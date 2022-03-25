Members can earn rewards without having to present an app or a loyalty card, or even scan barcodes or receipts
UAE1 hour ago
UAE1 hour ago
KHDA has called on schools to reduce assignments during the holy month
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction
Markets2 hours ago
The fraudsters posed as police officers to get his account details
Crime4 hours ago
Soon after the airstrike, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building
World11 hours ago
Businesses in cybersecurity, smart city, insure-tech, fintech, and public safety technologies stand to benefit from the programme
UAE1 hour ago
Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas will now receive a 12-month tourism visa
Gulf18 minutes ago
The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country
Travel3 hours ago
Dubai
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
Dubai
Dubai
The events listed can be experienced on all remaining days of the global event.
Expo 20201 day ago
Complex interactions between other well known waves and magnetism, gravity or convection could drive the HFR waves at this speed
UAE4 hours ago
The 5 and 7 am bunch provided lots of entertainment for the journalists, photographers, trainers and owners
Dubai World Cup15 hours ago
The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'
UAE1 day ago
The continued threat of these attacks by the terrorist reflects their blatant disregard for the international community
UAE19 hours ago
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Weather11 hours ago
This is Wang Yi's first official visit to India since 2020
Asia8 hours ago
Glazer was accompanied by GMR Group Chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi
Sports3 hours ago
85 startups from 27 countries around the world will set shop at District 2020
Start-ups23 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 24,420.
coronavirus3 hours ago
One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments offers a total prize money of $30.5 million
Primer18 hours ago
The announcement is the latest in a series of claims against the leadership of Moscow’s forces
World8 minutes ago
New healing resort a short drive from Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala
Wellness28 minutes ago
Dubai
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 day ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime3 days ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime5 days ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE9 hours ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE21 hours ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 202019 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE19 hours ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 day ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 day ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads2 weeks ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads18 hours ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads5 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads6 days ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The multilingual could well herald the return of Indian blockbusters
Entertainment13 hours ago
Ari Wegner has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography.
Movies3 days ago
The musician spoke to City Times about the magic of performing live at Expo and what he's learned from his involvement with the fair.
Local Events3 days ago
On the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a list of some of Kangana’s most powerful performances
Entertainment2 days ago
Life's Like That is a weekly column, where Suresh Pattali writes about his musings on everyday life
Lifestyle23 hours ago
With what’s happening in the world now, how are you letting that affect your inner peace?
Wellness23 hours ago
Djiby Sow is fondly known as the 'man with the magical fingers'
Arts and Culture5 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words23 hours ago
'We wanted to show that she is not alone in this fight; the entire school is with her'
Health23 hours ago
Shoba Narayan’s
Books23 hours ago
Social entrepreneur Tasneem Nawab on creating wearable art through a special collection, which seeks to raise money for families of artists in war-affected areas
Arts and Culture23 hours ago
A low-down on the best food deals across town
Food Listings23 hours ago
The latest investment follows a series of strategic acquisitions to pursue growth across five vertical segments
Business5 hours ago
The new service represents the low-cost carrier's 17th route
Aviation50 minutes ago
In that interview, he said the ’90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favourite of his
Tech2 hours ago
It will invest in venture capital funds and high-growth potential companies
Business5 hours ago
The “Digital Markets Act” (DMA) has sped through the bloc’s legislative procedures and is designed to protect consumers
Tech8 hours ago
The Dubai’s Financial Market’s General Index rose 18.28 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,379.48 after the Dewa statement to disclose an indicative price range for its shares to be listed on the DFM by April 12
Markets21 hours ago
This will be the first time the mount of Irad Ortiz will be facing a distance of 2000 metres (10 furlongs)
Dubai World Cup16 hours ago
UAE needed only a draw to confirm a place against Australia in the playoff stage
Football15 hours ago
Lemaire was on fire at the Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on February 26 when booting home four winners for Japanese connections
Dubai World Cup15 hours ago
Muir has been pleased with what he's seen from the son of Harbour Watch since touching down in Dubai
Dubai World Cup15 hours ago
Bhupat is set to saddle an eight-strong team on the Dubai World Cup night
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Making it to the playoffs is harder now with ten teams fighting for four slots, compared to eight earlier
Cricket21 hours ago
Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season
Cricket1 day ago
Chasing 351, the two openers took Pakistan to 73 without loss at stumps on Day Four
Cricket23 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Two-minute video shows the McDonald’s employee running 10km to his home every midnight
Offbeat2 days ago
The Business Class is strategic in its positioning, and it invites its stakeholders to witness a parade from dress circle seats: that drill that takes place onboard after they get seated
Offbeat23 hours ago
The couple had an argument after the husband asked for divorce
Offbeat1 day ago
Born into a family of aviators, Mack Rutherford has flown hundreds of hours with his dad
Offbeat1 day ago
