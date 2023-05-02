Accused will be deported from the country after serving his prison term
Emirati females are susceptible to PD at a young age, even though global average age for same is between 75-85
The emirate saw remarkable growth in medical tourism in 2022, with 674,000 medical tourists spending Dh992 million — an increase of Dh262 million from 2021
Dubai airline chief says it is likely to place an order for new aircraft later this year
At their stands at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market, these carriers are proving once again that they are the very best when it comes to luxury offerings
Travellers prefer countries that have simple or no visa processing
Other players, including captain KL Rahul, and support staff had to step in and separate the two during the ugly exchange
The municipality has also revealed plans to introduce nighttime swimming with special lighting, trained lifeguards at select beaches
The accused were fined Dh10,000 each for transferring money to an account belonging to drug dealer
How The Seventy Ninth Group found its own route to success and became one of the fastest-growing asset management companies
Xiaomi inaugurates its biggest store at Dubai Mall, showcasing the latest tech products and offering a 50 per cent discount on opening day
Established in 2012, Global College Malta is a prominent and cutting-edge private higher education institution in the Mediterranean region.
The UAE has been working closely in line with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) requirements and to bring an international standard in conducting business.
The region’s largest travel and tourism trade event kicked off today, with more than 2,000 companies taking part in the four-day show
The Dubai Ruler attends graduation ceremony for new cohort of the ‘Impactful Leaders’ programme
This comes as the emirate announces that it welcomed more than 4.67 million international visitors during the same time period
Civil defence authorities received a call that two vehicles had crashed and caught on fire
The attraction opens when summers end and temperatures dip, a season typically lasts for six months
A detailed incident report was given to India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Tourism minister says they are trying to 'conceptualise a new visa' for digital nomads
The tedious process of obtaining a driving licence has now been simplified for several categories of people
The superstar, who was recently in the UAE after Eid, was spotted in Dubai Mall with his security walking around in a relaxed fashion
How to apply, costs and all you need to know
The country deregulated retail fuel prices in 2015 and aligned them with global oil rates, due to which rates are revised at the end of every month
The committee raised rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, but diesel prices have been reduced
The first batch of evacuees that the UAE had flown from conflict-stricken Sudan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A total of 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh — were on the flight that landed at 2.45pm from Port Sudan.
His platform is dedicated to designing aids that are simple, sustainable, and affordable
With the 'What My Mother Taught Me' campaign, social media users are being asked to share the sustainable practices passed down by their mothers using
These incidents serve as a reminder of how important it is to double-check travel documents before heading to the airport, they caution
Air taxis are expected to start operations by 2026, making the emirate the world's first city to have a fully developed network of vertiports
If you’re tired of dealing with weekend crowds at UAE’s best spots, here are 7 underrated treasures that we bet you didn’t know of.
Whether through a tablet, a parent’s phone, or their own devices, children worldwide start gaining access to the internet at a tender age. What does this mean for their online safety?
Read to learn how to up your lunchbox game and pack lunches your little one just cannot resist!
Homegrown foodtech start-up Switch Food will produce food products 100 per cent free of genetically modified organisms, soy, allergens and gluten including vegan and halal-certified kebab,
Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
Lucky expat, who is getting married soon, is not planning to quit his job at the coffee shop even after becoming an instant millionaire
Students, parents hail more family time, organised days and quality learning while schools are happy about better productivity
Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
The anti-narcotics team worked in cooperation with Dubai and Ajman Police to apprehend a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals
Deadline applies to all employees of both private companies and government entities
Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the award-winning luxury city hotel in the heart of Dubai's financial district, recently announced the success of its Ramadan partnership with Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e& in this year's installation of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Majlis.
Micro, small and medium enterprises should invest in business insurance to mitigate risks and ensure sustainability
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
As a leading water bottle company, Mai Dubai promotes sustainable practices in its operations and facilities, bringing a positive change in the local community
US green cards through the EB-5 program are processed based on the country of birth and not nationality or residency
Since inception, the leading admissions counsellor has helped over a million students narrow down their search and shortlist programmes through its interactive range of services
Studying in the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime for any student dreaming of studying abroad.
Guitarist Joe Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70
We've got you covered for Monday with this list
The world's most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world's most prolific — and controversial — designers
Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police
With the help of new smartphone apps, chronic disease patients can also be monitored and checked remotely
Patient, who recovered fast with no cuts and small incisions, was discharged from hospital in 24 hours
Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi highlights environmental pressures, material shortages, hyper-inflation of energy and other costs of business during the opening
Sajjad Alam was hospitalised at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City with severe respiratory distress because of a common virus
As temperatures begin to touch 50° Celsius in the region, read why your tube of sunscreen is going to be a lifesaver!
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
It is the most important form of independence for women. And yet, sometimes, the most successful ones do not seem to have a balanced relationship with wealth
Employees are more aware of their rights and self-esteem rings louder against the unreasonable diktats of the so called “bosses” who used to get away till now, with their insecurities and high-handedness
UAE minister says the first year of the agreement has been highly successful for both nations
Vehicles in the fleet are on average less than a year old
Value of agreement is expected to be in range of $1-1.2 billion under current market conditions
First Republic started amassing paper losses last year when the Fed began hiking US interest rates to fight inflation
Twitter founder looks to expand text-focused social media service tht runs on a decentralised framework allowing users to build independent social media experiences
Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully defended a small total of 126 to defeat Lucknow Super Giants
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
Will international players avoid their national teams to play in leagues like the IPl throughout the year?
Jaiswal smashed 124 off 62 balls for Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, the city he moved to as a child from a poor family in Uttar Pradesh
Delhi will probably need to win all of its remaining six games to make the IPL playoffs
Arsenal has already secured a return to the Champions League after a six-year absence
Rankireddy said winning the Asian Championships after being part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team is an incredible feeling
Sindhu showed glimpses of her best form in her run to the Spain Masters final before producing three impressive performances in Dubai
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation