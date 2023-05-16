Roads and Transport Authority extended the delivery service to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
The former cricket superstar has waged a campaign of defiance against Pakistan's powerful military
It’s an ultra-low-cost security net that protects workers if they lose their jobs
Official stresses the need for clarity on the procedures followed by labour offices in bringing workers
Nasser AlQahtani, an expert, says UAE and Saudi Arabia are the front runners of the project
They have been given 12 months to vacate and relocate 'as per their individual circumstances'
Penalties by the CBUAE take into account the banks’ failures to comply with the instructions not to grant any loans or credit facilities to the beneficiaries
The officials highlight the achievements of a comprehensive trade agreement and strong ties between the two sides
Ministry expresses permanent rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism that aim to destabilise security
Protecting lives, health, and wealth for over 830,000 clients in the UAE
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
The initiative includes field surveys conducted by inspection teams, providing emergency signage for evacuations, other tools to enhance safety measures
Advertisement marks first initiative in the country's exhibition industry where an AI-generated model has been used for promotion
A witness, along with his aide, conspired to 'extort an amount' from the Bollywood actor by 'threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of Narcotics substances'
The boy, who was restrained until a military police unit arrived to arrest him, is currently facing an attempted murder charge
Subscription period for the retail tranche is open from May 16 to May 23 and May 24 for qualified investors
The highly acclaimed film festival in France is running till May 27
The campaign aims to raise health awareness within the community about the importance of checking blood pressure, adopting healthy lifestyles
Based on calculations of astronomers, employee will enjoy the Eid Al Adha holidays from the 9th to the 12th of Zul Hijjah
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flags off first direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai
Bright lighting helps lifeguards monitor the swimmers, and electronic screens display safety awareness messages for beachgoers
Some residents were taken aback by the economical pricing by the authority
From roads to the sea and air, vehicles without anyone in the driving seat whizzing across the Emirate will be a common sight
Renowned for their exceptional skills in crafting artistic and distinctive furniture and cabinetry Moissonnier inaugurated its flagship showroom in Dubai
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
From improving composition to repositioning the subject in a photo, Magic Editor will make your job easy by using generative AI, Google says
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs
Visitors to this 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street will be able to watch it rain, and even snow, on demand — all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
Orca whales are usually not a threat; however, authorities have urged people to keep a safe distance from the marine creature
Authorities have asked residents to exercise caution while travelling in the area
Temperature in Abu Dhabi is forecasted to reach 40ºC, while in Dubai, it is expected to be around 38ºC
Israeli operation resulted in death and injury of numerous people
This finding was previously unknown to the world and has now been registered in an international database
Crew members notified air control room about the incident and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint
Powered by solar energy and batteries, the flash alerts are visible from a distance of up to 200 metres during the day and night
The operation exemplifies the UAE's prominent humanitarian approach and the directives of its leadership to support the people of Syria and Turkiye
If you're interested in the stock market but don't know where to begin, you're not alone.
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
Technology is revolutionising the world and shaping the future in ways we have never imagined before.
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
Introducing Holiday Factory Premium - the game-changing brand for high-end, all-inclusive holidays in the UAE
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
In order to cope with heat during daily commutes, many are increasingly choosing this as a practical transportation solution, especially for short distances
Mental Health Awareness week is almost upon us, and the Emirates has multiple channels open for those who seek support
It will oversee the day-to-day operations of the SBA and support the alignment of its strategic goals
Experts highlight talent shortage due to factors such as lack of potential educators, high turnover rates, and an uneven distribution of the workforce
Sarah said one of the most important lessons she learnt was how nurses, herself included, ignore their health
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, which runs until May 14, is an annual event dedicated to promoting a love for reading and learning among kids
One nurse says that the job is demanding, requires a lot of hard work but is very rewarding as one gets to make a difference in the lives of people
Taxation Society, IBPC and India Club hold joint awareness session
Here is a guide for investors to know what Adnoc L&S does and its strategy
Consultancy major's key focus to be on sustainability
Total bank deposits increased by 0.4 %, data shows
IBS provides software solutions to global travel and logistics industry
The Finance Excellence and Leadership Summit is set to take place on May 21
Expert answers questions on personal finance
City hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of its Champions League semifinal on Wednesday with the tie delicately poised at 1-1
The restructured Dubai Racing Carnival is a reward for the fast-improving quality of local horses
Djokovic will meet seventh seed Holger Rune or Alexei Popyrin in the last eight
Archer played five matches for Mumbai Indians before the nagging injury ended his Indian Premier League stint last week
Pele, who died last December at the age of 82, led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to win it three times
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Rohit and Kohli's future in T20 internationals
The two chances of reaching the final are priceless in this tournament and it's Gujarat's reward for its consistency
Liverpool is in a battle with Manchester United and Newcastle United for a place in next season's Champions League
The changes, ratified by the International Cricket Council chief executives' committee, will come into effect on June 1
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too