Volunteers of the Samantha Kerala Sunni Student Federation used the machine to navigate challenging terrain
Homeowners are busy restoring services for the tenants and bringing their properties back to pre-flood level
Ministry of Education teams up with leading law firms in a joint committee initiative
Insurance brokers who spoke to Khaleej Times admitted that they have been trying to clear a massive backlog of work
The country houses 116,500 millionaires, 308 centi-millionaires with $100 million in wealth, and 20 billionaires, according to Henley and Partners
Sheikh Hamdan has assured that Dubai will support all those affected by the adverse weather conditions
Text messages, social media posts, chatroom messages, altered images, and videos are just a few avenues through which cyberbullying can occur
Following the country's heaviest recorded rainfall, hospitals and clinics throughout the UAE have witnessed a surge in waterborne illnesses
Embarking on a journey to redefine luxury, offering unparalleled architectural expertise and design excellence
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday
A ministerial committee has been set up to assess damages and distribute compensation
Why will the moon turn 'pink'? Experts explain the science behind the celestial event
It will now be known as Hafeet Rail — derived from the railway's scenic route from the desert to mountainous regions, running alongside Jebel Hafeet
The new system offers substantial advantages, allowing travellers access to long-term, multi-entry entry permit
The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
The authority said it is working to "provide maximum aid to the affected families"
The Crown Prince will personally monitor the progress of response measures and emphasised that effective support will be given to all citizens and residents
Dolly Chaiwala shared the now-viral video from his recent visit to the iconic spot a few days ago
Motorists faced the brunt after heavy rains hits the country on Tuesday, April 16, as vehicles got stuck, leading to damages
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
The three-day event is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons
As per DLD data, the community shows a consistent rise in the capital value appreciation in villa configurations with seven clusters having recorded double-digit growth (comparison from 2021 to 2023)
To the Board Of Directors of National Life and General Insurance Company SAOG - UAE Branches
Ensuring consumer trust and public health through rigorous testing, certification, and industry engagement
The team of U.S. Golden Visa experts will discuss the EB-5 program, its requirements, and how to successfully file an application with the U.S. immigration office
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
Eating out, poor hand hygiene and erratic weather may be among causes, say medics
With heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads, delivery riders are grappling with challenges in fulfilling orders
Heavy rainfall, accompanied by hailstorms, is being experienced in many parts of the country
While the implementation of the unified tourist permit is underway, residents of the Gulf nations can continue to enjoy their current visa-free travel privileges
KT reader wants to know if it is possible to travel with a valid visa but without a renewed Emirates ID
Dubai launched the virtual working programme in October 2020, and has quickly made its name to the top of the list
The King, 88, had undergone gallbladder surgery in 2020
The move is seen as part of Ukraine's efforts to reinforce its army as soldiers struggle to hold positions against Russia
The Nobel laureate has been condemned for partnering with Hillary Clinton, an outspoken supporter of Israel's war against Hamas
Delhi posted 224-4 courtesy of a 113-run stand between Pant (88) and fellow left-hander Axar Patel, who hit 66
Goalkeeper Eisa delivered a fantastic performance against Al Hilal to help Al Ain reach the final
Defeat leaves Chelsea still in ninth, three points adrift of the European places
All official donation channels however remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies
6G will further elevate capabilities of robots, AI, autonomous transport and remote surgery/diagnostics among others
Total property income posted year-on-year growth of 10% to $74m, highest value ever
The Starlight Park is a four-building freehold community in Meydan
Fans flooded the comments section with expressions of excitement and nostalgia
The 'Dangal' actor has shed light on his choice to skip film award ceremonies, emphasising the value of time
The actor discussed what he has learned from his relationship with the singer on a podcast hosted by Jay Shetty
The actor is a mother to three children whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck
Discover Dubai's top pizza destinations, where every bite promises to be a slice of perfection
Try this easy-to-make dip recipe at home
By understanding the tactics universities employ, students can strategically craft their applications strategy
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
One expat's boyfriend would 'fine' her thousands of dirhams every time she upset him, while another sold her car to keep up with her partner's financial demands
Besides concerns about privacy, safeguarding their mental health, a desire to form meaningful relationships offline and explore the outdoors, have all kept such Gen Zers off these platforms
Keep your oral hygiene in check this holy month with a few adjustments to your routine
From competitive gaming to limitless creativity, tap into the power of AI with a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop
The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community
e& UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ethical business conduct and anti-bribery compliance
The new series brings top-notch cameras, powerful performance, and sleek design - all within a slim and lightweight smartphone
Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable prices and make huge savings on their purchases
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
In the Emirates, an employee is entitled to public holidays as mentioned in the Employment Law and on dates as declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
A roadmap for ultra-rich UAE families to set up family offices
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?