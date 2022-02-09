Charges include resisting arrest, breach of probation among others
World3 hours ago
The youth had been stuck between two rocks on the slope with no food or water since Monday
Asia12 minutes ago
The death of Quraishi was another crushing blow to Daesh two years after they lost Al Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.
World34 minutes ago
Part of the world fair's programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Expo 20203 hours ago
'Circulation of the virus in an animal population always raises the possibility of getting back to humans'
coronavirus4 hours ago
Error-prone Yuzuru Hanyu loses out on medal
Sports1 hour ago
'Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris'
World2 hours ago
Charges include resisting arrest, breach of probation among others
World3 hours ago
The series was initially arranged on the basis of the NZ government's plan to relax restrictions between the two countries.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi caused no casualties
Emergencies8 hours ago
Douglas Emhoff was visiting a high school in Washington to celebrate African American history
Americas9 hours ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus1 day ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime1 day ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE6 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport6 days ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance6 days ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy6 days ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE1 week ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate1 week ago
Part of the world fair's programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Expo 20203 hours ago
'Circulation of the virus in an animal population always raises the possibility of getting back to humans'
coronavirus4 hours ago
Error-prone Yuzuru Hanyu loses out on medal
Sports1 hour ago
The youth had been stuck between two rocks on the slope with no food or water since Monday
Asia12 minutes ago
The death of Quraishi was another crushing blow to Daesh two years after they lost Al Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.
World34 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 hour ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Wife, unborn child were killed instantly when the explosive-laden vehicle they were travelling in exploded
UAE18 hours ago
Will implement a complete ban within two years
Environment1 day ago
This is not the first time that the police have gone out of their way to restore lost items to their owners.
Emergencies2 days ago
On October 25, there will be a 50 per cent partial solar eclipse that the Emirates will witness
UAE1 day ago
130 million cases and 500,000 deaths recorded globally since Omicron was declared a variant of concern
coronavirus7 hours ago
The nominees for best actress are: Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'; Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'; Penelope Cruz, 'Parallel Mothers'; Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'; Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'
Entertainment16 hours ago
The accused has been residing in the country for over 30 years and had no criminal record
Legal16 hours ago
The series was initially arranged on the basis of the NZ government's plan to relax restrictions between the two countries.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi caused no casualties
Emergencies8 hours ago
Douglas Emhoff was visiting a high school in Washington to celebrate African American history
Americas9 hours ago
The youth had been stuck between two rocks on the slope with no food or water since Monday
Asia12 minutes ago
The death of Quraishi was another crushing blow to Daesh two years after they lost Al Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.
World34 minutes ago
After transporting the suspected patients, the rides thoroughly were sanitised
Transport17 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 week ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE1 week ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20201 week ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus1 day ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime1 day ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE6 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
Dubai -
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 week ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads1 week ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads1 week ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads3 days ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads4 days ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads5 days ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
The TV personality and entrepreneur says she can’t wait to return after whirlwind honeymoon in the city.
Entertainment17 hours ago
We can expect advanced technology to take over many more parts of our life soon.
Life and Living38 minutes ago
The Italian actor will mark his Bollywood debut with Tony, Neha Kakkar's new song
Entertainment19 hours ago
What viewers can expect from the upcoming reality series
Local Events1 day ago
CEO of Abu Dhabi-based GLIDE says the world is close to eliminating some infectious diseases
Health1 day ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health1 day ago
Addicts can now apply for treatment services online
Health2 days ago
'During the lockdowns, people discovered popcorn as a sort of comfort food in these gloomy times'
coronavirus1 hour ago
Short-term use of the medicine for headaches or fever was absolutely fine
Health16 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai -
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
This collaboration will also provide an opening to two Emirati research fellows to join the Douglas Melton Lab.
Health23 hours ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books2 days ago
Omar was only six when his father Saif Ghobash, the UAE’s first Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was killed by a bullet
Books2 days ago
To date, the Make A Wish Foundation has helped more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad
Health3 days ago
Couple accused of seeking to launder bitcoin face up to 20 years in prison.
World11 hours ago
Ziina has recruited a world class team with experience from the likes of Apple, Uber, Coinbase, Careem, Yandex, Funding Circle, Bain & Co, Talabat and Oracle.
Business11 hours ago
Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $1,827.92 per ounce at 9.30 am UAE time.
Markets1 hour ago
In a Q4 2021, DP World handled 19.6 million TEU, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year on a reported basis and up 2.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis.
Business11 hours ago
India has changed its focus from disinvestment to privatisation of non-strategic assets.
Business11 hours ago
Major initiatives that have been designed to enhance Kerala’s appeal as a tourist haven include ‘Exploring the Unexplored’ destinations programme, opening up the untapped Malabar region, caravan tourism, safe and regulated adventure tourism, experiential tourism, workcations and active holidays.
Business11 hours ago
New software will support Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets without needing any additional hardware.
Tech11 hours ago
It was a sweet revenge for the Brazilian side after losing to CAF champions Al Ahly, on penalties, in the third-place match at the 2020 edition in Qatar
Sports11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi heavyweights Al Jazira meet Mexico's Monterrey for fifth place
Sports15 hours ago
The Dutchman said that his boys are still in a state of shock after the loss against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal as they try to prepare for their Mexican opponents
Sports11 hours ago
Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Dom Bess, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are the other players dropped following England's 4-0 defeat in Australia
Sports11 hours ago
It is a blow for the 23-year-old Slovenian Pogacar ahead of the race which begins on February 20
Sports11 hours ago
The Ras Al Khaimah Classic takes place from Thursday to Sunday
Sports15 hours ago
Dilip Vengsarkar also opens up about the changes the game has seen since the advent of T20
Cricket1 day ago
UAE will aim for their third straight win over Oman in the final game on Tuesday
Cricket1 day ago
Abu Dhabi heavyweights Al Jazira meet Mexico's Monterrey for fifth place
Sports15 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health4 weeks ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
Sources say the 55-year-old was a habitual drinker
Offbeat2 days ago
Thief said he had broken into the home as he was afraid of freezing to death and needed a warm place to sleep.
Offbeat14 hours ago
The drugs arrived in Cyprus on a sailboat in March 2019, and they were placed in 200 barbecues and exported to Australia
Offbeat1 day ago
Artists made swords and models from balloons as “superheroes” posed for pictures
coronavirus1 day ago
The four-day break will reportedly cost the company nearly Dh500,000
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.29 INR
|1 AED
|46.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,708.76 AED
|24K
|221.25 AED