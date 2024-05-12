The potential of short-term rentals has become a key selling point of many properties
Rumours suggest that even Nasa offers a similar service; however, Al Hariri has rejected such claims
Alternative bus service along with train shuttle on platform 1 has been provided at the affected stations
Responding swiftly, the ministry, in cooperation with the Food and Drug Authority and other relevant bodies, implemented a series of measures
Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today
When rains lashed the country last month, many tourist spots and adventure destinations were damaged, posing a risk for visitors
The incident took place at a private school during a break between classes, where the teacher was captured dozing off in the teachers' lounge
From starting as blue-collar workers to becoming successful entrepreneurs, three inspiring expats share their rags-to-riches stories with Khaleej Times
Since children can't recognise and communicate heat-related symptoms, it leads them to overexert themselves
Submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry
Emergency was declared and essential services, including fire brigade and ambulances, were deployed at Dubai Airport, according to Pakistani media reports
Does a worker need to exit the country right after leaving their job?
It is only fitting to honour them for their contributions in improved health of people and communities
Permit allows motorists to legally drive their vehicles outside the Emirates without further tests and applications
The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air
The Telugu superstar is accused of visiting a politician's residence that led to gathering of large crowds
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
The mission urged them to avoid crowded places and follow safety instructions
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
Get ready to snag irresistible discounts on your favorite food because this is one deal you wouldn't want to miss! Hurry up! Grab your phones and order right away
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
The city offers plenty of spaces for residents to declutter; here's a guide
Gulf countries will put in place the system to launch the single tourist visa by the end of the year
Work is underway for packages to serve entire region and alignment of large events and e-service is a vital part of it
The tally includes at least 28 deaths in the past 24 hours
The UAE giants lost to Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 in the first leg on Saturday
The 34-year-old American seeks his sixth career major crown next week at Valhalla
Since turning 35, James Anderson's average is just under 23 in Test cricket
Villa owners are renovating older units and reselling at notably higher rates to keep up with the demand
In a staff report, the fund says political complexities and high cost of living could weigh on policy
SAMIT Event Group's VIP Classical concert series bridges cultures through music
Today, Rozik is a household name in Tajikistan with over 8.2 million followers on Instagram
Everything from buzzing nightlife and family-friendly events, to cultural attractions, here are some top recommendations for your weekend in the UAE
The couple, anticipating their first child, returned from their babymoon, with Deepika wearing an oversized tee concealing her baby bump
Even though the rising talent is currently excelling at work, it was not a career choice her parents initially approved of
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
The exhibitions are expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore different artistic movements, cultures and narratives
Arunas Gelazninkas and his wife Emilija Gelazninkas became successful bike-racing coaches with no examples to follow when they started out in the business
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
The insurance brokerage firm has formed a special task force to manage the overload of claims requests
Indulge in a grocery shopping experience that's not only quick and convenient, but also lighter on your wallet! Supermarket prices every day of the week, delivered right to your doorstep through Careem’s grocery service, Quik.
The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities
In the modern industrial landscape, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) serve as the backbone of operational efficiency, intertwining digital processes with physical machinery.
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
The three-day event is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
Countries are distancing itself from the developed economies with the intent to safeguard their own sovereign interest
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?