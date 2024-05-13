High website traffic has many struggling to retrieve their results
The visa will be similar to Schengen visa, allowing access to all six Gulf countries
Symptoms such as weakness, joint pains, skin rash, and reduced urine output should be promptly addressed and thoroughly investigated
The country has implemented laws on combatting rumours and cybercrimes aimed at safeguarding individuals and entities against online threats
Khalifa University tops the country ahead of United Arab Emirates University, with the University of Sharjah also sealing its spot
This programme will provide customised services and extra benefits to young couples about to tie the knot
Prices of the yellow metal had soared on Friday to surpass its levels in late April
As per an expert, the changes could impact the way students are taught
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
The company announced its strongest financial performance to date for the fiscal year 2023-24, hitting a Dh18.7-billion mark
The deadly current is said to be able to 'pull people into the sea'
School leaders reiterated that motivation as well as one-on-one coaching played a key role in the success of students
Do you want to extend your holiday or do you wish stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's a guide
These experiences are designed to be fully accessible, ensuring a barrier-free communication environment
The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air
The Telugu superstar is accused of visiting a politician's residence that led to gathering of large crowds
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
The mission urged them to avoid crowded places and follow safety instructions
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
Get ready to snag irresistible discounts on your favorite food because this is one deal you wouldn't want to miss! Hurry up! Grab your phones and order right away
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Motorists can report minor traffic accidents, hit-and-run incidents, police services, vehicle repair services and more
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Gulf countries will put in place the system to launch the single tourist visa by the end of the year
The foundation is one of the most influential in global philanthropy, with a focus on preventable diseases and child poverty
Rescue teams have worked tirelessly since the five-storey apartment block, which was under construction, suddenly collapsed
Videos circulated on social media showed protesters throwing supplies from the trucks on to the ground
The four T20 internationals will be played in Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London
Chairman Rashed Bin Dalmook says ‘leadership support and guidance are key to elevating the status of our races’
After losing seven of their first eight matches, Bengaluru embarked on a superb five-match winning spree
The initiative was developed to ensure the sustainability of services, meet customer needs
By adopting the latest 5G solutions, the telecom provider is paving the way for the 6G era by 2030, says official
The scraper has the capacity to collect and transport 1,000kg of floating marine waste
|1 AED
|22.69 INR
|1 AED
|75.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,603.25 AED
|24K
|285.25 AED
71% of consumers incorporate digital features into their shopping experiences
Almost a third of businesses expecting to grow more than 20% in 2024
Investors receive access to feeder funds and master funds domiciled in highly regulated jurisdictions
Nemo won Eurovision 2024 in Malmo in Sweden with the highly personal song 'The Code'
Released on May 7, 1999, the movie grossed $409 million globally, kickstarting a franchise that included two sequels and a spinoff
Samaira is Dia's husband's daughter from his previous marriage
'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'
Recently in Dubai, Daria Sanatina, known for her blindfolded creations, speaks on challenging the conventional notions of art and going beyond the limitations of sight
Yasir Khan, renowned for his fitness lifestyle, shares insights on personal training, working out in summer, and sustaining an active mindset
Even though the rising talent is currently excelling at work, it was not a career choice her parents initially approved of
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
The insurance brokerage firm has formed a special task force to manage the overload of claims requests
Indulge in a grocery shopping experience that's not only quick and convenient, but also lighter on your wallet! Supermarket prices every day of the week, delivered right to your doorstep through Careem’s grocery service, Quik.
The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities
In the modern industrial landscape, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) serve as the backbone of operational efficiency, intertwining digital processes with physical machinery.
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Almost a third of businesses expecting to grow more than 20% in 2024
Many landlords and free zones are upgrading older office stocks to meet the growing demand
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?