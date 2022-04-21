He is due on Thursday for a two-day visit
World1 hour ago
The film features two 45-minute episodes
coronavirus12 hours ago
Tennis star says the athletes had nothing to do with the ongoing crisis
Tennis1 hour ago
He took over the captaincy of the white ball side in 2019
Cricket8 hours ago
Special vehicle plate fetches record Dh23.3m in Abu Dhabi auction
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
Police reduce speed limit to 80kmph on select roads amid low visibility
Weather2 hours ago
Proceeds from Most Noble Numbers charity auction will go towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative
UAE9 hours ago
Kyiv proposes swapping Russian prisoners for safe passage for trapped civilians and soldiers
World1 hour ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 16 hours ago
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 22 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Construction worker stabbed an Indian couple to death in their bed
Crime17 hours ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat23 hours ago
Change was part of sweeping reforms announced to the Emirates' entry and residency visa scheme
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Fares to India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and the UK are set to soar during the holiday
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
The change was among many new visa rules approved by the UAE Cabinet
Visa and Immigration in UAE14 hours ago
Certain areas have seen prices climbing by over 44 per cent
Business16 hours ago
This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis
Travel15 hours ago
The annual event sees the launch of several social initiatives across government and non-government organizations
UAE14 hours ago
The death had been reported by his friend, who said that they had been attacked by three others while having dinner
Crime16 hours ago
Construction worker stabbed an Indian couple to death in their bed
Crime17 hours ago
The new University of Birmingham campus will support 2,900 students and feature innovative teaching, research space
Education13 hours ago
Most of the 94 arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Air force jets struck a security post and part of an underground site used to produce rocket engines
MENA3 minutes ago
Mattel commemorates monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection doll
World30 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
They could be subject to blackmail, say authorities
Parenting1 day ago
Emirati people deserve the best and most efficient government, Sheikh Mohammed says
Government1 day ago
60 per cent of the country's employees want to change their industry for a better salary
Jobs1 day ago
The new scheme will attract and retain global talents and skilled workers
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Culture of giving is a legacy of the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Opinion9 hours ago
The annual event sees the launch of several social initiatives across government and non-government organizations
UAE14 hours ago
81 per cent of people in country ready to leave their company to work for a brand that places greater focus on social initiatives
Environment14 hours ago
This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis
Travel15 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads1 week ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads4 days ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads5 days ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads6 days ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama.
Movies3 months ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner revealed to the world the death of their newborn boy
Newsmakers21 hours ago
She recently released her second album, 'Simple'.
Music2 days ago
As per the actor's Instagram post, 'Dunki' will release in 2023.
Movies1 day ago
Jacqueline Ng speaks to
Books18 hours ago
Difficult to diagnose mental disorders among children due to the lack of psychiatric clinics
Health1 day ago
These savory French pastries feature an airy puff pastry shell filled with a rich filling
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The advanced life-saving allogeneic transplant was carried out on Jordana
Health13 hours ago
The exhibition brings together the artist’s most significant works from the 1990s to the present
Events17 hours ago
New unified medical file system that will link all hospitals in the country underway
UAE17 hours ago
They could be subject to blackmail, say authorities
Parenting1 day ago
Shopping centres have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The events are held at night so that fasting staff can participate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The number of VAT registrants increased to 367,157 in January-March quarter compared to 358,468 in the same quarter last year
Business14 hours ago
The new growth strategy embodies Julphar’s aspirations to be the leading pharmaceutical company in the Mena region.
Business14 hours ago
The results let Musk meet a hat trick of performance goals worth a combined $23b in new payouts
Auto2 hours ago
Mena’s premier trade show print service provides to unveil product launches and new players
Business9 hours ago
The Dubai-based carrier resumes flights to Gassim from May 1 with a daily service
Business9 hours ago
The dividend is backed by very robust full year 2021 results which saw revenues increase by 8.2 per cent.
Business11 hours ago
Average property prices in Dubai surged 11.3 per cent during the January-March quarter with average apartment prices rising by 10 per cent and average villa prices surging by 20.1 per cent, according to CBRE report
Property14 hours ago
The bulk of tests conducted over the week are part of a year-long partnership with SATAVIA to enable contrail prevention, integrating atmospheric modelling with operational flight planning to prevent contrail formation
Business15 hours ago
The total assets of the group are now at Dh12.63 billion, a growth of 1.3 per cent over the total assets of Dh12.47 billion during the same period in 2021.
Business15 hours ago
It is with sadness that they (players) will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime, said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club
Tennis12 hours ago
Delhi put on an inspired performance to bowl out Punjab for 115 and then overhauled the target in 10.3 overs
Cricket11 hours ago
The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year
Tennis8 hours ago
Despite their travails, there are several high-quality players in both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to grab attention, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket9 hours ago
Kohli, who was out for a duck on Tuesday night in the IPL game, hasn't scored a century in the last 100 matches
Cricket12 hours ago
He took over the captaincy of the white ball side in 2019
Cricket8 hours ago
A chant of 'Viva Ronaldo' was started by the United fans. There followed a brief rendition from Liverpool supporters of their club anthem — 'You’ll Never Walk Alone'
Football16 hours ago
Rangnick was without several regulars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, mourning the death of his newborn son
Football1 day ago
The organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling Wednesday's match between Delhi and Punjab
Cricket16 hours ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos3 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos3 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events3 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat6 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat23 hours ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat3 days ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat4 days ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat5 days ago
