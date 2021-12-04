Biden sounded congested and coughed several times during speech on economy.
coronavirus6 hours ago
'I will be sharing the win with my friends'
UAE5 hours ago
15-year-old Ethan Crumbley shot dead four fellow students at his high school in the northern US state of Michigan
World5 hours ago
Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious the variant is
coronavirus8 hours ago
The 'immune' status is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter public places and use public transport.
coronavirus3 hours ago
The manager was burned alive in a factory attack; 50 people have been arrested so far, says spokesperson.
Asia8 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Emmanuel Macron review regional and global developments in a meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government4 hours ago
Fireworks, drone shows, car parades, stunning 3D projections - the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations had it all.
Photos9 hours ago
The world was much better prepared given the development of vaccines since the pandemic started, the official said.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Biden sounded congested and coughed several times during speech on economy.
coronavirus6 hours ago
The cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning
Asia7 hours ago
Often, riders are forced to speed to deliver orders on time
Transport9 hours ago
Florence Parly, French Armed Forces Minister, tweeted about an agreement reached over the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets by the UAE.
Government11 hours ago
Emirati Day celebrated in New York in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
Countries around the world are scrambling to curb the variant's spread
coronavirus11 hours ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th13 hours ago
Both leaders discuss ties, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields
Government12 hours ago
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wishes the country peace and prosperity
Year of the 50th13 hours ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus20 hours ago
Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th2 days ago
50 flags were simultaneously hoisted from the yachts docked near the Marina as well.
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Entrepreneurs see country setting new benchmarks in next fifty years
Year of the 50th17 hours ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets3 days ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets3 days ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property4 days ago
The 'immune' status is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter public places and use public transport.
coronavirus3 hours ago
The manager was burned alive in a factory attack; 50 people have been arrested so far, says spokesperson.
Asia8 hours ago
Fireworks, drone shows, car parades, stunning 3D projections - the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations had it all.
Photos9 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Emmanuel Macron review regional and global developments in a meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government4 hours ago
'I will be sharing the win with my friends'
UAE5 hours ago
15-year-old Ethan Crumbley shot dead four fellow students at his high school in the northern US state of Michigan
World5 hours ago
Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious the variant is
coronavirus8 hours ago
Head to the oldest perfume shop in the UAE and discover the traditional scent of olden Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Ms.Georgina Daisy Ricks and Mr.Yousef Al Ali
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Nigerian cities Abuja and Lagos will be served with daily flights from December 5, 2021.
Travel1 day ago
The change is effective from December 5
coronavirus2 days ago
Mobile networks announce special deals to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious the variant is
coronavirus8 hours ago
Countries around the world are scrambling to curb the variant's spread
coronavirus11 hours ago
More special deals have been announced to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th14 hours ago
The mind-blowing storytelling feat took viewers through the UAE’s tribal history, ancient technologies and the progress that followed
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The popular TV presenter says UAE leadership's love for its people led to all the accomplishments in 50 years
UAE1 day ago
The cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning
Asia7 hours ago
Often, riders are forced to speed to deliver orders on time
Transport9 hours ago
Florence Parly, French Armed Forces Minister, tweeted about an agreement reached over the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets by the UAE.
Government11 hours ago
Emirati Day celebrated in New York in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
There have been 134 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Britain, which has mutations consistent with reduced vaccine efficacy
coronavirus37 minutes ago
Ottawa announced last week it will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a Covid-19 test
coronavirus1 hour ago
Health experts say the best way to fight the spread of Covid-19, regardless of the strain, remains to get vaccinated.
coronavirus1 hour ago
George Kordahi's resignation to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.
MENA1 day ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The month long National Day festivities are still going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee and will peak from 1st to 4th December.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Participating families brought local crafts and traditional meals to the celebration
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Saoud Saqer bin Hamoodah has led many initiatives to encourage youth to join hands in nation building
UAE3 days ago
Offenders may also be imprisoned for one year
Government3 days ago
Pupils were prepared for the exams as schools had provided guidance and practice on how to attempt the papers
Education3 days ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th13 hours ago
Both leaders discuss ties, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields
Government12 hours ago
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wishes the country peace and prosperity
Year of the 50th13 hours ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus20 hours ago
Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th2 days ago
50 flags were simultaneously hoisted from the yachts docked near the Marina as well.
Year of the 50th2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads1 week ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads1 week ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The younger generation is increasingly saying no to adopting a lifestyle where work-life balance is a casualty and where there’s a need to constantly ‘prove your prowess’
Long Reads3 hours ago
The city has a long history of language lessons thanks to migration/settlements patterns over centuries
Long Reads1 day ago
Over 300 languages are spoken in London alone, presenting opportunities as well as challenges in the post-Brexit era
Long Reads1 day ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The pop singer spoke to City Times over Zoom from London.
Music3 days ago
The plot may be problematic, but the lead pair set the screen ablaze
Movie Reviews1 day ago
The Danish band is bringing its popular hits to Dubai on December 2.
Local Events5 days ago
Malayalam superstar on his historical new release and his hopes for son Pranav
Entertainment4 days ago
6 places to get this Emirati dessert
Food Listings1 day ago
Chidanand Rajghatta, a veteran Indian foreign correspondent based in Washington D.C. for over 25 years, unpacks the engrossing political journey of the American Vice-President, who has broken several glass ceilings in one shot
Books1 day ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
As many as 29 per cent of residents follow health influencers
Health16 hours ago
Founded in 2013 in the UK, Winnow came to Dubai as a participant in Dubai future accelerators, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation
Food1 day ago
Finding beauty in the broken
Wellness1 day ago
How has the pandemic changed the notions of beauty? Social media star and entrepreneur tells us!
Beauty1 day ago
Grammy-nominated composer and painter Ella Spira MBE on bringing a multisensory theatrical experience to Dubai Opera commemorating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
This year 23 units at the Bulgari Resorts & Residences were sold for Dh649 million
Property4 days ago
The dollar index rose by 0.19% to 96.27.
coronavirus4 days ago
Entrepreneurs see country setting new benchmarks in next fifty years
Year of the 50th17 hours ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets3 days ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets3 days ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property4 days ago
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,793.72 per ounce.
coronavirus4 days ago
Armenia is looking to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix and reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.
Business1 week ago
This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.
Business1 week ago
Max Verstappen, second in first session, drops to fourth, while Charles Leclerc walks away from high speed crash
Sports2 hours ago
Team Abu Dhabi will face Bangla Tigers in the third place play-off
Sports3 hours ago
The opener scores his fourth Test hundred, while left-arm spinner Patel ends the day with figures of 4-73
Sports9 hours ago
The Northern Irishman lost the DP World Tour Championship while leading by two shots with four holes to play, a couple of weeks ago
Sports9 hours ago
The Portuguese star scores a brace in 3-2 victory
Sports2 hours ago
Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton title battle is one for the ages
Sports1 day ago
Delhi Bulls defeat Team Abu Dhabi in the late game
Sports1 day ago
India are expected to fly to South Africa for a full series including three Tests from December 17
Sports1 day ago
The first edition of the tournament will be held next year
Cricket2 days ago
India are expected to fly to South Africa for a full series including three Tests from December 17
Sports1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.37 INR
|1 AED
|47.12 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,506.91 AED
|24K
|214.75 AED