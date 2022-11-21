Fifa World Cup: Qatar welcomes football fans with Quran recitation, Morgan Freeman narration
Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment titled 'The Calling', telling viewers: 'We all gather here in one big tribe'
Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment titled 'The Calling', telling viewers: 'We all gather here in one big tribe'
Fatta Kawareh restaurant in Abu Hail started the initiative during the month of Ramadan
Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, received the UAE Vice President
She passed away at the age of 93 and lived in the Capital with her son
Long-term residency holders explain how their lives have changed since getting the 10-year visa
The venue will telecast every game on a 330sqm screen equipped with 4D audio, providing an elevated tournament vibe to all visitors
Duo were selected after more than 60 students applied for the Scholarship in June 2022 and will begin their academic year at the University of Oxford in October 2023
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas; conditions at sea will be rough at first but will turn moderate gradually
PARTNER CONTENT
The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch, so why not double the fun with a host of thrilling games when you play with TrueWin?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The five winners of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub Awards are raising awareness for climate change.
PARTNER CONTENT
Patient undergoes complex kidney cancer robotic surgery with success
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
PARTNER CONTENT
Ecuador striker Enner Valencia tapped home a 16th-minute penalty to score the first goal of the tournament
Spectacular opening ceremony featuring South Korean superstar Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi will kick off the world’s greatest sporting extravaganza
The zone will be able to seat 1,000 fans, with the overall capacity of the venue going up to 2,500 people
For the 60,000 fans inside Qatar's magnificent Al Bayt Stadium, a football match is not the only memory they will take back home
Spectacular opening ceremony featuring South Korean superstar Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi will kick off the world’s greatest sporting extravaganza
Ecuador striker Enner Valencia tapped home a 16th-minute penalty to score the first goal of the tournament
His costume depicts a man whose niece puts him in a box and completes the run since he cannot due to bad knees
Dewa provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building
The zone will be able to seat 1,000 fans, with the overall capacity of the venue going up to 2,500 people
Sulayem said when he began his term, there were certain legal and financial issues, which had been sorted out, which means now he can focus on growing the sport
'He shook our hands and waved at us': Fitness enthusiasts talk of delight of running next to Dubai Crown Prince on Sheikh Zayed Road
The event will host various entertainment programmes such as concerts, cultural shows, pavilions and a wide variety of cuisines
Thousands of migrant workers gather at a stadium specially set for them to watch the inaugural match on big screen for free
More than 60,000 fans soaked up a carnival-like atmosphere at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium as the World Cup host set the ball rolling with a spellbinding opening ceremony on Sunday evening
Teens who use these products are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future, according to global health authorities
Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed a record-extending 15th win this season
Payment of bonuses becomes mandatory if the same is mentioned in the employment contract
The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world
The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'
In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability
For the second year in a row, the Sharjah event named as the world's largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights
Dubai Ruler meets dignitaries and heads of government entities at a majlis in Zabeel Palace
Total active cases stand at 18,531
Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas; conditions at sea will be rough at first but will turn moderate gradually
Duo were selected after more than 60 students applied for the Scholarship in June 2022 and will begin their academic year at the University of Oxford in October 2023
Fatta Kawareh restaurant in Abu Hail started the initiative during the month of Ramadan
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The first-of-its-kind educational website is meant for every student and teacher in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has agreed to a partnership with BUDDI AI and its UAE operating partner Digi7 to integrate the industry leading CODING.AI solution across all MCME hospitals and clinics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The announcement comes along with the unveiling of five new locations and a new mobile service option for all car makes and models in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Allegiance shows why Dubai should be a top choice for investors and how Emirates welcomes international investors with pleasure.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT
Swifties flooding ticketing sites described crashes, outages, and other snafus
Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Original franchise star Anne Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed
The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Often, taking the road less travelled leads to growth, breaks status quo and can be immensely rewarding
The initiative included entertainment programmes featuring singing, dancing, and orchestra performances for the workers who came to get checked
Teens who use these products are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future, according to global health authorities
Babies with this condition may seem hungry all the time, but a physical investigation followed up by an ultrasound of the abdomen would confirm the diagnosis
Health experts worry that several factors are associated with diabetes in the young population and require immediate attention
The art season is only beginning in the UAE, and what we are witnessing is a commitment towards a green, feasible world
The disease demands regular blood sugar monitoring and following a healthy lifestyle
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column on language
The apartments and villas are expected to face shortage of at least 15 per cent residential units as developers will be able to deliver only 32,500 units compared to an estimated 38,000 planned this year
Dewa provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) now sees the Brent crude oil spot price averaging $102.13 per barrel this year and $95.33 per barrel next year, according to its November short-term energy outlook
Usually, WHT applies to cross-border payments as well. WHT rates vary based on the nature of goods and services received and the relationship status with the non-resident supplier
The dramatic collapse of the crypto exchange continues to reverberate throughout the industry
The new container shipping service links Karachi with the region’s major ports within UAE, KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Djibouti
With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late June, Twitter’s user base is still smaller than Facebook’s nearly two billion, TikTok’s one billion plus and even Snapchat’s 363 million
Crude prices posted a second weekly decline on Friday amid fears that rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China may squeeze demand
|1 AED
|22.10 INR
|1 AED
|60.41 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,429.84 AED
|24K
|212.00 AED
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tied with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the second spot in the championship, ending up with 308 points – three more than the latter
Sulayem said when he began his term, there were certain legal and financial issues, which had been sorted out, which means now he can focus on growing the sport
McIlroy emulated Henrik Stenson, the only other golfer to win the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in the same season in 2013
Local Latin American community plan to dress up in country colour to support their home team
Several football-loving frontline heroes, who worked tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, are now getting ready to catch their favourite teams in action
The team open their campaign against Australia in Group D on Tuesday
Suryakumar struck an imperious 111 not out off just 51 balls as the tourists posted 191-6 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval
Verstappen, the double world champion, is seeking 15th victory of the year, thereby extending his own record of 14 race wins, which for now is the most results bagged in a single season
Local Latin American community plan to dress up in country colour to support their home team
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive