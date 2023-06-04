UAE

  1. UAE: Avoid Dh300 fine; new speed limit on key road takes effect from today

  2. Watch: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed spotted at popular mall, sits among residents at French café

  3. UAE: Will residents get a 5 or 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday? Here's how you'll know

Georgia: Expanding its horizons with the UAE

Georgia: Expanding its horizons with the UAE

The UAE and Georgia signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on March 17, confirming a shared vision to increase collaborations and draw promising perspectives for Emirati and Georgian investors and business communities

Karl Lagerfeld: Celebrating a legacy

Karl Lagerfeld: Celebrating a legacy

Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life

Venice is saved! Or is it, really?

Venice is saved! Or is it, really?

After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?

Unlocking the potential of the digital economy

Unlocking the potential of the digital economy

Shaping payments landscape, powering economies, and connecting people in the region, J.K. Khalil highlights how the brand is harnessing technology for a sustainable future

The Art of Air

The Art of Air

Tuna Gulenc, vice president at Daikin Middle East and Africa, shares his vision behind the newly launched campaign

