From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Earlier in July, temperatures had crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first time this summer
Airline crew members in the country are well equipped to manage such scenarios
Legal expert suggests other ways to address human trafficking without making overseas trips complicated for others
Videos capture the downpour and strong winds that lashed Al Ain on Friday
Authority urges parents to remain vigilant and take action if they spot these signs
Her company 'Designed by Hind' has established itself as one of UAE’s most successful boutique porcelain design organisations
Nadine Karim aces the GCSE exams she took hours after winning a medal at an international competition in Egypt
PARTNER CONTENT
Careem Plus subscribers get free delivery on all orders
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Redefining mid-size SUV excellence with TIGGO 8 PRO MAX
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The therapy aims to slow down the progression of the disease and offer new hope to patients, particularly those with familial ALS
PARTNER CONTENT
Explore Babyshop's full line-up of essentials, packed with new items and features at unbeatable value for kids
PARTNER CONTENT
The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners
Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month
From timings to pricing, here's all you need to know about the latest addition
The disciplinary committee is currently investigating his conduct
The automated traffic systems will involve 24x7 surveillance, according to the Ministry of Interior
They were told 98 per cent of bumped passengers would usually end up in their original seats — but Rankin and his wife were, unfortunately, in the 2 per cent
There are several zones where motorists are required to slow down and be alert
The book 'Emirati Women Achievers' was unveiled at a felicitation ceremony at NYU Abu Dhabi
The nuclear plant will release enough water to fill 500 Olympic swimming pools
Meet Michelle Mathanda Francis, whose animal shelter in Fujairah is home to 400 dogs and 90 cats. In an in-depth conversation, Michelle talks about how she rehomes animals and cares for them in the shelter, what we often get wrong when we decide to adopt pets and why animal welfare should be on top of everyone's minds
The serious traffic violation was caught on camera
Based on finance ministry guidelines, banks will have to report violations within 30 days after they are detected
Hassan first arrived in the UAE in 1986 with an air ticket that cost approximately Dh60
Try this unique water adventure for less than Dh500; here's how it works
More than 80 hotels across Dubai are offering 'Kids-Go-Free' promotion during DSS
In many cases, bed rest, intake of more fluids, warm drinks, vitamin C, and eating healthy food are enough to prevent common diseases
Separate stations were made for the packing of boys’ and girls’ essentials at the drive
The three-month leisure visa was reintroduced by the end of May 2023
Some financial experts forecast the three Asian currencies will slide further in the coming weeks
Exploring healthier alternatives provides an opportunity to enjoy the sweetness we crave while adding a nutritional boost to our diets
Shipment, which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets, will first arrive in Poland and Romania by sea
Keeping friends and family entertained during the warmer months can be challenging, so here are the top things to make every happy
Besides dealing with the threat of shelling, frequent power and internet outages, Maria Shtonda faced transport hurdle and commuting became a challenge
The total number of companies operating in the financial centre rose from 4,031 to 4,949 at the end of June 2023
The authority is keen on transforming its services into smart and proactive ones in line with the 'Smart City' initiative
It will be allowed to operate again once it meets certain conditions
An awareness campaign was launched in Al Dhafra region
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Nadine Karim aces the GCSE exams she took hours after winning a medal at an international competition in Egypt
Her company 'Designed by Hind' has established itself as one of UAE’s most successful boutique porcelain design organisations
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Careem Plus subscribers get free delivery on all orders
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With the vision of promoting quality healthcare to Pakistan's vulnerable and impoverished population, Transparent Hands crowdsources funding for medical treatments and surgeries for patients who cannot afford them, using technology.
As the world debates who’s GOAT (greatest of all time) in the world of tennis, we look at the men who would be kings
As it becomes abundantly clear that texting and chatbotting are making students miserable right now, what they may actually need is a taste of the monk’s life
Eastwood, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, is probably Hollywood’s greatest. Revered as an icon, he has deeply inflfluenced the art of movie-making
From the Mekong to the Mississippi, people are exploring new ways to grow one of the world’s most important staple crops in the face of climate crisis
For music industry executives who crave the kind of success Trainor has had on TikTok — that sort of serendipitous virality is hard to manufacture
Everyone likes reading. So, why are we afraid of it?
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
PARTNER CONTENT
The model stands as a testament to CHERY's unwavering pursuit of automotive excellence
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Organic European Milk - The Caring Choice
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group, with more than 50 years of experience, was born with the dream of bringing paradise to travellers and offering them incredible experiences.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
A month-long fiesta filled with fun activities, entertainment, cuisines from around the world and a chance to win a trip to Jordan. Can't get better than this!
PARTNER CONTENT
Shah Rukh Khan conducts an interactive session on social media with his fans
The star who started as a hero with Maine Pyar Kiya shares a video to mark the occasion
The city's tourist numbers have only skyrocketed this summer, with Emirates recording a whopping 2 million passengers travelling to Dubai in the last 3 months alone
Fans of the movie star flooded his social media with heartfelt messages
PARTNER CONTENT
Redefining mid-size SUV excellence with TIGGO 8 PRO MAX
PARTNER CONTENT
Doctor recommends Kangaroo Mother Care method, which involves carrying infants with direct skin-to-skin contact
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
PARTNER CONTENT
Careem Plus subscribers get free delivery on all orders
PARTNER CONTENT
The unique eco-friendly designs tell a story that captures the country's values and heritage
With kids gearing up to get back to school, here are some delicious yet nutritious lunchbox recipes to make their back-to-school journey easier (and yummier)
A three-part documentary series on the trial recently dropped on Netflix
And believe it or not, none of these are made up!
The Apple-1 has been restored to a fully operational state and came with a custom case with a built-in keyboard
The ports giant operates five container terminals in India — two in Mumbai and one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai
The rule is part of a broader push to crack down on crypto users who may be failing to pay their taxes
It is one of the busiest air corridors as the Emirates is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest expat community in the Gulf country
EU official says the bloc is working on deep and comprehensive free trade agreements covering a broad range of areas
They were told 98 per cent of bumped passengers would usually end up in their original seats — but Rankin and his wife were, unfortunately, in the 2 per cent
Airline crew members in the country are well equipped to manage such scenarios
The social media giant on August 1 started blocking the distribution of news links and articles in response to a law requiring digital platforms to pay publishers for news content
|1 AED
|22.39 INR
|1 AED
|82.16 PKR
|OUNCE
|7031.72 AED
|24K
|232.00 AED
Astonishing statement defends coach Rubiales' honour in wake of post match scandal following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in Australia
Indian loses to the third ranked Thai in three sets, but will still take home a historic bronze medal
India's ninth-seed stuns host Denmark's defending champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen
The Dutch driver topped a storm-hit final practice at 'tricky' Dutch Grand Prix
Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers
Jackson produces run for the ages in women's 200m to deny Richardson hopes of achieving the 100/200m sweep
Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, says it's a great boost for the ILT20 to have Warner and Shaheen for the second season
The Pakistan Board had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of their Indian counterparts
Hana is greeted at the end of the 35-km race by her partner, who is down on one knee
The recipient was born with a rare condition, Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome, due to which her womb was underdeveloped
Rumours spread like wildfire on the Internet, whether or not they have been verified
After feeling the impact of company decisions on board, he says deciding things in office will now be different
Hart’s trainer shares a clip of the much-talked-about race against Stevan Ridley
The female reticulated giraffe was born on July 31 at the family-owned Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee
Over the decades, we have seen some iconic post-goal celebrations — which, of course, only spur spectators to cheer their players on even more
The guests were left stunned by Segre’s speech and stared at each other as the lights dimmed
In the picture, it seems to be the only property that survived the devastating wildfires that claimed the lives of more than 100 people