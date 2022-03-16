The Executive Council had on Wednesday issued a resolution regarding traffic tariffs
Transport
The patient struggled with persistent abdominal pain for years, but he ignored his health and did not consult a doctor
Health
Saadiyat Grove and Aldar's iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island will feature only 400 apartments
Property
Three other participants to drive away luxury vehicles
UAE
Moscow has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv
World
The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, beginning with the Ukrainian crisis and its humanitarian repercussions
UAE
Authorities reiterate there has been a focus on pupils finding the right balance between exam preparation and rest
Education
Four-day exhibition promises futuristic art that caters to all tastes and ages.
Events
Both teams will be playing four matches in their stadium without an audience
Football
The area is home to one of the world's largest coral nurseries.
UAE Attractions
Arrests a result of collaboration with law enforcement agencies around the world, Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri says.
UAE
Office and school timings are relaxed, with special breaks offered to fasting Muslims.
Ramadan 2022
They must hire a lawyer in the country to file the plea to the public prosecution on their behalf
Crime
This comes as over three million Ukrainian refugees flee the country
World
During the holy month of Ramadan, working hours are reduced by two hours
UAE
Police and fire departments are continuing their rescue operation
World
We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment: DHA
coronavirus
The special visit was arranged by Make A Wish UAE Foundation and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.
Expo 2020
Visa-free route for all UAE nationals visiting Israel.
UAE
Iman Vellani stars as Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan
Entertainment
Zelensky asks for more planes and air defence systems.
Europe
In today's column, we take a look at the 'new normal' amidst the pandemic in the UAE
Entertainment
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 2020
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 2022
The closure is for "periodic enhancements".
UAE Attractions
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Environment
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads1 week ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads1 week ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads2 weeks ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads3 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads4 days ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads5 days ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads1 week ago
The young designer is in the city to launch her latest resort collection
Local Events23 hours ago
Local Events
Local Events2 days ago
Local Events
Local Events9 hours ago
Local Events
Life and Living1 day ago
Life and Living
Tech1 day ago
Tech
Health2 hours ago
Health
They claimed that demand for health insurance is strong in the Northern Emirates
Education
They claimed that demand for health insurance is strong in the Northern Emirates
Health
It was held at Madinat Jumeirah and will be running until Sunday, March 13
Arts and Culture
The British-Swedish pharma and biotechnology giant is "optimistic" about rapidly providing them
Health
Private-sector output grew strongly amid a recovery in market demand and increased travel activity.
Economy
Company aims to target small and mid-sized building automation market.
Property
Company aims to target small and mid-sized building automation market.
Business
New Client Engineering teams will deliver an enhanced client experience focused on co-creation, technical eminence, and speed
Tech
The Meta CEO did not provide a specific date for when the assets would drop
Telecom
The Meta CEO did not provide a specific date for when the assets would drop
Tech
UAE has a robust infrastructure ready for Indian companies looking to expand their businesses.
Business
The $8.4-billion buyout would bolster Amazon Prime Video with some 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows
Tech
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7
Cricket
United were knocked out of the Champions League with a 1-0 second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford
Football
A six-year-old son of Dubawi, the superstar Darley stallion, Lord North is reported to be in great shape heading to Dubai
Horse Racing
Batting first, PNG were restricted to 178 all out in 50 overs, thanks to Hameed's magnificent spell of 10-1-19-4
Cricket
Eriksen collapsed last year during Denmark's opening Euro match against Finland on June 12
Cricket
Eriksen collapsed last year during Denmark's opening Euro match against Finland on June 12
Football
Kilt Rock spent his early years as a pensioner in the sumptuous stabling and facilities of Al Habtoor Polo Club
Horse Racing
The 37-year-old also said that he has no plans to retire
Cricket
The 37-year-old also said that he has no plans to retire
Sports
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Videos
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health
No children were injured in the incident
Offbeat
No children were injured in the incident
Offbeat
In one province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables
Offbeat
The special name honours the monarch's 70th anniversary on the British throne
Offbeat
