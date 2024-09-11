There has been an increase in searches in international hotspots such as Paris, New York and Singapore
There has been an increase in searches in international hotspots such as Paris, New York and Singapore
Some centres are processing over 300 amnesty applications daily, leading to longer working hours and increased workload
First timers should consider entry through an aggressive hybrid equity fund
The tech giant announced its iPhone 16 lineup along with Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and more
Residents have been urged to verify the identity of entities they are dealing with before signing any agreements or transferring money
Medics emphasised it is less common in children over six years of age and occurs usually between September to March
The air operator certificate is a requirement issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority to operate commercial air transport in the country
Bringing three days of exciting offers for back-to-school shopping
Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious links or emails related to their bank accounts to their respective bank’s call centre and Dubai Police
The severity of the injury caused a deep corneal tear and a traumatic cataract, which posed a risk of life-long blindness
Some parents said that it is beneficial for updates, others pointed out that some use the group to share personal issues or grievances
Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in the city
The biggest union of Kenya's aviation workers said they would take industrial action over a proposed agreement by India's Adani Group
The Scoliosis Center of Excellence at
As a leading player in logistics, Zone Delivery Services aims to set a benchmark in eco-friendly practices, significantly reducing its carbon footprint
Over the past two years, BrandExpertsCA has worked with 135 clients and reached over 111 million people globally, impacting countless lives
As the world continues to evolve rapidly, so do people's need and desires.
Its ultra-slim edges, and smooth and rounded finish on all sides, coupled with a light 226-gram weight, give it the best handling characteristics of any folding phone out there
Franklin Templeton, a global leader in investment management, has announced the launch of seven new feeder funds designed specifically for retail investors in the UAE.
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
This excludes departments, services and institutions that serve the public, manage public service facilities or have rotating shifts
Under the two-month grace period, undocumented expats don't need to pay overstay fines and exit fees when leaving the country
Rising more than 2,400 metres above sea level on the central island of Negros, Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the country
Air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted
The two met face to face for the first time with eight weeks to go before Election Day
It was sweet revenge for Colombia, who were beaten 1-0 by Argentina in a bitterly disappointing Copa America final loss two months ago
Nagelsmann was happy with the 'next step in development' for his side, who drew 2-2 with their Dutch neighbours on Tuesday
Mehdi Ghayedi was the hero for Iran, his goal late in the first half keeping Iran on maximum points after two matches
The country also expressed its solidarity with Morocco
The schools will add 5,360 students for the 2024-2025 academic year
Through the campaign, the police will also give gifts, organise lectures, and distribute brochures
|1 AED
|22.79 INR
|1 AED
|76.00 PKR
|OUNCE
|9,260.63 AED
|24K
|305.00 AED
Partnership with 1Link to enhance remittances and payment security
Opec revises down world oil demand for 2024, 2025
It will make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film
The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025
Police is present at the spot, the authority said in a statement
32-year-old star is considering adoption and surrogacy
delves into the inspirations, experiences, and growing community behind the innovative fusion of food and creativity at art brunches flourishing in the heart of Dubai
Chef Karim Bourgi to teach students how to chip up a delectable chocolate eclair
Amid the allegations of abuse, harassment and misogyny exposing the dark side of showbiz, UAE residents weigh in on the battle between Kerala's progressive cinema and industry hypocrisy
The answer lies in childhood experiences, say experts
Teachers across the globe have reported feeling bullied or harassed by students and parents. A few teachers in the UAE share their own experiences
Nadeem hasn't just become the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, he's created a new world order in javelin throw
While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits from the 'magic pill', others have started to notice its unwanted side effects
Most firms do not invite confessions of atypicality. It’s time to change that, welcome diversity into the workforce
Book your elite cruise experience today with Heritage Carnival LLC
The hospital's accurate recommendation of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) procedure has enabled the three-year-old to have a better quality of life
To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify
GMAC Tours is excited to bring its renowned curated business school events to Dubai
With a $7 billion Faisalabad plant and the "Seed to Table" initiative, NFL boosts Pakistan's agri-exports, enhances local agriculture, and solidifies its global footprint in over 40 countries
With evolving AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops offer outstanding performance and exceptional value for money
Discover how HIMA Group's digitalisation of functional safety mitigates risk, increases availability, and reduces costs #safetygoesdigital
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
What are your rights in case you are being assigned to perform a different task than what is mentioned in your contract?
This comes as crypto demand continues to grow in the country, with many residents trading in digital currencies and some firms even paying salaries in e-cash
Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to "think" before responding