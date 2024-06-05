The main opposition Congress party have nearly doubled its parliamentary seats, in a remarkable turnaround
The tracker would be used on vehicles that require security protection
The products were found to be contaminated with yeast, mould, bacteria, or heavy metals
Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week
The force of these impacts was severe enough to overturn one of the police patrol vehicles; two cops sustained severe injuries as a result of the collisions
Offering a pick-your-own strawberry experience, entry to the farm is free
The students say it is all about thinking 'outside the box' and pursuing what truly interests them
Who will win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy? Experience the finals like never before with TrueWin.ae, your favourite sports companion
With a few constituencies still left to declare, it had secured 272 seats, enough for a majority in the 543-seat parliament
The penalty also includes 24 black points and vehicle confiscation for 30 days
There will be several points of security and passport control throughout the airport, removing all sorts of bottlenecks
At one point, the villa owner had to call the police as machines continued working from 11pm to 4am
Motorists caught using this lane would get a Dh600 fine, according to a warning sign on the road
ASUS recently showcased its dedication to pioneering advancements in AI technology at the global event Computex 2024, held in Taiwan.
Awarding Ms. Nasreen Ashik a Mini Cooper shows the company values outstanding performance. This recognition motivates everyone to do their best and creates a culture where excellence is celebrated. TSC wants to inspire every employee to learn, perform and grow.
This year, World Milk Day holds a special significance for Al Rawabi, as it marks our 35th anniversary of bringing fresh, high-quality dairy products to our consumers
As the academic session is in full swing, ALLEN Overseas continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing academic excellence.
Luxury furniture store, Sophia Home is set to unveil exclusive furnishing collections at Hall 4/4A161 during June 4-6 at Dubai World Trade Centre
Discover the ins-and-outs of the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program, learn the requirements, and get insider information on how to submit a successful application
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Property Finder research shows that mixed-use communities with facilities planned around metro connectivity are preferred by end users
From timeless bouquets to bespoke arrangements, these florists offer a spectrum of floral wonders to elevate any occasion
Residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on different categories for expats to live, work, invest, and study in the Emirates
Travel agents warn that failure to comply with this requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding
Authorities specify alternative centres where visa applicants could get the test done
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on August 19, 1974
Did you know? Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja are the only three surviving members of India's last ICC trophy-winning team
Djokovic was forced to pull out of the French Open quarterfinal with a knee injury
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the players and the support staff on their glorious season
The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan
Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, will host the COP29 climate summit in November
|1 AED
|22.60 INR
|1 AED
|75.82 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,632.39 AED
|24K
|284.50 AED
No major long-term hiccups in the Indian economy likely
Opec+ to ease cuts for eight members from October
AI computers are expected to be 80% of the PC market by 2028
Emotional post on Instagram comes with precious pictures
This will be the ex-Disney star’s sixth full-length album
Actor star meets 'Fast & Furious' fan who battled leukaemia
She is his first child with wife Natasha Dalal
The Canadian Michelin-Star Chef and television personality personality talks about what it takes to consistently push creative boundaries and why the city is the best place to experiment with food
Patients can be treated in as little as 20 minutes
While putting other’s needs above one’s own is feted as noble, it can do a lot of damage
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC secures its newest contract in Dubai worth Dh30 million for Hunter Foods' groundbreaking project at NIP Dubai
The leading institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
Reader wants to know the tenants' right if building management restricts children from playing without creating disturbance
This week, the GCC markets exhibit numerous enticing prospects and themes
Aston Martin partners with Dar Global to launch new beachfront development in Ras Al Khaimah
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?