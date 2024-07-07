The man was airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team
The man was airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team
In case of dispute between employer and worker that cannot be resolved amicably, the case must be referred to Mohre
As the third edition of the guide was launched, Dubai became home to 19 Michelin starred restaurants
The new passports will be issued through the same established procedures and delivery channels as the current passports
A study published last month revealed that Dubai motorists lost 33 hours sitting in traffic congestion in 2023
The country's exports and imports accounted for 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent of the global share, respectively
As summer temperatures soar, this initiative — which runs until August 23 — aims to help residents beat the heat while promoting compassion and generosity
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
PARTNER CONTENT
Tell all your fellow football fans and split the rewards when you make a correct prediction* on Truewin.ae
PARTNER CONTENT
The programme is part of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan’s goal to develop and expand the emirate’s public beaches by 400%
The price can become a sore point as students shell out hundreds (if not thousands) of dirhams for what they hope will be a picture-perfect ceremony
KT reader wants to know whether an employee can continue working in some capacity in the country after retiring from a company
Designer Faraz Manan's creations have been worn by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal and Orry, among others
Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire
Coupled with powerful hardware and software that uses AI to match your personal use, the HONOR 200 Series ticks all the boxes in a smartphone.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Will the favorites prevail, or will we witness more giant-defeating acts? Get ready to make your predictions on TrueWin.ae
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Enhance your living space with IKEA's fantastic offers
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
TRS Ibiza Hotel is nestled in an extraordinary setting, offering superb gastronomy, dedicated butler service, and unforgettable Mediterranean sunsets
PARTNER CONTENT
The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is ASUS' latest addition to the Vivobook series. It combines modern style, great performance, and revolutionises your work and play.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of Makyee's standout features is its capability to handle digital currency transactions, positioning it at the forefront of modern real estate solutions
PARTNER CONTENT
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
In case of dispute between employer and worker that cannot be resolved amicably, the case must be referred to Mohre
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
Residents must enroll in registered institutes, take theoretical and practical training, and pass the required tests
Appointments can be booked directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process
Some chargeable services can help you secure appointments if you're struggling with the system or lack time to check for openings regularly
Here's a guide to GDRFA's operating hours from June 15 to 18
More than 2,274,000 people in 28 districts are affected by the deluge
It will be a major disappointment for Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally party
US president receives a jolt of rejuvenation from worshippers as they chant four more years
Outplayed at times by his French opponent, third seed Alcaraz dug deep to triumph 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5
After completing his half-century in 33 balls, Abhishek took just 13 more deliveries to reach triple figures
I'm very sorry for her. It's sad. Really good match. Really tough, lots of up and downs, said Paolini
In response, Starmer affirmed his keenness to strengthen bilateral work with the UAE in various fields
The man was airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team
As the third edition of the guide was launched, Dubai became home to 19 Michelin starred restaurants
Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire
|1 AED
|22.67 INR
|1 AED
|75.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,685.38 AED
|24K
|289.25 AED
Dubai attracted more than Dh39.2 billion in FDI capital during 2023, creating around 45,000 job opportunities
The British fintech company has applied for a UK banking licence but three years on is still awaiting
The country's exports and imports accounted for 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent of the global share, respectively
Designer Faraz Manan's creations have been worn by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal and Orry, among others
This computer does a bit of everything with style and panache at an affordable price
Dr Shatha Almutawa, the founder and director of Kutubna, on promoting Khaleeji culture
The film is being shot over genuine Grand Prix weekends
As the third edition of the guide was launched, Dubai became home to 19 Michelin starred restaurants
Do not believe in 'instant' results, experts said as they listed some tips and reminders
The researchers found that the patients who received a certain class of diabetes medications had a significantly lower risk of developing 10 out of 13 cancers studied
The institute features private chemotherapy suites, specialty clinics, a dedicated breast cancer unit, and patient-centric facilities
Depending on how you present yourself or impact the lives around you, it can be either empowering or invalidating
From mole mapping and pigmentation to sagging necks, skin experts address the most common challenges faced in hot, arid climates
The allure of quick riches continues to draw people into its deceitful web, year after year
With every stroke of brush now carrying the weight of his losses and hopes for the future, Muhannad Alkilani, a 68-year-old visual artist from Damascus, Syria, has dedicated his life to capturing the essence of his native country through art
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
PARTNER CONTENT
Transform your home for less with discounts ranging from 25% to 75% off on selected home furniture and accessories
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
From innovative online solutions to quick and efficient claim payments, Sukoon puts its customers at the heart of everything
PARTNER CONTENT
The latest project represents a significant milestone in the Dubai real estate sector, underscoring the company's strong presence in the high-end property market
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The electric motorbikes are safer, quieter, and cheaper to ride compared to their petrol counterparts
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Get together, guess the score and get real rewards for every correct prediction only on TrueWin.ae
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
KT reader wants to know the procedure of moving into his own villa, which he has rented out
Since hitting an all-time high on January 19 this year, the S&P 500 has recorded new intraday highs 30 more times
Professionals with long-term permits are increasingly opting for larger and high-value units as well as properties that offer high rental yields
'Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the Digital Markets Act, and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission,' it said