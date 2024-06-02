They grew everything from strawberries to bananas, celery, white radish and medicinal herbs in the desert
They grew everything from strawberries to bananas, celery, white radish and medicinal herbs in the desert
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor's name has been doing the rounds as a frontrunner to replace head coach Rahul Dravid
Teams cleaned the marine waste over two days
Reader wants to know the tenants' right if building management restricts children from playing without creating disturbance
The Crown Prince of Dubai reviewed the housing programmes in the emirate
The health ministry launched the initiative' for customers who hold credit cards from eight local banks
Always give way to vehicles on the main road, failing to give them priority can result in dangerous situations
The reader wants to know if the bank will freeze the account after cancellation of the residency visa
Citizens, residents, and visitors cannot do their pilgrimage without a permit
Investors should verify that off-plan projects are licensed and registered with an escrow account, said a govt official
Abu Dhabi is seeing more renters buying their own units, while RAK’s Wynn gaming resort has boosted demand for real estate
If the employer terminates the job contract, the worker is entitled to one unpaid leave per week during notice period to search for another employment
The nebula is composed of cosmic gas and dust, and consists mostly of ionized hydrogen
The Islamic Affairs body highlighted the potential risks associated with teaching the holy book through unqualified educators
This year, World Milk Day holds a special significance for Al Rawabi, as it marks our 35th anniversary of bringing fresh, high-quality dairy products to our consumers
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the academic session is in full swing, ALLEN Overseas continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing academic excellence.
PARTNER CONTENT
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Who will win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy? Experience the finals like never before with TrueWin.ae, your favourite sports companion
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
PARTNER CONTENT
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career
If the employer terminates the job contract, the worker is entitled to one unpaid leave per week during notice period to search for another employment
A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
Authorities specify alternative centres where visa applicants could get the test done
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
The move could help the former president reach younger voters in his third bid for the White House
The World Health Organisation: More than four in five children go a whole day without eating at least once in 72 hours
President Mohamed Muizzu has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports, a spokesman for his office said in a statement
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor's name has been doing the rounds as a frontrunner to replace head coach Rahul Dravid
Scattered among the Indian-heritage fans were local Americans who have, to a greater or lesser degree, been won over by the game
Alcaraz says he feels much more like himself in Paris after an injury-hit build-up saw him sidelined by a sore forearm for almost a month
The nebula is composed of cosmic gas and dust, and consists mostly of ionized hydrogen
The emirate also scored high on the feeling of security in general
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah has appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince
The Crown Prince of Dubai reviewed the housing programmes in the emirate
|1 AED
|22.61 INR
|1 AED
|75.87 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,553.01 AED
|24K
|281.75 AED
Group extends output cuts to buttress oil prices
Other areas that have struggled include small cap stocks
High quality of life and investment opportunities cited as primary drivers
Whether you prefer traditional restaurants or trendy cafes, Dubai has something to satisfy every person fond of shawarma
Despite a promising premise, the movie is neither an engaging sports drama nor an in-depth exploration of relationships
The singer wants spend more time with her family as rumours circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck
Curtis appeared as Donna Berzatto in the episode titled 'Fishes' in June 2023
Non-profit initiative showcases artistic talents of people of determination
Whether you prefer traditional restaurants or trendy cafes, Dubai has something to satisfy every person fond of shawarma
The health ministry launched the initiative' for customers who hold credit cards from eight local banks
Demand grows as more people seek therapy and counselling to boost well-being
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
Reader wants to know the tenants' right if building management restricts children from playing without creating disturbance
The health ministry launched the initiative' for customers who hold credit cards from eight local banks
Svarn Developments’ committed investments expected to be Dh500 million over the next 3-5 years
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?