Nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats of the accused
Entertainment16 hours ago
The emirate will host the 27th edition of the International Council of Museums General Conference
UAE20 hours ago
The most prominent one picked up by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is the Elite Award
Government7 hours ago
100 per cent X-ray check is now mandatory for luggage at Delhi airport for international passengers
Travel13 hours ago
Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain aimed at reassuring allies, as Biden administration tries to revive nuclear deal
Americas11 hours ago
McIlroy started with a bogey, but that just seemed to have woken him up as he made six birdies in the next 12 holes
Golf11 hours ago
Here are the conditions pilgrims must fulfil to go for the pilgrimage
UAE20 hours ago
Two-day event to feature technical, motivational sessions and music concert
14 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats of the accused
Entertainment16 hours ago
There won't be any shortage of international stars in the band new tournament
Cricket16 hours ago
The event was dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its tinge
Offbeat17 hours ago
Awaken the sleepy Bear Grylls in you and embark on this Man vs Wild adventure
UAE Attractions22 hours ago
Looking to attract investments to become trillion-dollar economy, says Minster of Industries Subhash Desai
Expo 20201 day ago
Temperature will drop as low as 15 degrees Celsius
Weather2 days ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events2 days ago
Changes bought on by pandemic-induced online classes were difficult for parents and kids alike
Education2 days ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business3 days ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation3 days ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA3 days ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation4 days ago
Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain aimed at reassuring allies, as Biden administration tries to revive nuclear deal
Americas11 hours ago
McIlroy started with a bogey, but that just seemed to have woken him up as he made six birdies in the next 12 holes
Golf11 hours ago
Here are the conditions pilgrims must fulfil to go for the pilgrimage
UAE20 hours ago
Two-day event to feature technical, motivational sessions and music concert
14 hours ago
The emirate will host the 27th edition of the International Council of Museums General Conference
UAE20 hours ago
The most prominent one picked up by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is the Elite Award
Government7 hours ago
100 per cent X-ray check is now mandatory for luggage at Delhi airport for international passengers
Travel13 hours ago
The event will flag off in Ras Al Khaimah at 8am and continue until 8pm
UAE5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The best gaming monitors offer the perfect mix of display size, resolution, and refresh rate, to immerse your audio-visual senses into your favorite gaming worlds.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz with Mahzooz draw show presenters Aishwarya Ajit and Wissam Braidy
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Pandemic-era uncertainty cause many to transfer all overseas funds to institutions in the southern state
Business18 hours ago
One demerit point added to fast bowler's record for breaching Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct
Cricket17 hours ago
The CCTV footage has since gone viral
Offbeat1 day ago
The employment reforms will go into effect in February 2022
Government1 day ago
A rundown on the most significant visa and residency schemes
Government1 day ago
The country is seeking to resume international commercial flights from January next year
coronavirus18 hours ago
Due to Brazil’s continental dimensions and diversity, the country is rich in investment opportunities, experts said
Expo 202019 hours ago
Red alert issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir as water levels rise in Pamba river
Asia20 hours ago
There won't be any shortage of international stars in the band new tournament
Cricket16 hours ago
The event was dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its tinge
Offbeat17 hours ago
Awaken the sleepy Bear Grylls in you and embark on this Man vs Wild adventure
UAE Attractions22 hours ago
Next stage of operation to focus on 'advising, assisting, and sharing intelligence'
World4 minutes ago
Crowds of several hundred rioters torched cars, set off fireworks, threw rocks in anti-lockdown protest
coronavirus37 minutes ago
Two men accused of trafficking 20 kilograms of marijuana under the guise of stevia
Offbeat54 minutes ago
Analysts say unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia is driven by climate change
Asia20 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15
Cricket3 days ago
Ministry has signed seven contracts worth a total of Dh22.5 billion over the first four days of the exhibition
UAE3 days ago
Survival expert currently on screen in the wild with Bollywood's Ajay Devgn
Local Events3 days ago
The police urged drivers to comply with the law to avoid penalties
Transport3 days ago
Looking to attract investments to become trillion-dollar economy, says Minster of Industries Subhash Desai
Expo 20201 day ago
Temperature will drop as low as 15 degrees Celsius
Weather2 days ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events2 days ago
Changes bought on by pandemic-induced online classes were difficult for parents and kids alike
Education2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
HONOR returns with the best phone for vlogging in 2021
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads1 week ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads3 weeks ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads13 hours ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads13 hours ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads2 days ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai Garden Glow, the world's largest unique theme park, will kick start its seventh season on the first of November with many more new concepts and attractions of glow-in-dark garden.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The new HUAWEI MateBook 13s | 14s, HUAWEI MateView GT 27", HUAWEI PixLab X1 printer and more, are to provide an intelligent experience across workspace scenarios.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
New Zealander reggae artist to bring 'island vibes'
Local Events3 days ago
Survival expert currently on screen in the wild with Bollywood's Ajay Devgn
Local Events3 days ago
She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, shooting in Abu Dhabi, and completing 25 years in the industry.
Movies4 days ago
Did you know there is a bustling guitar community in the UAE that never sleeps?
Local Events2 days ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
2 weeks ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books2 weeks ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 weeks ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE2 weeks ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
4 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books2 weeks ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food2 weeks ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 weeks ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion2 weeks ago
Kuwaiti carrier will double its current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026
Aviation4 days ago
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech5 days ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business3 days ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation3 days ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA3 days ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation4 days ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation5 days ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business1 week ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business1 week ago
Adil Rashid (2/6) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/8) were the pick of the Bulls bowlers as the Tigers were restricted to 69/6
Cricket8 hours ago
Man United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford
Football8 hours ago
Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 68
11 hours ago
The result left PSG with 37 points from 14 games ahead of a Champions League trip to Manchester City
Football7 hours ago
Asked to bat first, the Gladiators made 146 in 10 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 97-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tom Moores and Andre Russell
Cricket12 hours ago
McIlroy started with a bogey, but that just seemed to have woken him up as he made six birdies in the next 12 holes
Golf11 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-15) and Shadab Khan (2-22) caused the damage to Bangladesh
Cricket15 hours ago
Max Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by 14 points with three races to go, will start alongside Hamilton on the front row
Sports12 hours ago
The winners of this six-team tournament will qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022
Cricket13 hours ago
Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated
Tennis15 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE3 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE2 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE3 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
|1 AED
|20.17(DH INR
|1 AED
|46.49 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,837.21 AED
|24K
|225.50 AED