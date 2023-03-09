From rubble to recovery: Turkish mum-of-two, family arrive in UAE to recover from trauma of earthquake
Rescuers had to cut through walls to extricate former Abu Dhabi resident and children from their third-floor apartment
The event is set to bring together family members in an atmosphere of love and joy
Civil Defence services and police vehicles rush to the area of the blaze
International Women’s Day video released by the railway operator features several women working on the project
Today, International Women's Day, we look at how the Emirates is supporting female employees through special initiatives and HR policies
Members of the public have been urged not to approach the site
Residents around the country are preparing to usher in the month in full swing, as this year marks the first in four years that it will be observed without Covid restrictions
Several retailers have reduced prices on over 10,000 food and nonfood products during the holy month
More high-rise and unique developments will be added to an already impressive line-up of skyscrapers in Dubai
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Virtual health models for patient-friendly, integrated care
Brands need to overcome the paradox of belonging, finding the sweet spot where they maintain their true essence while anchoring themselves in the relevance of Ramadan
The successful journey of Digipos Solution to Dh 5 billion in five years
On this International Women's Day, Mamata Choudhary talks about how she had to struggle out of her traditional settings to see her dream of taking a flight as an Etihad flight attendant
Currently, cyber fraud tops the list of international crimes, says Interpol chief
Marking International Women's Day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared clips that highlighted how women have been breaking barriers as they reach for their dreams
Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower
The reward programme was launched as part of the ongoing Gulf Traffic Week
Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy
He shares the cool photos a day after his first official Earth-to-space conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship
New government regulation mandates country's gold retailers to adhere to April 1 deadline
From smearing loved ones with colours, to enjoying Holi delicacies, those celebrating the grand festival have plenty to choose from to light up the day
Deira Old Souk, set up to usher in the holy month, is open from 10am to 9pm and will run until March 15
The 310,000-sqm open-air museum is home to 80 historic houses and 22 pavilions
Who says all their meals up there are served in tubes and cans? Leafy greens are now part of the astronaut diet
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of establishing team spirit in government work, 'based on the integration of roles and tasks'
Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour
She joined the company as a fresh graduate, and her determination, work ethic helped her climb the ranks to script a success story within a few years
Residents not using designated pedestrian crossings like footbridges and zebra crossings will be fined Dh400
The move ensures sustainability of fish stocks and food security in the country
Hazza, who had a chance to speak to him, says, 'He called me two days ago. He was really happy just to feel the weightlessness, to float, to be in space'
Airlines have announced ramped-up operations to multiple destinations this year
The services will run twice daily, and customers can avail the deal until the end of the year
His death was announced in a tweet by fellow actor Anupam Kher
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea
The AI robot has travelled around the world speaking at conferences and participating in various events
Every journey starts with a single step and immigrating to another country takes a lot of effort along with planning. Embark on the experience of a lifetime as Dovercourt Immigration is helping you fulfil your dream and make them happen before it's too late.
HONOR continues the trend of making smartphones with gorgeous designs with its latest release of the HONOR X8a.
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
Ali Hussain Sajwani talks about his personal journey at DAMAC, plans for further global expansion, and why their properties sell out on the day of launch
As the hospital celebrates 15 years of eye care excellence, 15 per cent year-on-year increase in patient demand fuels Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai plans for 20 per cent growth in operations
When we say fresh, we say Farzana
War films remain a popular genre in the film industry and have often caught the attention of critics
It tells the heart-wrenching story of a 17-year-old soldier deployed to the trenches of France
Gather the special women in your life and choose one or more of these options to mark the occasion
Bollywood star will be seen in spy drama that drops soon on an OTT platform
A free second opinion campaign has been launched for all of its surgical departments
Initiative seeks to develop healthcare system, consolidate UAE’s leadership in the field, which aims to reduce prevalence of diseases through genetic study
Golf legend and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman have reportedly split, with a legal battle on the cards, media reports say
American carmakers will lean on technology to keep the horsepower wars going among their electric muscle cars, a tectonic shift from the big, rumbling motors of the past.
Health experts explain the key factors to consider when dealing with the non-communicable disease
One of the kids he met was the nine-year-old who had been pulled out from the rubble of a building after being trapped for almost 40 hours
Many women had to go through embarrassing situations because they got their period unexpectedly — and this has to change, she says
Over 500 eminent international jewellery and gold designers and watchmakers from 20 countries from across the world attending the 5-day exhibition
Dh137m deal awarded to Proscape for roads and infrastructure development
January traffic recorded by airlines in the region rose 97.7 per cent compared to January a year ago as their capacity increased 45.9 per cent and load factor climbed 20.8 percentage points to 79.2 per cent
The first exclusive gathering of the most influential fintech leaders and experts in the Middle East and North Africa region organised at Investopia annual conference in Abu Dhabi
Probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year
Ratings agency hails insurance provider’s ‘strong very balance sheet’
Work on the Tria project has already been initiated and is set for completion in 2025 with a total cost of Dh515 million
|1 AED
|22.32 INR
|1 AED
|75.25 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,650.04 AED
|24K
|219.25 AED
India need to win the final Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final
Roy pulverised Peshawar fast bowlers by smashing 20 fours and five sixes
Bumrah has undergone a successful surgery in New Zealand's Christchurch
UAE won 16 medals, including seven gold, at the Asian Championship in Thailand
This year's Wimbledon Championships are scheduled to run from July 3-16
Did you know? The WPL has become the second-most lucrative domestic women's sport competition globally after US professional basketball
Djokovic has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot
United travelled to Anfield on an 11-match unbeaten streak but suffered the club's worst defeat since losing 7-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931
The Wanderers is usually a wicket for the seamers with pace and bounce, but in recent times has slowed down
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing