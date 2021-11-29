Eight cases of the Omicron variant detected in France while Canada confirms two cases in people who recently travelled to Nigeria
coronavirus7 hours ago
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the travel bans
coronavirus8 hours ago
Britain calls an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments on the virus.
coronavirus1 hour ago
Sky Views Dubai, the latest attraction from Emaar, comprises an observatory, a glass slide and an adrenaline pumping edge walk experience
UAE9 hours ago
This does not automatically mean that the variations are more dangerous, researchers say
coronavirus11 hours ago
Government says it would deploy 160,000 volunteers in 11,000 vaccination sites nationwide.
coronavirus1 hour ago
Sunday's emphatic victory over Nepal in the Asian qualifiers (November 22-28) came after UAE had beaten Malaysia, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Bhutan
Cricket10 hours ago
Dubai Ruler meets members of Dubai Media Council on sidelines of Arab Journalism Award ceremony
Government12 hours ago
All international travellers will have to submit their 14-day travel history before flying to India
coronavirus13 hours ago
Preliminary evidence suggests there may be a higher risk of reinfection from the new variant
coronavirus11 hours ago
The milestone was achieved on Friday
coronavirus16 hours ago
Find out if there is a limit to the number of paid days off you can take from work
Legal14 hours ago
Authorities to announce precautionary measures based on information about new strain
coronavirus16 hours ago
Over 40 changes were announced in rules pertaining to personal protection, criminal law, data protection, fake news, and copyright rules
Government15 hours ago
Abu Dhabi urge residents to decorate their cars with appropriate decals from November 28 to December 6
Year of the 50th14 hours ago
The 30-minute film which documents the discovery of the logo's ring available for general viewing from Nov 29
Expo 202014 hours ago
Stunning engineering feat to be broadcast live on all local TV channels, official website
Year of the 50th21 hours ago
Armenia is looking to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix and reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.
Business2 days ago
This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.
Business3 days ago
Komatsu Middle East opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 2019.
Business3 days ago
Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Expo 20204 days ago
Mediclinic City Hospital has earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Acute Coronary Syndrome programme certification.
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
Five things creative people must know about NFTs.
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
Law prohibits sale, provision or incitement or inducement to consume alcoholic beverages to any person below 21 years of age
Legal21 hours ago
Ursula von der Leyen urges public to take precautions to give scientists time to understand the Omicron strain
coronavirus13 hours ago
Inmates will also have their debts and fines paid off
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Plans include include 2,000 residential plots, 900 villas, Dh500-million residential complex for small families
UAE20 hours ago
Authorities to announce precautionary measures based on information about new strain
coronavirus16 hours ago
Dazzling spectacles of colour will light up the capital with fireworks across five locations
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Parking metres will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4
UAE18 hours ago
KT Network4 minutes ago
Travel agents say no cancellations or rescheduling of travel plans after variant outbreak
Travel17 hours ago
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
60 talented young musicians from National Youth Orchestra Dubai to perform, competitions for kids
Year of the 50th20 hours ago
The legislative amendment aims to enhance community protection from online crimes
Government22 hours ago
The raft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the Year of the 50th
Government1 day ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads2 days ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads1 week ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads1 week ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads1 week ago
In this article, the authors discuss about the significance of Digital Engagement Hub (DEH) model to realize hyper-personalization and the key pillars necessary to build an impactful DEH model.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces to join the global watch community in Dubai with a dedicated WatchBox Lounge and WatchBox Studio; plus programming, events, and horological activations
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Danish band is bringing its popular hits to Dubai on December 2.
Local Events22 hours ago
The actress gushed about the news on Instagram today.
Entertainment18 hours ago
Actor talks about sharing screen space with his hero in Antim: The Last Fight
4 days ago
The two were co-stars in the Netflix adaptation 'The White Tiger'
Entertainment1 day ago
Chef Khulood Atiq collaborated with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism to promote local cuisine
Year of the 50th2 days ago
The event on Friday aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active and will include a 3km walk
Health3 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection
World10 hours ago
GMU launches a zebrafish facility for cancer research in partnership with Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences
Health1 day ago
Diabetes screenings will be provided in all Aster and Medcare facilities
Health1 day ago
Crown Prince hails city's ‘unassailable spirit’.
Health2 days ago
Dubai will be the first city in the world to offer work from home office, says MAK, the man behind the new-age office workstations aka office on wheels or BOOSTPOD
Lifestyle3 days ago
Rejoice in colours, creativity and culture
Arts and Culture3 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday morning
Markets5 days ago
The rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day
Markets5 days ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 week ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation1 week ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA1 week ago
Gladiators are now occupying the top position with 12 points, pushing Team Abu Dhabi (12 points) to second place, thanks to superior net run-rate
Cricket9 hours ago
Iyer followed his first innings hundred with a crucial 65, forging 50-plus stands with Ashwin and Saha to revive India in the first Test
Cricket18 hours ago
Under his leadership, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers titles
Sports9 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have 30 points from 13 games with City on 29 points
Football9 hours ago
It was a very difficult day because of the weather conditions, City midfielder Rodri told the
Cricket12 hours ago
The Argentine set up all three goals in PSG's 3-1 win over St Etienne
Football15 hours ago
Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Bader Samreen also recorded victories on a fantastic night of boxing action in Dubai
Sports15 hours ago
Thani Al Qamzi loses out to Sweden's Jonas Andersson in the race for the driver's title
Sports9 hours ago
Abid Ali earlier made 133 off 282 balls, holding one end for Pakistan for a long stretch
Cricket17 hours ago
