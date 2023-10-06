UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. UAE weather: Red alert issued, temperatures to dip to 23ºC

    weather

  2. Look: UAE billionaire praises Dubai Mall worker, shares heartwarming photo

    uae

  3. Death of Grade 7 student: Dubai authority bans sharing photos, any information on case

    uae

  4. Dubai Miracle Garden hikes entry ticket prices; here's how much they cost this season

    uae attractions

  5. UAE: Dh400 fine imposed for missing job loss insurance deadline; how to check if you’re penalised

    jobs
Partner Content
Videos & Podcasts
Short Stories
COP 28
Local Plus
Visa and Immigration
Life and Living
More COP 28
More Local Plus
More Visa and Immigration
More Life and Living

UAE Latest News More UAE News

Gold Forex Rates View all

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.60 INR
1 AED 77.05 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6694.08 AED
24K220.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Trending News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Long Reads
Partner Content
World
Sports
Opinion
The green growth mindset

opinion

The green growth mindset

That pollution ought to be the true foil, rather than the economic growth that results from entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments attempting to rein it in

opinion

Business
More World
More Sports
More Opinion
More Business
50 Mena Leaders More News
Legal view
Personal Finance
Realty
Tech
More Legal View
More Personal Finance
More Realty
More Tech