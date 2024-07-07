There is a chance of reduced horizontal visibility, the weather department forecasted
There is a chance of reduced horizontal visibility, the weather department forecasted
The Green Justice operation primarily targeted the network of environmental criminal activities in the Amazon region
The compound in the industrial zone was completely gutted and trees in the area were torched
Motorists had to endure bad road conditions due to poor visibility and strong winds with gusts exceeding 20 knots or 37kmph
Both the South Asian passports have weakened in the past ten years, dropping from respective positions
Residents will get one day off on Sunday for Hijri New Year
The ministry clarified by stating that heat waves occur when temperatures exceed their normal average for several consecutive days
She started her business at the residence of her employer and — after just a year — she told her boss not to pay her anymore
PARTNER CONTENT
Tell all your fellow football fans and split the rewards when you make a correct prediction* on Truewin.ae
PARTNER CONTENT
The price can become a sore point as students shell out hundreds (if not thousands) of dirhams for what they hope will be a picture-perfect ceremony
A study published last month revealed that Dubai motorists lost 33 hours sitting in traffic congestion in 2023
He reportedly failed to record the payments collected from clients in the company’s accounting system, instead pocketing the money
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
However, this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones
Coupled with powerful hardware and software that uses AI to match your personal use, the HONOR 200 Series ticks all the boxes in a smartphone.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Will the favorites prevail, or will we witness more giant-defeating acts? Get ready to make your predictions on TrueWin.ae
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Enhance your living space with IKEA's fantastic offers
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
TRS Ibiza Hotel is nestled in an extraordinary setting, offering superb gastronomy, dedicated butler service, and unforgettable Mediterranean sunsets
PARTNER CONTENT
The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is ASUS' latest addition to the Vivobook series. It combines modern style, great performance, and revolutionises your work and play.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of Makyee's standout features is its capability to handle digital currency transactions, positioning it at the forefront of modern real estate solutions
PARTNER CONTENT
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
Residents must enroll in registered institutes, take theoretical and practical training, and pass the required tests
Appointments can be booked directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process
Appointments can be booked directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process
Some chargeable services can help you secure appointments if you're struggling with the system or lack time to check for openings regularly
Here's a guide to GDRFA's operating hours from June 15 to 18
The typhoon season in the Himalayan nation generally begins on June 13 and ends on September 23
The government said it has opened hundreds of shelters for people displaced by the waters and sent food and relief to hard-hit districts
It will be for the fiscal year 2024-2025
Netherlands reach the Euros semifinals for the first time since 2004
Pogacar leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into the last-four
There is a chance of reduced horizontal visibility, the weather department forecasted
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
He reportedly failed to record the payments collected from clients in the company’s accounting system, instead pocketing the money
The price can become a sore point as students shell out hundreds (if not thousands) of dirhams for what they hope will be a picture-perfect ceremony
|1 AED
|22.67 INR
|1 AED
|75.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,685.38 AED
|24K
|289.25 AED
Terminal fee at Naia could be hiked to Php950 — from Php550 for international trips and Php200 for domestic journeys
The oil and gas rig count dropped about 20% in 2023
Nonfarm payrolls increase by 206,000 in June
'Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the Digital Markets Act, and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission,' it said
The Pakistani actor is anticipated to soon be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor
His recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity among fans in the UAE
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Do not believe in 'instant' results, experts said as they listed some tips and reminders
The researchers found that the patients who received a certain class of diabetes medications had a significantly lower risk of developing 10 out of 13 cancers studied
The institute features private chemotherapy suites, specialty clinics, a dedicated breast cancer unit, and patient-centric facilities
Excessive water intake can lead to a condition called water intoxication or hyponatremia, which, in rare cases, can prove dangerous
Depending on how you present yourself or impact the lives around you, it can be either empowering or invalidating
From mole mapping and pigmentation to sagging necks, skin experts address the most common challenges faced in hot, arid climates
The allure of quick riches continues to draw people into its deceitful web, year after year
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
PARTNER CONTENT
Transform your home for less with discounts ranging from 25% to 75% off on selected home furniture and accessories
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
From innovative online solutions to quick and efficient claim payments, Sukoon puts its customers at the heart of everything
PARTNER CONTENT
The latest project represents a significant milestone in the Dubai real estate sector, underscoring the company's strong presence in the high-end property market
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The electric motorbikes are safer, quieter, and cheaper to ride compared to their petrol counterparts
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Get together, guess the score and get real rewards for every correct prediction only on TrueWin.ae
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
As per the law, an employer is mandated to provide a safe and appropriate working environment to an employee
Since hitting an all-time high on January 19 this year, the S&P 500 has recorded new intraday highs 30 more times
Zoya Developments makes landmark entry into Dubai
'Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the Digital Markets Act, and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission,' it said