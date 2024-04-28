Begging is a crime in the UAE punishable by a Dh5,000 fine and three-months imprisonment
Formation of convective clouds and varying rainfall intensities suggests the possibility of heavy rain in certain areas
Officers found hidden compartments in her luggage, prompting a thorough examination that revealed the illicit substance
In recognition of his honesty and integrity, Dubai police awarded Ali Jamal Al Balushi with a certificate of appreciation
When the water could finally be cleared, almost half their stock of 20,000 books had been destroyed
Who takes custody of kids under 18 if Muslim mother initiates divorce proceedings?
The initiative is expected to boost public transport usage
What happens if the employee fails to perform his duties due to circumstances beyond his control?
Ensuring consumer trust and public health through rigorous testing, certification, and industry engagement
Set to be five times the size of DXB, Al Maktoum International will span 70 square-km
The authority is currently taking measures to prevent any unsafe products from reaching the market
Earlier today, the met alerted residents of unstable weather conditions and rainfall that might hit the country on Thursday
In 10 years, all operations of Dubai International Airport will be transferred to Al Maktoum International
The meeting saw the formation of four technical committees, one for roads and infrastructure, one for houses and properties, one for dams and water facilities, and one for energy and water
The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
The authority said it is working to "provide maximum aid to the affected families"
The Crown Prince will personally monitor the progress of response measures and emphasised that effective support will be given to all citizens and residents
Dolly Chaiwala shared the now-viral video from his recent visit to the iconic spot a few days ago
Motorists faced the brunt after heavy rains hits the country on Tuesday, April 16, as vehicles got stuck, leading to damages
The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
The three-day event is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons
As per DLD data, the community shows a consistent rise in the capital value appreciation in villa configurations with seven clusters having recorded double-digit growth (comparison from 2021 to 2023)
To the Board Of Directors of National Life and General Insurance Company SAOG - UAE Branches
The team of U.S. Golden Visa experts will discuss the EB-5 program, its requirements, and how to successfully file an application with the U.S. immigration office
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
A detailed guide on where to apply, the steps involved, and criteria for eligibility
Eating out, poor hand hygiene and erratic weather may be among causes, say medics
With heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads, delivery riders are grappling with challenges in fulfilling orders
A detailed guide on where to apply, the steps involved, and criteria for eligibility
While the implementation of the unified tourist permit is underway, residents of the Gulf nations can continue to enjoy their current visa-free travel privileges
KT reader wants to know if it is possible to travel with a valid visa but without a renewed Emirates ID
Prior to halting operations, WCK had distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza since October
Foreign minister says only a credible path to a Palestinian state will prevent the world from confronting the same situation in the future
Freshly rested Ukrainian brigades were being rotated in those areas to replace units that had suffered losses
It was RCB's third win — and second in a row — in 10 matches so far this season, keeping their slim hopes of reaching the playoffs alive
Thomas Bach, IOC president, attributes the revival of interest in hosting the Olympics to reforms undertaken on his watch
The hospital has treated more than 18,000 cases that required medical intervention
The country remains committed to supporting all humanitarian efforts alongside the international community to mitigate the crisis
The UAE is India's second-largest export destination after the US
Islamabad is seeking a larger long-term agreement with the fund after a current $3 billion standby arrangement expires this month
RPM reported net profit of Dh49.39 million during 2023
The artist will present a solo recital at Dubai Opera Studio on April 28
The concert is set to take place on April 27
From cultural events, and culinary delights to outdoor adventures, here's a line-up of thrilling activities to make your weekend exciting
'The rom-com garnered $219 million worldwide after its premiere in December
Clym Evernden, one of London's most influential people in the art space, details his creative process, the role of social media, and AI-generated art
Doctors urge residents to take such situations seriously: 'Sharp objects can pierce the food pipe and can migrate into areas like the chest, causing further complications,' an expert says
A Dh2-million map serving as the first printed reference to the holy city of Makkah will also available for purchase
Fatima was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition where the body's immune system attacks liver cells
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
One expat's boyfriend would 'fine' her thousands of dirhams every time she upset him, while another sold her car to keep up with her partner's financial demands
Embarking on a journey to redefine luxury, offering unparalleled architectural expertise and design excellence
Keep your oral hygiene in check this holy month with a few adjustments to your routine
From competitive gaming to limitless creativity, tap into the power of AI with a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop
The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community
e& UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ethical business conduct and anti-bribery compliance
The new series brings top-notch cameras, powerful performance, and sleek design - all within a slim and lightweight smartphone
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
UAE's Ministry of Finance has put in significant efforts with the savings awareness initiatives
Offshoring business operations to captive centres has proven to be a cost-effective and efficient strategy
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?