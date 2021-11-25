UAE

Most Popular

  1. UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays for public sector announced

    UAE Holidays1 day ago

  2. UAE private sector holidays for National Day, Commemoration Day announced

    Year of the 50th1 day ago

  3. UAE: Impounded cars sold for as little as Dh2,000 during public auction

    Transport2 days ago

  4. 50% discount on UAE traffic fines: 3 violations are not covered

    Year of the 50th2 days ago

  5. UAE shuts down 84 offices for offering domestic workers on hire

    Government1 day ago

  6. No masks needed: UAE school allowed to lift mandate as most students Covid-vaccinated

    coronavirus1 day ago

  7. 4-day UAE National Day break: Fireworks; Dh500,000 raffle and up to 70% discounts in Dubai

    UAE Holidays3 days ago

  8. Dubai Metro timings extended for Sheikh Zayed Road run

    Transport1 day ago
Footprints in the heart

Long Reads

Footprints in the heart

What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it

Long Reads4 days ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Investing In The U.S. with The U.S. Golden Visa

PARTNER CONTENT

Investing In The U.S. with The U.S. Golden Visa

Immigration plays a pivotal role in the development of nations, whether cultural or economical, immigration continues to be the driving force of interconnectedness.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago