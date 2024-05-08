The authority warned residents of the dangers of sending students to school with unlicensed drivers
The authority warned residents of the dangers of sending students to school with unlicensed drivers
Some studies suggest that certain types of music, like classical or ambient, might be beneficial for cognitive tasks requiring concentration and attention
Central bank gold purchases could continue to support the precious metal to a certain extent, expert says
The last time there was a substantial taxi fare increase was back in July 2022, following a series fuel price hikes
Temperature expected to touch a maximum of 43ºC in internal areas
Ben Affleck, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber's absence also raised eyebrows
Griffiths' comments came during a session at the Arabian Travel Market where he said a lot of calculations had gone into designing the new terminal
A guide on the types of student visas, documents required and process to apply
PARTNER CONTENT
The situation has raised concerns within the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is closely monitoring the developments
’He always had a smile about him and would firmly hold on to his mother’s hand when she dropped him off for private tuition classes', one said
The caracal has now been handed over to a zoo, which will provide the appropriate care and environment for the animal
Residents noted that the fire was of such magnitude that it took several hours to extinguish
Those residing in non-designated areas without permit will be deported to home country, Saudi's Ministry of Interior has said
'Aquarabia' will offer extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canyoneering, free solo climbing and cliff jumping and more
Last year, excavation in the northern part of the settlement uncovered many pottery vessels dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries AD
In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday
The daughter of Sheikh Mohammed married Sheikh Mana in a grand ceremony last year
Residents have been urged to not spread rumours during this crucial time
PARTNER CONTENT
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The insurance brokerage firm has formed a special task force to manage the overload of claims requests
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Exploring the city is all fun and games until you realise you left your purse, wallet, or phone in a cab
While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
Work is underway for packages to serve entire region and alignment of large events and e-service is a vital part of it
Previously, these services required four steps, but now they have been streamlined making the process more efficient and convenient for customers
A detailed guide on where to apply, the steps involved, and criteria for eligibility
The Reserve Bank of India was selling dollars to keep the rupee from sliding below the all-time low, say traders
The pharmaceutical company began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs last year after a slowdown in growth
Rajasthan, placed second behind toppers Kolkata, have eight wins in 11 matches and still favourites to make the top two in the playoffs
The 32-year-old, who came out of retirement last month, is grateful to have another crack at the World Cup
Sad end to an era as the French star's final European act goes against the script as the German underdogs fashion out victory
The group’s hospitals continued to be a core driver of its performance, with net profit from these businesses jumping more than 31 per cent to Dh137 million
The group’s hospitals continued to be a core driver of its performance, with net profit from these businesses jumping more than 31 per cent to Dh137 million
Ben Affleck, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber's absence also raised eyebrows
Keep yourself afloat mentally with these tips and practical strategies
The actor also deemed Vicky Kaushal as the 'find of the decade'
Embark on an exciting adventure this summer with your little ones
The patient made a full recovery and was discharged within three days
The lab eliminates the need for the traditional time-consuming pack-and-ship approach, prevents samples from being sent out of the country
Experts identify the indicators that parents should be vigilant about
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The will registered in the city would only be valid outside the country if it follows the provisions of the UAE Personal Status Law
Countries are distancing itself from the developed economies with the intent to safeguard their own sovereign interest
Developers and community managers conduct free cleaning and repairs for residences, helping areas that have been severely damaged
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?