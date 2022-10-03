Capital successfully managed to combat pandemic without going into full lockdown
He died in a Dubai hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday
A committee has been set up to review fuel prices in the country every month, there have been three months of consecutive reductions in prices
Four points to note for expats who are sponsoring their families in the UAE
More skilled professionals can get the long-term residency, with the minimum monthly salary requirement dropping from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000
The robbers knocked on the door of his company's headquarters before entering and assaulting him; they will be deported after serving their sentences
Convective clouds may be formed eastward by afternoon, these could extend to internal areas
Here's a guide to five key aspects of the new services under the sweeping reforms
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
When was the last time you cleaned your timepiece? Preserve and maintain it with this exclusive watch cleaning kit from Maison Des Montres. You get a complete apparatus designed to clean your watch to perfection.
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Majority of the UAE’s 652,885 private sector companies remain under-prepared for corporate tax that comes into effect in June 2023
The patient was quickly transferred to a hospital to receive further necessary medical treatment
Easing pandemic-related restrictions to benefit property, tourism, aviation and other sectors; Real estate transactions exceed Dh180 billion in first nine months of 2022
Officers, government department employees and residents in the country often go beyond the call of duty to help out animals in distress
Region's first female-only competition features a combination of swimming, running and cycling over 40km
Three expats from Nepal, India, and the Philippines also shared Dh300,000 among them
People say they plan to go to the office and opt for other outdoor activities more often now as compared to July
Project to be developed in 3 phases - infrastructure development, site coordination , placement of art installations - after master plan approval
The ground staff rushed in with the necessary equipment and got the situation under the control
A KT reader asks if it automatically begins from the day that the mail has been sent
The new system offers visitors a variety of permits without requiring a host or sponsor
Emirate will welcome innovators and experts to explore and design the future of metaverse, says Dubai Crown Prince
The airline is rolling out a series of metaverse projects primarily to build the right environment for young travellers
Precautions can be taken to avoid these missteps in order to keep safe on the road in poor weather conditions
The celebration featured a musical band, the K9 team, bike patrols, and competitions with gifts and prizes
With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
Are radars reset automatically when allowed top speeds change in Abu Dhabi during adverse weather conditions?
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her
Police ambushed the mother and her two accomplices, who had placed advertisements on social media offering the under-two-month-old for sale
The force described the incident as a riot in which two officers were killed, but survivors accused them of overreacting, causing scores of deaths
Introduced by United Nations workers after the country's calamitous 2010 earthquake, the disease went on to kill around 10,000 people
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and the entire star cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ensure this is one of Indian cinema's best offering
Top-notch ingredients plated up in a no-nonsense manner is the USP of this contemporary Japanese hotspot
The American musician will perform at Etihad Park
Bollywood actor takes on shades of grey in new action thriller
The PosH-RacK Festive & Lifestyle Shopping Edit is back on October 1, 2022 to introduce a fresh doze of colour and vibrancy into your festive closet
It is a kind of campy, high-school chick-flick version of Strangers on a Train with no murders but dollops of meanness and some quirky — and some blah — black humour
The sight of winged creatures chirping in the woods or hovering for food makes for an illuminating and rewarding experience of Mother Nature and its elements
How experts find the balance between creativity, flavour, texture, et al
Wearers can take advantage of personal health and fitness features that offer actionable, science-based insights to prevent cardiovascular diseases
Experts say that during transition periods, which typically last 6 weeks, one may experience symptoms of stress and anxiety
The tale of a mythological woman, told in a contemporary world
Since the UAE summer is going to last longer than we thought (or think each year), it’s time to add a handful of summer dresses to our closet
The latest edition of wknd. conversations addressed the growing relevance of OTT and content creation in the entertainment industry
The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000bpd and one million bpd
The Council will adopt a new strategy to empower and increase women’s pioneering role in Abu Dhabi business sector: Asma Al Fahim
These 15 choppers were purchased at a cost of Rs38.87 billion, along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs3.77 billion
A smartphone that is made for longevity can be a real thing. Too bad that’s not how most of them are designed
Middle East shopping mall developer hired HSBC in 2020 to advise it on the potential sale of chiller plants linked to its hotels and shopping centres
The purchase will be partly funded by RWE issuing a $2.43 billion convertible bond to a Qatar Investment Authority unit, through which the QIA will become a 9.1 per cent shareholder in RWE
India won the second T20I by 16 runs
India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
Dawid Malan struck an unbeaten 78 and Harry Brook 46 not out to propel England to 209-3 in their 20 overs before Pakistan were restricted to 142-8
Haaland has 17 goals in 10 games in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, including trebles against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 61 off 22 balls
Verstappen will need to be 112 points ahead at the end of next Sunday's race in Suzuka to retain his title
The ground staff rushed in with the necessary equipment and got the situation under the control
India's senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, have been rested for the South Africa ODI series ahead of the T20 World Cup
Chasing 217, Pakistan reached home in just 26.2 overs in Lahore, thanks to the stunning hundred from Ijaz
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health