UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Prayer timings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah revealed

    uae-holidays

  2. Video: Fire in residential building in UAE destroys 64 apartments, 10 vehicles

    uae

  3. Second salary in UAE: Residents can earn up to Dh10,000 as additional income with part-time jobs

    jobs
Partner Content
Empowering students for success

PARTNER CONTENT

Empowering students for success

Elevating academic performance through foundation programmes, and personalised guidance, ATP STEM Education is preparing new generations for the future

PARTNER CONTENT

Ensuring consumer safety in the region

PARTNER CONTENT

Ensuring consumer safety in the region

Resonating with its global identity as the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, the brand is enabling a better, safer, and more interconnected world

PARTNER CONTENT

MORE TOP STORIES
Videos
Podcasts
Editor's Picks
Life and Living

UAE News

What's New
Saudi Arabia’s great transformation

opinion

Saudi Arabia’s great transformation

The main goal of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan is to shift the economy away from fossil fuels. It is a timely pivot, given that greenhouse-gas emissions must be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050

opinion

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
Saudi Arabia’s great transformation

opinion

Saudi Arabia’s great transformation

The main goal of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan is to shift the economy away from fossil fuels. It is a timely pivot, given that greenhouse-gas emissions must be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050

opinion

Neutralising Trump’s big lies

opinion

Neutralising Trump’s big lies

Trump’s falsehoods about the case threaten to undermine public confidence in federal law enforcement, just as his insistence that the 2020 presidential election was 'stolen' undermined confidence in the integrity of America’s democratic process

opinion

The Greenland ice sheet cannot wait

opinion

The Greenland ice sheet cannot wait

There is compelling evidence that the western portion of the Greenland Ice Sheet is growing increasingly unstable, edging towards a tipping point beyond which its dynamics and structure fundamentally and irreversibly shift

opinion

LONG READS
Karl Lagerfeld: Celebrating a legacy

long-reads

Karl Lagerfeld: Celebrating a legacy

Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life

long-reads

Partner Content
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.28 INR
1 AED 77.40 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,031.72 AED
24K232.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Offbeat