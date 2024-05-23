According to him, the flight attendant was a little taken aback when he raised his hand
According to him, the flight attendant was a little taken aback when he raised his hand
GPS technology was used to map mosquito breeding sites and an insect lab was established to test pesticides
The Boeing 777 aircraft, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock around 300 metres from the ground, leaving at least 36 birds dead
Calling him the 'fruit of Emirati poetry', the Crown Prince of Ajman expressed his condolences on social media
In response, Israel ordered the immediate return of the Israeli ambassadors to the three countries for consultations and warned of further "severe consequences
City remains the number one destination for the global HNWI community and millionaires clamour for the 'Dubai life'
An expat said that one of his cards had been used to make a fraudulent transaction of Dh18,803
The Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi includes architectural marvels like Zayed National Museum and National History Museum
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
92 per cent of travellers from the Emirates are planning on taking a summer holiday abroad, according to a travel company's research
Having 'something on the side' is becoming more common, particularly among Gen Z employees
According to some experts, the topic is brought up by potential employees as early as the second meeting during the recruitment process
This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election
Kami Rita Sherpa has also conquered other formidable peaks, including K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse, and Manaslu
This new treatment will help patients as young as 12 years old
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist
She provided first aid to the injured until the arrival of the ambulance
Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to visit Japan from May 20-23
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
Register for free and get a one-time chance to win a bonus when you make your first prediction
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Finding a car park during peak hours is as challenging as driving in heavy traffic
The visa offers an exceptional opportunity for individuals who dedicate themselves to sustainability and environmental stewardship
If Modi wins the polls, he will be the second person after Indian independence hero Jawaharlal Nehru, to serve three consecutive terms
Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department
Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die playoff at the world's biggest cricket stadium
Al Sayegh, 22, made history last year when she became the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for an Olympic Games
Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last playoff on Friday to decide Kokata Knight Riders' opponent in the final
Waves in Arabian Gulf could get rough towards north by night, the Met department said
The meeting was the sixth straight to feature no change in interest rates
Company has set up a data centre in the UAE to cater to local clientele
Sukuk is expected to carry a 5.431% profit rate per annum
Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterise him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims
Andreea Zoia, who overcame selective mutism, on fear and embracing authenticity
The Bollywood actor seen boarding a midnight flight on Wednesday
Aditi attends Cannes as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris
Medics highlighted such pains may be confused with regular cramping or aching in a child's limbs
Indulge in an immersive coastal dining experience at the popular Italian restaurant
Amycretin targets the GLP-1 hormone and stimulates the hormone amylin, which regulates hunger
Why it is important to shed light on this overlooked chapter of womanhood
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A worker may end his or her relationship with a company by serving the stipulated notice period mentioned in the employment contract
Technology has democratised finance, offering a smorgasbord of options
City remains the number one destination for the global HNWI community and millionaires clamour for the 'Dubai life'
