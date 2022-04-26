The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8
The firms were found guilty of violations related to housing and transportation services provided to pilgrims
World11 hours ago
The mission’s four-member crew was assembled, equipped and trained entirely at private expense by Axiom
World3 hours ago
Six Emirates have approved a 9-day break for government employees
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The deal was struck after negotiations kicked off on Sunday
Tech3 hours ago
They reviewed the progress of the 'Projects of the 50'
Government2 hours ago
The northern runway will be closed during May and June 2022
Travel2 hours ago
Authorities of several Emirates have warned motorists to be mindful of traffic rules
Transport3 hours ago
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The man travelling from Dubai was also concealing gold bars
Asia1 day ago
Tariq's friend, who is a joint winner, will fund his sister’s wedding with the money
UAE1 day ago
UAE law on cybercrime prohibits raising donations electronically without obtaining licence
Crime1 day ago
Can I be forced to work on my day off?
Legal1 day ago
'Over the past few months, my boss has been asking me to log in to work over the weekend'
Legal1 day ago
The deal may be announced later today
Tech8 hours ago
The buses will run from 6am till midnight
Public Transport in UAE9 hours ago
To be eligible, the father must apply for the service within three months of the baby's birth
UAE12 hours ago
The gesture aims to encourage citizens to practise the profession and help them overcome obstacles
Government11 hours ago
The contribution was for prisoners who have completed their sentence
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
To avail of the service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of the associated banks
Transport7 hours ago
We are hopeful that we will be able to get the repatriation done today, says friend
Transport13 hours ago
The new amendments are expected to benefit the local job market as well as attract more families to the Emirates
Visa and Immigration in UAE11 hours ago
Russian foreign minister says he is confident that everything will of course finish with the signing of an accord
World45 minutes ago
Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title
Football1 hour ago
Usyk joined Kyiv's territorial defence battalion after the conflict with Russia began in February
Sports1 hour ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The vehicle will also be seized for 15 days
Transport3 days ago
There is no hate in UAE, say expats as they celebrate Easter at the Russian Orthodox Church in Sharjah
UAE1 day ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health3 days ago
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's promotion will run until April 30
UAE3 days ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Khalifa wishes the French president continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity for his country's citizens
UAE1 day ago
DIFC unveils 3-year plan for full digital transformation through advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of dispute resolution
Legal1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed the project at a cost of $6.36 million
UAE1 day ago
The old single-lane road will be removed and replaced by a dual carriageway extending 11km
Transport1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads1 week ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads2 days ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads3 days ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads4 days ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The celebrity designer reveals what inspired the outfit that is making waves on social media.
Movies2 days ago
Is it about a new film, or the trailer for the highly anticipated 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?
Movies1 day ago
Make the most of the long Eid Al Fitr 2022 break with our guide to top staycations around the country
Entertainment2 days ago
Planning to head out of UAE for the upcoming long break? Here are some top options to check out
Entertainment3 days ago
Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
Food3 days ago
Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country
Books3 days ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health3 days ago
Many parents are unaware of the apps children have installed on their phones, authorities say
Parenting8 hours ago
Toddlers face the highest risk of getting food stuck in their throats, say experts
Health14 hours ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The incident happened while he was cleaning a noodle cutter
Health2 days ago
Also known as one of the most successful 'InstaPoets' of modern generation, the writer opens up about her mental health challenges and why she refuses to abide by conventional norms — both in life and her poetry
Arts and Culture3 days ago
The stunning jewellery collection was also worn by Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Fashion3 days ago
Whether you are fasting or not, here are some ways you can help keep up your daily routines during the Holy Month
Lifestyle3 days ago
Kraken is the first global virtual assets exchange group in the UAE to receive a full financial licence from the ADGM
Crypto4 hours ago
UK competition regulator said Meta’s purchase of Giphy would give the US behemoth too much market share
Tech5 hours ago
The number of Etisalat UAE subscribers reached 13.1 million in the first quarter
Business1 hour ago
The Group plans to invest capital up to US$100 million for the project
Tech2 hours ago
The deal was struck after negotiations kicked off on Sunday
Tech3 hours ago
Multiply Group reports robust start to 2022 as first quarter results reveal strong revenue and investment income
Corporate4 hours ago
The tech giant may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later
Tech5 hours ago
The economic upswing, despite the headwinds posed by the pandemic, was underpinned by Sharjah’s growing status as a regional hub for business, trade, and investments as well as its resilience in adapting to the fast-changing economic landscape of the post-pandemic era
Business6 hours ago
The platform banned the former US president's account due to the risk of further violence after the US Capitol was stormed on January 6, 2021
Tech8 hours ago
Punjab Kings survived a late blitz from Ambati Rayudu to seal an 11-run victory
Cricket2 hours ago
Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title
Football1 hour ago
He featured at ninth when the world rankings were released on Monday, entering the top 10 at the same age as compatriot Rafa Nadal
Tennis1 hour ago
Usyk joined Kyiv's territorial defence battalion after the conflict with Russia began in February
Sports1 hour ago
Rajasthan Royals have the edge in the clash against Bangalore, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 hour ago
The Chaya Mughal-led UAE will take on Hong Kong in the four-match series (April 27-30) at the Malek Ground, Ajman
Cricket7 hours ago
Riding on Rahul's 103 not out, Lucknow Super Giants beat last-place Mumbai by 36 runs
Cricket1 day ago
Earlier last week, the legendary Kapil Dev joined the commentary team for a long conversation on this season’s IPL
Cricket7 hours ago
On numbers he eclipsed them all, having never lost in 33 fights with a staggering 23 of his 32 wins coming by way of knockouts, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
Sports1 day ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos4 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos3 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events1 month ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat3 days ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas3 days ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20224 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat5 days ago
