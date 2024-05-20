The minister of foreign affairs, the government cabinet convened an urgent meeting, Iran's news agency said
She provided first aid to the injured until the arrival of the ambulance
The focus on developing autonomous vehicles follows the UAE government’s mission to make the country a testing hub
Following the previous such survey in 2019, electronic smoking devices attracted taxation
The warrants were sought for crimes including 'starvation', 'wilful killing', and 'extermination and/or murder'
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border
Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage
Rates of the precious metal have risen over Dh18 per gram in May
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Office number 308 in Al Jawhara building, currently occupied by BlueChip Financing Broker, was home to the now-defunct Acme four years ago
Climate change projections for the MENA region indicate that these countries will experience more rainfall during spring
The bulk of the swarms seen in the Emirates is made up of Wandering Gliders — the world's most widespread dragonfly that is found in open areas
General elections will be held in South Africa on May 29 to elect the National Assembly
Archer Aviation has partnered with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Aviation Training for the purpose
Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to visit Japan from May 20-23
The ruler will undergo a treatment plan consisting of antibiotics
Passengers were taken to a safe location within the airport terminal, where they received refreshments and travel updates
The accused were carrying 1349 grams of gold
All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Vaccinations may depend upon your destination, travel duration, planned activities, and individual health profile
Mass consumption of digital music cannot beat the unique experience of being at a live musical performance
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Hamas strongly condemns prosecutor's bid to get arrest warrants against its leaders as Israel calls the move against PM a historical disgrace
His admission to stealing from Trump Organization could chip away at his credibility as a star witness
More than 20,000 people have been detained for their anti-war stance since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
The winner of this contest on Tuesday will qualify for the final. The loser, though, will get another chance to reach the final
The Abu Dhabi-owned City won an unprecedented fourth straight English top flight title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United
But he reassured fans that he was up for the challenge of next weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester United
RTA raises over Dh65 million through open auction of 90 premium number plates
Students engaged in workshops, explored artworks, and even displayed their projects before a diverse gathering
The rebrand marks another milestone for the pioneering conglomerate as they embrace transformation and the future
E& UAE has played a vital role in achieving the country’s connectivity ambitions
107 asset and fund managers operating in ADGM, currently managing 137 funds
Every dirham invested at DWTC for events generated 8 times economic output across the wider economy
The Apprentice is bound to stir up controversy in an election year for the United States
The actor was among the early voters
Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai
Hrithik arrived at the polling booth with his father and director Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina
Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity
Indulge in coffee and cuisine at these authentic spots around town
Medics report an increase in children visiting doctors with complaints of tiredness, fever, sore throat
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A worker may end his or her relationship with a company by serving the stipulated notice period mentioned in the employment contract
Technology has democratised finance, offering a smorgasbord of options
New property units in Dubai are approximately 12.5 per cent smaller than older ones
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?