Under the theme 'The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow'
MENA5 hours ago
Judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon.
coronavirus1 hour ago
Saudi envoy to Lebanon called for consultation.
MENA2 hours ago
Singapore, Zurich and Oslo took the top three spots respectively.
UAE5 hours ago
The Ruler said that Saudi Arabia will be given access to Expo 2020 Dubai knowledge and experience.
Government3 hours ago
Buckingham Palace says The Queen will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on November 13
World3 hours ago
The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since March 2020 by the regulator.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Apple took a $6b hit to its sales during the fiscal fourth quarter due to a global supply chain problem.
Tech6 hours ago
Mumbai’s massive evening peak hour traffic snarls resulted in his lawyers getting stuck in the traffic.
Asia7 hours ago
Hatta, Jebel Jais, Khorfakkan provide unique advantages as the weather coolse,
UAE8 hours ago
It will be added to the general annual bonuses employees receive based on the company’s annual performance
coronavirus6 hours ago
The move comes despite international concerns about the trend for vaping
Europe7 hours ago
The world fair is an opportunity for countries to showcase their traditions and culture, he said.
Expo 202010 hours ago
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress, held for the first time in the Middle East, came to a close on Friday
UAE3 hours ago
The 30x30 challenge motivated these three residents to adopt healthier lifestyles and set new goals
UAE4 hours ago
The country also seeks to strengthen its response measures as heat stress grows in an already hot and humid desert climate
UAE7 hours ago
The world fair is an opportunity for countries to showcase their traditions and culture, he said.
Expo 202010 hours ago
Abu Dhabi climbed 14 places to rank 28th out of 118 cities in the global ranking of smart cities.
Business1 hour ago
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company, which had risen nearly 15 per cent this year, fell 3.4 per cent in extended trading on Thursday.
Business5 hours ago
Beamz delivers a cost-effective, modular, and scalable solution enabling users to experience custom solutions tailored to their requirements and size.
Business1 hour ago
The UAE’s participation at the event is further highlighted by its offer to host COP 28 in 2023.
Business1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
A leading cause of disability and second leading cause of death worldwide, one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Launched this September is the Daily Fantasy Sports App
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Following last year's successful partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (https://focp.ae/)
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The community near the Ras Al Khor wetland reserve is drawing people from all over the world in droves
Community15 minutes ago
Doors to the full-capacity event at the Etihad Arena open at 5.30 pm, with the preliminary card from 6.30 pm and the main card at 10 pm
Sports16 minutes ago
The Saturday evening encounter in Dubai is an opportunity for either England or Australia to seal their semifinal spot
Sports28 minutes ago
Two wins in two matches have put both teams in the forefront for a place in the knockouts
Sports33 minutes ago
India’s second-largest online travel platform, whose market capitalisation crossed $1 billion just recently, aims to establish its air ticketing business in the UAE.
Business1 hour ago
Expert panel finds the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks
coronavirus1 hour ago
Law was relieved to finally secure her maiden Ladies European Tour win
Golf1 hour ago
Celebrities take to social media to pay tributes to the late actor.
Asia11 hours ago
Actress Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, stood surety for Aryan Khan.
Entertainment9 hours ago
The pavilion is a celebration of ordinary people doing extraordinary things
Expo 20201 day ago
The blaze killed 46 people and injured many others
Asia7 hours ago
About six million people are under lockdown across China
coronavirus11 hours ago
Tedros - on course to serve a second five-year term - has led the global response to Covid-19.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Mumbai’s massive evening peak hour traffic snarls resulted in his lawyers getting stuck in the traffic.
Asia7 hours ago
Police battalions seen attempting to control fans swarming towards hospital
Asia8 hours ago
By Mo Ali Yusuf, Regional Manager MENAP, Checkout.com
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Rashed Chugtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Smart app responds to the needs, inquiries of scholarship students
UAE12 hours ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 day ago
Stroke is ranked as the second leading cause of death worldwide with an annual mortality rate of about 5.5 million.
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads1 week ago
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Long Reads1 week ago
Subcontinental links to many precious objects housed in country manors are often not acknowledged.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The countryside is host to not only rural ways of living but also history embedded in large houses and mansions built by or for leading lights of the establishment over the centuries.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads1 hour ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads6 days ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads1 week ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads1 week ago
How to let go of things, thoughts and emotions that no longer serve us
Wellness1 day ago
The lowdown on the hottest rides in town
Lifestyle1 day ago
As Dubai Fitness Challenge kickstarts today, we look at how senior citizens can benefit from exercise regimens curated as per their needs
Health1 day ago
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a short docu-series on a mass tragedy that engulfed one family in India more than three years ago. Was it murder? Or suicide? The verdict got blurred in the aftermath as the case fell off the public radar. We now get to see what really happened — in chilling, meticulous details
Lifestyle1 day ago
From multi-shaded sequined saris to holographic slip-on sneakers and sandalwood and saffron sheet masks, celebrity Indian fashion designer, couturier and costume stylist, Manish Malhotra, has all the style solutions for this Diwali
Fashion1 day ago
World Gold Council said all markets across the Middle East witnessed year-on-year growth in Q3 jewellery demand.
Markets1 day ago
A decline in impairment charges improves the profitability of UAE’s largest bank.
Business1 day ago
Preorders start today with availability starting on November 4.
Business1 day ago
The Mobile Middle East and Africa (MEA) Innovation Centre will spearhead the development of logistics innovation in the MEA region, with a focus on trends in IoT and Data Analytics.
Business1 day ago
Fertiglobe expects to distribute a dividend of at least Dh735 million ($200 million) for second half of 2021 and Dh1.468 billion ($400 million) for financial year 2022
Markets2 days ago
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets in Dubai
Cricket1 hour ago
Afghanistan made 147 for six after winning the toss
Cricket4 hours ago
The West Indies' are still alive in the T20 World Cup
Cricket6 hours ago
Former England star has been appointed Team Abu Dhabi's assistant coach
Cricket7 hours ago
Everybody on the circuit knows the threat Mohammad Nabi's side hold out for even the best teams
Sports1 day ago
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Carrefour has launched it's first fully AI-operated store, Carrefour City+ located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.
Tech1 month ago
The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
UAE1 month ago
The 10th edition of the event will feature 79 experts from 11 countries and will be held under the theme 'Historic lessons, future ambitions.'
UAE1 month ago
YouTuber Jack Carleson builds custom aircraft out of LEGO. His latest work includes an Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft model.
Videos2 months ago
Ingrida Simonyte broke the 30-year spell of male PM’s in Lithuania when she was appointed to the role in 2020
Expo 20201 week ago
The UAE Space Agency will work closely with the private sector to ensure start-ups and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to participate
Expo 20206 days ago
