Pilgrimage hopefuls demand justice even as the Sharjah-based service provider expresses regret and pledges a full refund
With drawings of camels adorned with astronauts, the counters signify the melding of historical roots and technological advancements
Rulers exchanged greetings with President on this blessed occasion, prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless, bring joy to the Emirates and its people
Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the blaze
Here are six tips to take care of your eyes as you head out with family and friends during the long weekend
The deal was signed on June 23 and was closed on June 26, according to details available on the Dubai Financial Market website
The guests exchanged greetings with the royal family, wishing them good health and happiness
Here's how he was scammed — serving as a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant when using online platforms
The Crown Prince of Dubai often posts videos and images with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, his children, and other members of his family
American University of Sharjah
Elevating academic performance through foundation programmes, and personalised guidance, ATP STEM Education is preparing new generations for the future
Resonating with its global identity as the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, the brand is enabling a better, safer, and more interconnected world
Maximise productive and boost happiness with cutting edge products from Jumbo Electronics
Three sets of parents were overjoyed to welcome their babies into the world on the auspicious first day of Eid
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
In a widely shared video on Twitter, a security official is seen moving around the Kaaba as the pilgrim holds his shirt while walking behind him
'Her arrival added to the sweetness of the occasion', said the thrilled parents of a baby girl
Radars have been placed at exit signs across the emirate that catch motorists breaking these rules
Community members exchange information about various discounts and share experiences, tips, and recommendations on how to make the most of their money
India and Pakistan have met 14 times at World Cups, with India winning all but one of these encounters
Muslim pilgrims reached their camps in Mina and stayed overnight before proceeding to Mount Arafat. Today, in the blazing summer heat, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat, marking the pinnacle of this annual pilgrimage with great reverence and solemnity
Made of a sponge cake soaked in a milk syrup, topped with light and airy whipped cream, and finished with a rich layer of buttery caramel
Featured on the KT Life Podcast, the author talks about her debut novel, 'What Will People Think?' based on a young Arab-American woman who aspires to be a stand-up comic in New York City
Families and friends gathered in open-air spaces to offer morning prayers, following which men headed to abattoirs to get started on the sacrifice of their animals
He asks God to accept Muslims' 'obedience and prayers'
Sweltering heat, soaring temperatures did not deter over 2 million worshippers from flocking to Mount Arafat, pouring their hearts out to Allah, begging for forgiveness
Restaurant managers say bulk orders are common as families get together for the festival of sacrifice
Special fairs will be held at exhibition centres during the summer to offer cool deals to shoppers
An exciting line-up of family-friendly activities are on offer for residents this long weekend
Promotion is applicable for bookings made on June 26, with travel dates available until September 30
Injured have been transferred to the emirate’s healthcare facilities for treatment
Customer Happiness Centre at DXB, Terminal 3 will remain open to provide the services from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm throughout this period
Annual shopping festival featuring concerts, raffles, dining and shopping offers will take place from June 29 to September 3
Despite battling a severe genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle loss, disability advocate defied the odds and accomplished the extraordinary
The centre includes four operation theatres, seven ultra-modern ICU beds, five dialysis rooms and day-care surgery units
The gesture is part of the Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity
She broadcasted a video live on social media and verbally assaulted a participant at the fair
Authority recently introduced groundbreaking system for inspecting heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, yachts, and containers using state-of-the-art X-ray scanning technology
Several expats have already left the country as most schools begin their two-month break after the last working day on June 26
First project completed earlier than schedule
Roads and Transport Authority also announced changes to the business hours of metro, bus, tram for the Islamic festival
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan too is on the pilgrimage
The main goal of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan is to shift the economy away from fossil fuels. It is a timely pivot, given that greenhouse-gas emissions must be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050
Everyone was tired and exhausted and there were moments when I was tempted to curl up on the sidewalk and sleep — however, we all powered through
Gear up for stress-free Holidays with Babyshop's must-have travel essentials
HUAWEI Mate X3 with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery updates
From the Mekong to the Mississippi, people are exploring new ways to grow one of the world’s most important staple crops in the face of climate crisis
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Everyone likes reading. So, why are we afraid of it?
As the world debates who’s GOAT (greatest of all time) in the world of tennis, we look at the men who would be kings
As it becomes abundantly clear that texting and chatbotting are making students miserable right now, what they may actually need is a taste of the monk’s life
Eastwood, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, is probably Hollywood’s greatest. Revered as an icon, he has deeply inflfluenced the art of movie-making
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The brand-new indoor activity complex is ready to take excitement to new heights, redefining the boundaries of experiential attractions
From rest areas to enhanced rider kits, and strategic water distribution points across its markets in the UAE, Deliveroo's summer plans this year have been designed to ensure an experience that embodies comfort, care, and safety for riders.
Leading the way in efficiency and environmental preservation, Richa Gupte, General Manager, 5àsec, unveils how the brand is providing innovative solutions for your wardrobe
When Dr Scott Fraser was passing through Dubai on the way home from a business trip to London, he never thought he'd be leaving with a potentially life-changing partnership.
The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic-book series Archie Comics
Scheduled to hit theatres next month, the highly anticipated 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks Johar's return to the director's chair after over six years
Asin, who is on a vacation, says she has come across "very imaginative" news recently
Dazzling at the premiere of the film, Hollywood stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and director Christopher McQuarrie talk about the Tom Cruise-starrer
The flavoursome biryani of Paragon has helped the restaurant secure the 11th spot on a list by Taste Atlas, an online food guide
Make it a smooth trip with these top travel essentials from Babyshop and embark on a memorable journey with your little ones!
Here are six tips to take care of your eyes as you head out with family and friends during the long weekend
Marking cancer survivors month, event served as platform to celebrate extraordinary journeys of survivors, who shared their inspiring stories, offering hope
Names were drawn at random and were awarded an all-expenses-paid pilgrimage trip to Saudi Arabia
They suggest opting for smaller servings and refraining from consuming foods high in sugar and fat
Intense physical activity during Haj and dietary changes may lead to an increased risk of blood sugar imbalance
If you think you have seen enough odd food combinations, wait for it, there's more
There will be panel discussions covering topics like startups, sustainability and green energy, capital markets, stressed asset resolution
Rapprochement is unlikely to restore EU access for the City of London anytime soon
ECB comments boost euro
Individuals can specify the type of sacrifice, weight, preferred cut and get it delivered
It is a new challenge for formerly government-owned Air India
At least 7,000 jobs could go in Zurich alone
The move to create a digital version of the single currency began in 2020
Play continues after Just Stop Oil group protests disrupt play five minutes after the start
Despite never having gone past the fourth round at at the All England Club Iga Swiatek is the top seeded woman having been ranked No. 1 since April 2022
Statement was released after a meeting of the board, which includes five players: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson
Captain Zach Johnson still has time on his side, just not as much
Decision to name four pace bowlers was dictated by the condition of the pitch at Lord's says skipper Ben Stokes
UpGrad Mumba Masters reasserted their dominance over the Triveni Continental Kings for the second time in the tournament to move up to second place
Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.
Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed by the Commission for Equity in Cricket around 50 percent described experiencing discrimination
Shamma Al Mazrui dedicates the outstanding success of the athletes who competed in 20 disciplines to the UAE President
He was travelling from the Philippines to Seoul in South Korea on Jeju Airlines
State media issues safety warning about the dangers of weight-loss camps after the death of 21-year-old Cuihua
The 'moonwalkers' will help you walk up to 250 per cent faster, till the speed of 11.2kmph
Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world
In his quest for a prestigious higher education, he has put in 12-hour study days, abstained from playing mahjong, endured media mocking and online ridicule
That morning he had taken his mother to the airport and told her that he was off to fly a plane to Kuwait
If you think you have seen enough odd food combinations, wait for it, there's more
Hundreds of people congratulated the new mother on Facebook, with some on railway authorities to give the child free lifelong access to the express service
To see this lime-green monogram bag — you'll need a microscope, for real
After his father died when he was very young, his mother looked after him, his four sisters, and their family business