recently
Computational language expert Nizar Habash discusses the prospects and challenges of building Arabic-language artificial intelligence systems and why an over-reliance on AI can prove to be dangerous
The Walkathon served as a powerful reminder of the collective power to create a healthier community
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
This partnership aims to elevate sports and wellness initiatives in the region, promoting health and fitness among students and the broader community
PARTNER CONTENT
From Dolce & Gabbana's pop-up to fashion events, there are several things to check out in the upcoming days
While it can promote real change and make individuals accountable, it can also do more harm than good if used irresponsibly
Many people tend to quit their resolutions after just one week
The method is especially gaining popularity amongst the Gen-Z
Potato chips may be the world’s most favourite comfort food, but there is nothing comforting about the effects it can have on one’s body
Giving used gifts doesn’t need to be boring or unglamorous. With Christmas right around the corner, here’s an easy way to make more sustainable choices this festive season
PARTNER CONTENT
Enter Careem's Valentine's Day 'Panic Button' - your ultimate companion in the quest for love
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready to embark on an adventure of epic proportions as Wonderers' Kid Fest returns to Global Village for its ninth edition!
PARTNER CONTENT
The company's expanding portfolio of projects spans a rich variety of stunning developments in select locations around the world
PARTNER CONTENT
This Valentine's Day, love is in the air, and Al-Futtaim IKEA is ready to make it extra special with the launch of its unique Vallen Key also known as the Allen Key.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready for a month of unlimited fun and a shopping extravaganza that's bound to leave you buzzing with excitement
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Recognised as one of the
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
KT reader wants to know the rights of airline travellers in case of flight delays exceeding 10 hours due to technical issues
A portfolio is gradually built keeping long term investment horizon
First licence for construction using 3D printing technology for buildings was granted to Nakheel for Al Furjan Hills project
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning