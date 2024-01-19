Experts urge women who have reached their mid-30s to secure their future with emergency fund strategies
No personal data must be entered while using the application, ensuring complete confidentiality for residents and citizens
The newly launched S24 series comes in three variants – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, and will be available in the UAE later this month
Virtual private network adoption rate in the Emirates among highest in the world
The 10-day festival in the heart of the bustling city is a perfect spot to connect with Abu Dhabi's past
Airport authorities are grappling with unprecedented fog and inclement weather and airline operators in India have set up war rooms at six airports
She asks help from Good Samaritans who may have extra laptops to spare for her daughters' school requirements
Despite heavy fines and warning signs, irresponsible campers continue to litter at picnic spots across the country
Industry experts dismiss claims that UAE has temporarily halted issuing visas for Indians, Pakistanis
The RTA is studying these two innovative transportation solutions to add to its mass transit network
Students conceptualised a project that envisions a building with specific floors dedicated to vertical farms, seamlessly integrated with other floors for residential purposes
Sailing is an expensive sport but is gaining traction in Dubai as it has become more accessible to the general public
Farmers at agriculture exhibition in Al Dhaid say awareness and health consciousness among residents contribute to the growth
The 25th edition is looking forward to host 1,000 exhibitors from 60 nations and 45,000 trade visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre
Whether you're a seasoned Dubai enthusiast or a first-time visitor, Guide in City caters to everyone, ensuring a memorable experience for all
The global technology brand OPPO launches the highly anticipated Reno11 series following announcement of Amr Diab as MEA brand ambassador
Sleep tourism rises in UAE, seekers prioritize tranquility over adventure
Prepare to be inspired as we sit down with Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, the Emirati MMA sensation, in this exclusive interview. Discover the untold story behind his journey from adversity to becoming a champion in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
More than 100,000-year-old Greenland ice, untouched by humans has landed in Dubai after travelling for 20,000km
Travel industry experts reveal a 20% spike in fees for visitors extending visas through the airport-to-airport status change service in the UAE
Exciting collaboration as Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz join forces to create a residential tower in the heart of Dubai. Following a project-launch with Bugatti and Jacob & Co, Khaleej Times sat down with Muhammad Binghatti to discuss real-estate, iconic design, and property investment.
Indian PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep sparks a rivalry with Maldives, creating a social media spectacle
Faced with empty nests and changing social structures as China's population ages, they take matters into their own hands and turn the store into an unlikely dating site
Tour operators add extra buses to meet demand as 'visa-change packages' are fully booked for the next 10 days
The higher pricing announced recently is aimed at reducing queues at offices in metro stations
Visitors can get the visa change either on the same day or they can spend a night in the neighbouring country and return the following day.
Mongolians who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports are also exempted from a visa to enter the Emirates
The quake was estimated at a depth of 212 km
In a retaliatory action two days after Tehran's attack on separatist bases in Pakistan, Islamabad launches strikes on militants inside Iran
Patients and displaced people at Nasser Hospital flee in panic as Israeli forces pound areas near the hospital
Nicholas Pooran will lead MI Emirates at the ILT20, UAE's IPL-style franchise league which begins on Friday
A moment's silence was held before the Palestine-UAE match, played against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
McIlroy blows strong start as Rasmus Højgaard, Young and Sullivan share opening day’s honours at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Residents can expect humid conditions by night
Dubai Ruler visits One&Only One Za’abeel, the first vertical urban resort in the emirate
DME will be rebranded as the Gulf Mercantile Exchange to reflect its position as the key regional commodities exchange
Identity management firm sees demand rising for its solutions
The We the UAE for Strategic Intelligence 2031 platform utilises data from over 2,500 international experts and 450 global sources
This is the second expansion of Microsoft's subscription catalogue in just two days
Last Friday, Grande released her first single from the upcoming album
The star failed to declare an expensive watch, as per customs spokesman
The Oscar winner explained why this decade is considerably better than her "confusing" 50s
Rachita Luthra professes her love for the city and her ‘Queen’ Maserati Ghibli
Internally, opt out of the battle to beat others and settle in a state where you promise yourself that you will do your very best
Create space for it in your interpersonal relationships
Outwardly, the emotion of grief can manifest as social withdrawal, disengagement, and decreased productivity
Many people tend to quit their resolutions after just one week
The method is especially gaining popularity amongst the Gen-Z
Potato chips may be the world’s most favourite comfort food, but there is nothing comforting about the effects it can have on one’s body
Giving used gifts doesn’t need to be boring or unglamorous. With Christmas right around the corner, here’s an easy way to make more sustainable choices this festive season
Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad had once wanted to show the world how beautiful Gaza is despite the aggressions. However, after October 7, Alaqad found herself not just reporting the war, but living it
Middle East leading cruise line for two years in a row
At just 13, Nicole, a multi-talented performer, sweeps Dubai off its feet with her exceptional singing, dancing, modeling, and violin skills; winning hearts and awards on the path to stardom.
Have you ever noticed that your car's engine does not start instantly in the morning?
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
Employers cannot mention a designation that is different from the one mentioned in the offer letter initially issued
Luxury real estate market grows 89% in 2023, Betterhomes report shows
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning