Sheikh Mohammed also extends his wishes on the occasion, the first coronation in Britain since 1953
According to the police, traffic patrol and ambulance were quickly deployed to the incident area; bodies were also immediately transported to the hospital
Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum earlier took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen hero
The special seat sale, which is available for booking only for a few days, was launched during the airline's 10th anniversary celebration
Authority affirms that all national task forces will continue to fortify country's digital space in accordance with best practices, international standards
Based on astronomical calculations, public and private sectors will enjoy holidays from 9th to 12th of Zul Hijjah, last month of Islamic calendar
The warning comes after a few were caught presenting tampered tickets to enter the Migrant Workers Office and get their employment contract verified
It occurs twice a year, when Sun is exactly overhead and there is no shadow cast by any object on the ground
Mass killings are happening with staggering frequency in the United States this year: an average of about one a week
In November 2022, the UAE released 'We The UAE 2031', the national plan for the next decade, which concentrates on the overall development in economy, society, eco-system and diplomacy.
The Portugal Golden Visa programme has increased in popularity in the UAE and GCC specifically over the last few years
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
Introducing Holiday Factory Premium - the game-changing brand for high-end, all-inclusive holidays in the UAE
At a party on board the emirate's floating hotel, many came with their friends and families, with parents explaining to their kids the age-old traditions and pageantry and what the historic event means
When asked why the release has been postponed, Khan said that it 'takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences'
Tens of thousands of people had lined the side of the grand boulevard
It came a day before officials from both countries, and Turkey were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertiliser, due to expire on May 18
Sultan AlNeyadi and his crew have now entered their third month in space, and according to Nasa, they are targeted to return to Earth in August
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wishing them success
It demands them to activate the cyber emergency response system in cooperation with the competent authorities
The funeral prayer and burial of Al Ketbi is held today at the Qusais Cemetery
Video clips from authority showcase the dangers that can occur due to negligence by drivers
While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance
The Emirates has now evacuated 566 from the conflict-stricken country; priority was given to those most vulnerable, including the sick, children, elderly, women
Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the 'consort' part of the title does not change that
Talabat launches ChatGPT-powered AI grocery shopping assistant for some of its users
The emirate saw remarkable growth in medical tourism in 2022, with 674,000 medical tourists spending Dh992 million — an increase of Dh262 million from 2021
Navigate the competitive job market in Dubai by keeping the following things in mind.
The committee raised rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, but diesel prices have been reduced
With the UAE making leaps and bounds in space exploration, here are some ways to pique your child’s curiosity and get them excited about space.
His platform is dedicated to designing aids that are simple, sustainable, and affordable
With the 'What My Mother Taught Me' campaign, social media users are being asked to share the sustainable practices passed down by their mothers using
These incidents serve as a reminder of how important it is to double-check travel documents before heading to the airport, they caution
Air taxis are expected to start operations by 2026, making the emirate the world's first city to have a fully developed network of vertiports
DTC is making strides to realise its strategy to deliver innovative and sustainable transportation services at world-class standards
Homegrown foodtech start-up Switch Food will produce food products 100 per cent free of genetically modified organisms, soy, allergens and gluten including vegan and halal-certified kebab,
Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
The person wrongfully caught was acquitted of any wrongdoing by the criminal court
Victim was assaulted by the accused, who stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents
Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
There will be another increase in temperatures, mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai
Over the last 25 years, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital's team of obstetricians and gynaecologists, alongside the midwives and nurses, have helped deliver thousands of healthy babies to different generations of UAE parents
Strategic partnership set to elevate healthcare standards and extend services across the UAE, GCC, MENA, and Egypt
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
How The Seventy Ninth Group found its own route to success and became one of the fastest-growing asset management companies
Xiaomi inaugurates its biggest store at Dubai Mall, showcasing the latest tech products and offering a 50 per cent discount on opening day
Established in 2012, Global College Malta is a prominent and cutting-edge private higher education institution in the Mediterranean region.
The UAE has been working closely in line with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) requirements and to bring an international standard in conducting business.
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
As labour contract negotiations heat up in Hollywood, unions representing writers and actors seek limits on artificial intelligence
Whilst business strategy needs to be realigned in the face of change, ignoring people’s needs impacts the journey massively
The patient was born with a giant nevus that covered almost 20 percent of her upper body
ICOPLAST Conference showcases latest innovations in cosmetology, highlights emirates' leading role in the field
Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan, Ruler of Sharjah, issued a resolution designating Bin Karam as Director General of Irthi
The artist, one of the youngest in the world in her field, was inspired by her father, who is the famous DJ Shock
Continuous feelings of restlessness, nervousness, inadequacies, symptoms of anxiety/depression often convoy imposter syndrome at workplace, vocation or business
A calm-but resilient approach to life and many other lessons that a trip here teaches you
After completing 24 years in Bollywood, Dino Morea is back on the big screen with
Carrier revealed that it is adding 5 new Airbus A380s
Airline's attempt to initiate insolvency proceedings has led to a dispute with its lessors, who requested the aviation regulator to deregister some of its aircraft to reclaim them
Revenues also grew significantly to reach Dh12.8 billion
Upgrade is expected to solve power outages that had recently affected thousands of passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Fate of $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezy stock is weighing on the company
South American country is poised to become the world’s fourth-largest offshore oil producer
Liverpool climbed within one point of fourth placed Manchester United after its sixth successive league victory
The Sri Lankan youngster praised the Chennai team for giving him the exposure in the IPL
Having lost the first five games in the tournament, Delhi has now won four of its last five matches
In tribute to the King, the national anthem was played before kick-off at all four afternoon Premier League games
Chasing 182, Delhi reached home in just 16.4 overs, thanks to a brilliant 47-ball 85 from Phil Salt
With 13 points, Dhoni's team has now moved a step closer to the playoffs. Only Gujarat Titans is ahead of Chennai in the standings with 14 points
Rajasthan dished out a shoddy batting display as it was bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday
The team under Tom Latham managed to draw the preceding T20 series 2-2 but Pakistan has taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the one-day series
Rajasthan dished out a shoddy batting display as it was bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation