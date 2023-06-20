Final term before holidays begins at many Dubai schools
Final term before holidays begins at many Dubai schools
Hamish Harding knows the risks associated with every single expedition and would be calm amid the crisis, a friend tells the media
The local effect of convective clouds will give the UAE rains during the summer months, says weather official
The duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20 in Hyderabad
Glimpses of the Crown Prince's softer side enthral residents whenever they are shared, and a recent video showing the Royal interacting with his horses has done exactly that
The Emirates, with attractive job and career-growth opportunities, takes the top spot for the 12th consecutive year
Ministry investigation finds that the firm cancelled work permits of some staff to make it exempt from achieving the target
OceanGate, the private company that operates the vessel, said in a statement that it was 'mobilising all options' to rescue those on board
The technologically advanced submersible is reported to have a 96-hour oxygen supply starting Sunday morning, with five people on board
HUAWEI Mate X3 with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery updates
The brand-new indoor activity complex is ready to take excitement to new heights, redefining the boundaries of experiential attractions
From rest areas to enhanced rider kits, and strategic water distribution points across its markets in the UAE, Deliveroo's summer plans this year have been designed to ensure an experience that embodies comfort, care, and safety for riders.
Leading the way in efficiency and environmental preservation, Richa Gupte, General Manager, 5àsec, unveils how the brand is providing innovative solutions for your wardrobe
Her daughter, born last month, has been named Hind Bint Faisal
The Ministry of Human Resource announced a public paid holiday for the private sector from June 27 to June 30 on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha
Arrested individuals, seized narcotics and related materials were handed over to public prosecution for further legal proceedings
The South Asian nations have said that the occasion will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust
Authorities specify lanes that riders must use on roads with speed limits of 100kmph or above
The airline has hiked capacity by 33 per cent between June 1 and September 30, as revenge travel has taken off at an exceptionally fast pace in the past two years
More than a century after the Titanic sunk in April 1912, the wreck lies on the ocean floor about 400 miles southeast of the Newfoundland coast
Sheikha Latifa is actively involved in philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, supporting diverse social causes
In this episode of the KT Life podcast, conscious parenting coach Kavita Srinivasan talks about what we usually get wrong when it comes to raising children
The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday, June 27
The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Wednesday, June 28 in these nations
Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah
Reader asks KT how long employees have before they need to leave the Emirates if they are terminated
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other utility service providers offer guidelines on how to ensure that wastage and spending are minimal
A resident posted a video on social media, showing people being ushered out in an orderly fashion
AI-enabled technology will also help police respond to accidents and emergencies faster
The bridges are equipped with elevators, tracks and racks for bikes
Your vehicle will even be delivered to your home right after repairs, which will be carried out at an authorised workshop
Government and private firms allow their employees extra days off that are not mandated by the law, but granted to staff of their own accord
Revealed: How much it will cost to travel during the Islamic festival
Respective embassies in Abu Dhabi and Doha reopened on Monday
The evaluation of schools encompassed various aspects, including adapting the curriculum to meet students’ needs
CBUAE Board evaluated how well projects and plans were progressing in alignment with national economic and future goals before making the required decisions
ADEK will recognise people with outstanding merit who contribute to building an education ecosystem which nurtures the next generation of lifelong learners
Dodgy earning app Sky Media that claimed partnership with YouTube, TikTok and Facebook halts withdrawals and vanishes
Civil defence will hand over the site to the authorities for further investigation
Khaleej Times’ The Journey to Net Zero event in Dubai was endorsed by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the event was supported by Tetra Pak, Uniqus, Danube Hospitality, Link, Survey2Connect, Contentsquare, US Green Building Council, Clean Energy Business Council, MESIA, Emirates Environmental Group, Energy Industries Council, and Advancing Net Zero
The author and philanthropists also adds that she has been unsuccessful at making her husband laugh
When Dr Scott Fraser was passing through Dubai on the way home from a business trip to London, he never thought he'd be leaving with a potentially life-changing partnership.
Now never miss a single moment in football as TOD brings you all the action for an immersive and unforgettable experience
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
As the world debates who’s GOAT (greatest of all time) in the world of tennis, we look at the men who would be kings
As it becomes abundantly clear that texting and chatbotting are making students miserable right now, what they may actually need is a taste of the monk’s life
Eastwood, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, is probably Hollywood’s greatest. Revered as an icon, he has deeply inflfluenced the art of movie-making
From the Mekong to the Mississippi, people are exploring new ways to grow one of the world’s most important staple crops in the face of climate crisis
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE has been on top of the game when it comes to food safety. No wonder then, one of the world's most popular quick service restaurants has shared its top food safety practices on World Food Safety Day today.
The Metropolitan Group is launching a partner programme to offer referral fees for UAE residents who refer clients or friends looking to buy property in the UAE
The non-profit organisation sets high standards for fitness professionals, leaving 'Insta-fame' behind
Mediclinic City Hospital's transplant centre, established in 2018, has grown to become one of the leading centres for transplantations in the region.
Tickets for October gig to go on sale on June 23 at 12pm
The popular cast member talked about a 'fashion icon' and how the Netflix hit changed her life
The movement has been building momentum internationally, opening a Brazilian chapter last year, and convening female publishing leaders in Italy, Nairobi, and Kuala Lumpur to discuss challenges, women’s representation in publishing
This rare books exhibition features a rich tapestry of engravings, manuscripts, and ornamental treasures
The main aim of anatomic pathology is to identify abnormalities that can help to diagnose disease and manage treatment
The Emirati child, Saeed AlMheiri, is now the youngest person to publish a book series
The brand-new indoor activity complex is ready to take excitement to new heights, redefining the boundaries of experiential attractions
Among the well-preserved objects that the experts uncovered were ceramics, bronze bowls, arrows, spears, and a number of swords
Some ways to create a chic and elevated space
Perceptions changed overnight when I snoozed off on a recliner at a hospital reception whereas I struggled to get 40 winks on a flat bed the whole week
The multibillion-dollar deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft
This year, the UAE’s digital payments market is projected to reach $28.74 billion
Realtor reports that 70% of its Keturah Reserve project has been sold out
In 2022, Mubadala invested $350 million in PDG
Global real estate adviser to facilitate the sale of EDB's former UAE headquarters and residential portfolio
Abu Dhabi-based carrier touched down for the first time in Lisbon on Sunday and will fly three times a week
New initiative to bring $300 million in collective funds and create over 3,000 jobs in the next five years
Sultanate's economic fortunes remain largely tied to hydrocarbon market
|1 AED
|22.28 INR
|1 AED
|78.03 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,163.84 AED
|24K
|236.25 AED
Pace bowler describes it as slowest he has encountered in England after the hosts were punished for errors while the visitors racked up the runs
The 546-run defeat is only the third biggest in this century
The 36-year-old Briton, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, is next in action at the Queen's Club Championships on Monday.
It was an emotional moment for the UAE youngster to be able to perform in front of the former West Indies batsman, 10 years after attending his masterclass
Century partnership by Ervine and Sean Williams in a helped guide Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal
Scotland produced a stunning late comeback to beat Erling Haaland's Norway in Oslo
All-rounder pleaded guilty to violating the ICC Code of Conduct after he applied a drying agent on his bowling hand while standing on the boundary line
The son of a seven-times world champion came under considerable criticism for a lack of performance but has found a huge supporter in Wolff
According to the draft schedule, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad
To see this lime-green monogram bag — you'll need a microscope, for real
On the final day of the marathon, the 16-year-old said her body stopped responding and all her 'body parts felt frozen and in pain'
Check out how they rocked traditional clothing and 'danced' in these digital artworks
The mother found out about her daughter's spending after her teacher told her that the teenager was addicted to games
Footage reveals the intense rush of air inside the cabin, causing objects to flap around and unsettle people on board
State media issues safety warning about the dangers of weight-loss camps after the death of 21-year-old Cuihua
The 'moonwalkers' will help you walk up to 250 per cent faster, till the speed of 11.2kmph
Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world
The variety originated in California but is popular because of how it is farmed in Japan
Remember when a couple forgot their baby in a cab? Or when a taxi rider left Dh1 million in cold cash? Peculiar lost-and-found stories continue with Uber's latest index