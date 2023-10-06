Police warn of Dh800 fine as new video shows how distracted drivers are caught on smart cameras
This came as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Abu Dhabi
Pakistan made 286 all out in 49 overs, while the Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs
The team beat Jordan in the nail-biting final
Directive comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone 'feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat'
The historic landmark opposite Kalba's Fort provides visitors with a unique opportunity to experience and learn about the way of life in pre-oil times
Sheikh Rashid is credited with transforming Dubai from a fishing village and desert backwater port into the thriving global city it is today
Whether you're travelling now or for Christmas holidays, the flight can be booked at special rates
In a world increasingly driven by data, data literacy - the ability to read, understand, and communicate with data - is a crucial component on the desirable skills list
She was recognised as the first Pakistani astronaut by the government of Pakistan in 2006
Security patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) received a bomb threat
Photos and videos showing cats buried in sand or barely able to stand have been shared on social media
One of the vehicles zigzagged across the busy highway because of the impact
Trading, payments and remittances can all be done directly between the dirham and the Indian rupee
Londoners now have the opportunity to indulge in Saddle's distinctive approach to coffee appreciation, which seamlessly blends innovation with tradition
Marks the company's 19th showroom in UAE - Located at Al Barsha – Dubai, the all-new showroom offers luxurious shopping experience for patrons
New hybrid and electric car models revealed at GIMS, arriving in the UAE from December 2023
Catch the whole cast rocking the stage including Matilda, Miss Honey, Bruce, and even the fearsome Miss Trunchbull from October 3-15
A payment card scheme introduced in the UAE this week, is set to be operational by the middle of the next year transforming the country’s payment systems and marking a new era in India-UAE technology partnership.
The latest iPhone 15 Pro is facing overheating problems, making it uncomfortable for users
The university has secured the #7 spot in the Asia-Pacific region in the prestigious annual Bloomberg Businessweek's ranking
Visit UAE's tastiest destination with offers on food, groceries, kitchen essentials and much more at Lulu World Food Season 2
With National Bonds' 'My One Million Plan,' you can save a set amount every month, earn a profit on it, and have a million dirhams at the end of your plan
Taylen is already making waves in fashion. She has 1.5 million social media followers
Marching ahead with its sustainability plan, the company achieved 100 per cent fossil-free electricity in its operations last year
The move is not just about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also about diversifying the country’s economy and creating jobs
The Indian government has also revised its target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2025 from 2030
Some of the best calligraphers in the country are coming together for the first-of-its-kind event
Construction on the prestigious project is expected to start soon, with units expected to be delivered starting in 2027
The duo administered first aid to the injured until the ambulance and rescue teams arrived at the traffic accident site
Study compares 50 of world’s most popular cities, analysing metrics including WiFi speed, monthly cost of living, average rental costs, quality of life, weather
Industry executives say that almost all the townhouse buyers are now eligible as prices have crossed Dh2 million
Currently, Gulf citizens have visa-free travel within the bloc, while most expats require permit to enter the six countries
Revealed: Conditions employees must meet to get compensation
The patient had intra-abdominal bleeding and a collapsed lung and underwent multiple life-saving surgeries
The video featured clips of Sheikh Zayed with his Saudi Arabian counterpart and displayed the journey of their relationship over the years
A day prior to the official release, I was in awe as thousands of eager Apple enthusiasts formed queues through alleys at Dubai Mall
|1 AED
|22.60 INR
|1 AED
|77.05 PKR
|OUNCE
|6694.08 AED
|24K
|220.75 AED
It is crucial to spread awareness and educate people about the potential lifesaving therapy, the specialist said
Here are five things to know about this young cricket hero
The collaboration will offer unique experiences to both Dubai and Real Madrid fans
The lovebirds got married on September 24 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan
The multi-award-winning musical production is running in Dubai Opera till October 15
The actor's figure will be place inside the 'Bollywood Zone' at Bluewaters
Earlier on Tuesday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by Indian authority in connection with the same case
Londoners now have the opportunity to indulge in Saddle's distinctive approach to coffee appreciation, which seamlessly blends innovation with tradition
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column on English language
Apart from Scorsese's directorial prowess and his ability to create immersive cinematic experiences, it is the phenomenal casting that elevates the film to another level
As artificial intelligence sweeps offices,
Christopher Nolan’s direction and screenplay, and Cillian Murphy’s acting, turn the most important moment in modern history into a political thriller. This article contains spoilers
For music industry executives who crave the kind of success Trainor has had on TikTok — that sort of serendipitous virality is hard to manufacture
Everyone likes reading. So, why are we afraid of it?
As the world debates who’s GOAT (greatest of all time) in the world of tennis, we look at the men who would be kings
This remarkable achievement underscores Mediclinic's unwavering commitment to providing patients with cutting-edge surgical solutions
The programme is designed to identify any age-related health issues, in particular cognitive dysfunction, in their early stages, and to provide coordinated care in a variety of treatment settings
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the socially rewarding platform provides the perfect chance to win money
It's remarkable combination of style, performance, and connectivity makes it an ideal choice for professionals, content creators, and gamers alike
Police and prosecutors say Duane Davis orchestrated the killing of the hip-hop icon
Top official also spoke about the UAE-India pact that will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle Eastern and European countries
India's young side made light work of Bangladesh as Afghanistan beat Pakistan
The Red Bull racer can secure the F1 title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint race on Saturday
Dutch captain Scott Edwards said he was a little bit disappointed with a match that 'got away'
The US should spearhead efforts to help mend flawed democracies in allied countries through processes of national reconciliation and creative power sharing
That pollution ought to be the true foil, rather than the economic growth that results from entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments attempting to rein it in
At the global level, the poll suggests that people are much more forward-leaning in their expectations of multilateralism than their political leaders.
Even without knowledge of coding, Veda Fernandes worked hard to bring her vision to life and solve a problem for many parents
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
Shaping the skies with visionary leadership and bold innovation
Charting the future: Wafi Group's journey in evolving, enhancing, and elevating businesses to surpass customer expectations
A credit card holder who fails to make 3 consecutive monthly payments or 6 non-consecutive payments may be considered in default
Savings and investment firm National Bonds recently announced a scheme to help subscribers maximise returns on their investments
Incentives provided by landlords to attract new and retain existing tenants are decreasing
The company has sent out a message to its user guiding them on how to edit their messages