After 53 years, UAE appoints Hamdan as new defence minister; all Cabinet reshuffle details revealed
Sheikh Mohammed was the first defence minister and held post since the unification of the Emirates in 1971
If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day
The Islamic scholar was named Dubai Quran Award's Islamic personality of the year in 2016 at the age of 96
The dispensers use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water
Kabir Joshi advised brokers and young entrepreneurs that the only way to grow is to have focus and perseverance in their careers and businesses
On Saturday, July 13, Donald Trump was shot at by a 20-year-old as he campaigned at a rally in Pennsylvania
The relationship and bond fostered by people with these animals also gives them a sense of belonging in the country
Several UAE residents took to social media to voice their concerns
In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Barzakh actor spoke at length about his journey through Pakistani films and television ahead of his OTT debut on Zee 5 Global
Travellers are able to save around 40 per cent per person on their travel tickets, allowing them to spend on hotels and experiences
At Friendly Early Childhood Centre, robots greet the children while a psychologist helps them transition to the facility
After his surgeries, Thwayib also developed a hearing loss condition in both of his ears
Keir Starmer attended Reigate Grammar School in London from 1974 to 1981
While court cases against Surendran are settled now, he has to pay an overstay fine and pending dues of Dh40,000 before he can go home to Kerala
The strategically located new office will serve as a hub for driving the company's future growth while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, training and career progression
As a result, AURAK secures sixth position among UAE universities
Filippo Lanzi on Haleon's role in transforming healthcare and empowering individuals for better health
Tired of getting your food late? Order on Careem and get your meals hot, fresh and on time. And, at 50 per cent off too.
The Reckitt Hygiene Program led by DHA-certified doctors is helping equip school staff with essential hygiene training, making it easier for schools to action their commitment to fostering a healthier future for children and communities
#Damana Gives is not just making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged individuals but also contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
For expats residing in Dubai, the Ejari by RERA is a holy grail to knowing the emirate's laws for both landlords and tenants
If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time then you will need an out pass to leave the country
Appointments can be booked directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process
The destination has become more accessible to both local and international explorers, with the rise of budget carriers like Cebu Pacific
Vance has delighted Trump supporters with his confrontational social media presence, a relative rarity in the Senate, where many lawmakers still try to maintain a sense of decorum and civility
The Ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the tragic incident
Led by young stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, 17 and 22 respectively, many in this team will hit their prime in the years ahead
Loud cheering could be heard in almost every corner of the country after Spain won their fourth European Championship crown
Messi limped off the field in tears, before strapping an ice pack to his swollen ankle on the bench
At Friendly Early Childhood Centre, robots greet the children while a psychologist helps them transition to the facility
The UAE government offers specific incentives such as a zero per cent tax to QFZDs operating in designated zones
The UAE is one of the largest producers of date, living up to its nickname as the ‘land of dates’
The all-new 7th generation BMW 7-Series comes with electric power train options and an 8K 31.3-inch TV in the rear
In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Barzakh actor spoke at length about his journey through Pakistani films and television ahead of his OTT debut on Zee 5 Global
'The Conjuring' universe, originally helmed by James Wan with its debut in 2013, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema
The Bollywood actresses ran into each other at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai
Combining sustainable practices with innovative design, Talaat brings a fresh take on quilting to the UAE
Filippo Lanzi on Haleon's role in transforming healthcare and empowering individuals for better health
Dr Wassem Yousef's family could not travel with him to Houston due to visa processing delay
Medics say that the activity is a great addition to a workout plan but cannot be the sole form of movement to ensure a well-rounded fitness regimen
Kids and teens are thought to be especially susceptible to the syndrome
Depending on how you present yourself or impact the lives around you, it can be either empowering or invalidating
From mole mapping and pigmentation to sagging necks, skin experts address the most common challenges faced in hot, arid climates
The allure of quick riches continues to draw people into its deceitful web, year after year
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Navigating the challenges and finding the perfect home in Dubai is easier with Mira Real Estate
Husni Al Bayari, the owner and founder of D&B Properties and Evolutions under the holding company Bayari Investments, has recently been the victim of a malicious cyber defamation campaign in select media (not Khaleej Times).
Coupled with powerful hardware and software that uses AI to match your personal use, the HONOR 200 Series ticks all the boxes in a smartphone.
Enhance your living space with IKEA's fantastic offers
The transformative potential of smart tracking and telematics in the region's road safety
TRS Ibiza Hotel is nestled in an extraordinary setting, offering superb gastronomy, dedicated butler service, and unforgettable Mediterranean sunsets
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
For speedy legal remedy, you may consider filing an execution case against your client before the court of competent jurisdiction
Since hitting an all-time high on January 19 this year, the S&P 500 has recorded new intraday highs 30 more times
Indian actor and filmmaker R. Madhavan inaugurated the outlet
Funding expected to power expansion plans