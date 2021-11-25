The grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring thousands of residents to the Sheikh Zayed Road
Transport5 hours ago
This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Dubai Ruler said
UAE1 hour ago
This year, the challenge offered a more diverse and inclusive range of free fitness activities than ever before
UAE29 minutes ago
Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday
coronavirus2 hours ago
'My dream is to continue to contribute to the development of this amazing country and by making great progress in the education sector'
Year of the 50th2 hours ago
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone entering school facilities.
coronavirus1 hour ago
The flavours will be representative of the colours of the UAE flag
Year of the 50th5 hours ago
Motorists can avail discount in Fujairah for a period of 50 days.
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
The grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring thousands of residents to the Sheikh Zayed Road
Transport5 hours ago
The marina overlooks the Arabian Gulf and is set to house more than 100 yachts and boats
UAE Attractions5 hours ago
Check in online and arrive at the airport early to avoid delays
Travel4 hours ago
Here's all you need to know about the validity and what violations are not covered under the schemes.
Year of the 50th1 week ago
The plot has an estimated total build-up area of 2.2 million sqft.
Property7 hours ago
Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race
Transport20 hours ago
Thousands of people expected to join Dubai Run this Friday
Transport1 day ago
The shows are being performed at the Opportunity Pavilion Plaza until February
Expo 20201 day ago
Long weekend for residents as country celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The highlight is a 3D model project titled 'We sail into the future'
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The plates are available from Wednesday, November 24
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The scheme will begin with five cars covering nine locations on Yas Island.
Transport2 days ago
Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Expo 20201 day ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday morning
Markets1 day ago
The rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day
Markets1 day ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 week ago
'My dream is to continue to contribute to the development of this amazing country and by making great progress in the education sector'
Year of the 50th2 hours ago
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone entering school facilities.
coronavirus1 hour ago
The flavours will be representative of the colours of the UAE flag
Year of the 50th5 hours ago
Motorists can avail discount in Fujairah for a period of 50 days.
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Dubai Ruler said
UAE1 hour ago
This year, the challenge offered a more diverse and inclusive range of free fitness activities than ever before
UAE29 minutes ago
Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday
coronavirus2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Neil Cabral joins Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd as it continues its expansion across the Middle East
PARTNER CONTENT 5 hours ago
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
PARTNER CONTENT 57 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Five things creative people must know about NFTs.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces to join the global watch community in Dubai with a dedicated WatchBox Lounge and WatchBox Studio; plus programming, events, and horological activations
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
72-hour sale will see prices drop at more than 500 retailers
UAE1 day ago
Various events and celebrations planned across the Emirates.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Interviews will be conducted for all applicants
Jobs1 day ago
The fund will focus on strategic investments, including in the energy and health sectors.
UAE20 hours ago
Stellar performances to take place to mark Golden Jubilee from December 1-4
Expo 202022 hours ago
Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race
Transport20 hours ago
The owner of the house was away for the weekend when the incident occurred
Crime5 hours ago
Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Muscat figure in as the fourth, sixth and eighth best places in the world to relocate.
Business19 hours ago
It is thought to be a 'precancerous lesion' for which no more action is required at this time.
Americas9 hours ago
The marina overlooks the Arabian Gulf and is set to house more than 100 yachts and boats
UAE Attractions5 hours ago
Check in online and arrive at the airport early to avoid delays
Travel4 hours ago
Here's all you need to know about the validity and what violations are not covered under the schemes.
Year of the 50th1 week ago
The plot has an estimated total build-up area of 2.2 million sqft.
Property7 hours ago
Topspin brings latest Padel and Tennis facilities to Dubai. Here’s what makes this grassroots sports initiative stand out.
Supplements17 minutes ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.
coronavirus23 minutes ago
A small number of the new strain have been detected following genomic sequencing
coronavirus25 minutes ago
With 10 to get from the final two deliveries, the Englishman smashed Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo for two massive sixes
Sports16 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A round-up of how to celebrate the nation's upcoming golden jubilee celebrations on December 2
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative result of a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry
coronavirus2 days ago
Silver coin with value of Dh500 issued on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee
Government2 days ago
Key road projects have facilitated uninterrupted traffic flow
UAE2 days ago
Thousands of people expected to join Dubai Run this Friday
Transport1 day ago
The shows are being performed at the Opportunity Pavilion Plaza until February
Expo 20201 day ago
Long weekend for residents as country celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The highlight is a 3D model project titled 'We sail into the future'
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The plates are available from Wednesday, November 24
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The scheme will begin with five cars covering nine locations on Yas Island.
Transport2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads1 week ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads3 weeks ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads4 days ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads4 days ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads6 days ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
In this article, the authors discuss about the significance of Digital Engagement Hub (DEH) model to realize hyper-personalization and the key pillars necessary to build an impactful DEH model.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The new HUAWEI MateBook 13s | 14s, HUAWEI MateView GT 27", HUAWEI PixLab X1 printer and more, are to provide an intelligent experience across workspace scenarios.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Bollywood’s King of playback singing heading to our shores again
Local Events1 day ago
UAE YouTuber shares the formula to social media success ahead of VidCon Abu Dhabi
Local Events1 day ago
To perform at Coca-Cola Arena at the end of December
Local Events1 day ago
The approach is considered safer than open heart surgery and allows patients to regain lost quality of life
Health3 hours ago
Rating system will recognise eateries for best practices in food safety, sustainability, quality
Food22 hours ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
High-energy cycling instructor, personal trainer or unarmed combat and physical training, these wonder women are certainly spearheading a change
Lifestyle53 minutes ago
Relish one of the best brunches in the city that reimagines Indian cuisine with global flavours
Food55 minutes ago
Dubai-based artist Abeer Al Edani re-creates the emotional moment
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Twenty restaurants get together to give residents a taste of fine dining
Food1 day ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation1 week ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA1 week ago
Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Expo 20201 day ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday morning
Markets1 day ago
The rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day
Markets1 day ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 week ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation1 week ago
Kuwaiti carrier will double its current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026
Aviation1 week ago
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech1 week ago
If I become successful, the whole of Jordan is going to have a chance, the 21-year-old boxer says
Sports1 hour ago
Waseem meets Rober Barrera in a flyweight world title eliminator
Sports2 hours ago
With 10 to get from the final two deliveries, the Englishman smashed Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo for two massive sixes
Sports16 hours ago
Carlsen is relishing the chance to play his part in UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
Sports18 hours ago
A total of seven clubs will feature in the competition, which is due to take place in the UAE in early 2022, with the exact dates to be confirmed ahead of the draw
Sports16 hours ago
The 33-year-old faces the sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape
Sports15 hours ago
Also relentless was 2008 Al Habtoor champion Vitalia Diatchenko as she took just 73 minutes while disposing off eighth seed Polona Hercog 6-3, 6-3
Sports16 hours ago
Shreyas Iyer set to make his Test debut
Sports22 hours ago
The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues
Cricket1 day ago
The 55-year-old was England’s bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia
Sports1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20201 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE3 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE3 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE3 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
|1 AED
|20.26 INR
|1 AED
|46.78 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,580.31 AED
|24K
|217.00 AED