This is Sharif's first visit to the country since his election in February
Authorities issue orange alerts for nine districts in the state
The process involves the use of highly sophisticated computers that consume a great deal of energy
The authority praised him for his honesty, morals and keenness in returning the amount to its rightful owner
He was a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed
Unlike most bank-related things that can be solved online, closing an account requires the individual's physical presence at any branch of the bank
Explained: Key sectors where roles will become available, skills residents would need
UAE authorities have ramped up efforts to fight the spread of the disease and raise public awareness
With a wide variety of options to suit different styles and preferences, the brand aims to make this process easier and more enjoyable for everyone
Some passengers who failed to meet the requirements said they were barred from boarding their flights, while some reported being stranded at UAE airports
The firm is also looking to create bespoke packages along with hospitality partners to serve tourists
The new policy is offered to mothers who have completed at least one year of continuous service with the company
92 per cent of travellers from the Emirates are planning on taking a summer holiday abroad, according to a travel company's research
The visa permits travel across 27 European countries, including popular tourist destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain
Kami Rita Sherpa has also conquered other formidable peaks, including K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse, and Manaslu
This new treatment will help patients as young as 12 years old
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist
She provided first aid to the injured until the arrival of the ambulance
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to transform the way you use your PC
Whether cloud-based or cloud-native, Huawei Cloud Stack can help customers achieve service innovation and is a trusted on-premises cloud solution
Register for free and get a one-time chance to win a bonus when you make your first prediction
DXOMARK's #1 smartphone camera ranking - HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is available for pre-order in the UAE
Pioneering education in the region, the university is offering its students the experience of a future of learning
You could soon hover your palm in front of machines to pay for your purchases at stores across the UAE. That means no more swiping your bank cards or phones at cash counters after shopping.
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
The visa offers an exceptional opportunity for individuals who dedicate themselves to sustainability and environmental stewardship
The protesters had been calling for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel
The court will announce the judgement on May 29
Official says use of child-friendly flavours, combined with sleek designs that resemble toys, is an attempt to addict young people
The former Australia skipper revealed that his son was encouraging him to take up the job and enjoy the culture of cricket in Inda
The UAE club is hoping to put up a stirring fightback against Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Saturday
The victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin helped the Bergamo-based club to become the first Italian side to win the competition since Parma in 1999
They were transferred to Kalba Hospital for necessary treatment
The new policy is offered to mothers who have completed at least one year of continuous service with the company
The firm is also looking to create bespoke packages along with hospitality partners to serve tourists
|1 AED
|22.61 INR
|1 AED
|75.89 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,694.79 AED
|24K
|287.25 AED
Global economy is likely to carry its solid momentum for the rest of the year
Current dynamics within Dubai’s occupier market continue to attract global corporates
Placement represents 5.5% of Adnoc Drilling’s total share capital
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' stars Anna Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in lead roles
The free-to-play FPS video game launched on May 21
More information about the game is anticipated on June 9
The video game is renowned for its frequent and innovative collaborations with popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
Medics highlighted such pains may be confused with regular cramping or aching in a child's limbs
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
Its third time in only five years that Ascentria brings forth an overseas topper in JEE Mains, outside India. Are you ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence?
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement
Fortis has entered the MENA market with an omnichannel platform and a clear vision - to bridge the SME’s digital gap with their customers and help them thrive amidst pressure from larger enterprises and marketplaces in the rapidly evolving region.
Bookmypet, led by Amer Aqqad, pioneers convenience in pet care, poised to revolutionize the industry with visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology
The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
A worker may end his or her relationship with a company by serving the stipulated notice period mentioned in the employment contract
Technology has democratised finance, offering a smorgasbord of options
Current dynamics within Dubai’s occupier market continue to attract global corporates
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?