The couple, in their seventies, were visiting their son in the country
Crime3 hours ago
The couple, in their seventies, were visiting their son in the country
Crime3 hours ago
Three others to drive away luxury vehicles each
UAE4 hours ago
Majid Alamry, whose message on the trailer of the reality show went viral this week, deconstructs his message
Lifestyle6 hours ago
The PTI leader urges supporters to march on capital, demands new election
Asia3 hours ago
Authorities ensure all the victims receive necessary medical care
UAE42 minutes ago
Health ministry lists out tips to stay safe; reveals treatment and vaccination protocol
UAE55 minutes ago
Passengers advised to check flight information before setting out
UAE3 hours ago
Charges for residency holders or freelancers for two years also amended
UAE1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The HONOR X9 is affordable and yet comes out unflinchingly well - not just on its build quality but for the features inside as well.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
120 people, including 106 Indians, were injured in the incident
UAE3 hours ago
Provides services to employees at their workplace, process takes between 15 and 30 minutes
Visa and Immigration in UAE6 hours ago
Ramos kills 19 students, 2 teachers at elementary school
Americas10 hours ago
Three categories have been announced and will go into effect from June
UAE3 hours ago
Private sector companies that follow labour rules, exceed targets to benefit
UAE1 day ago
He resisted arrest and refused to provide any ID
Crime8 hours ago
Red flags were raised to prevent visitors from swimming
UAE7 hours ago
Ramos kills 19 students, 2 teachers at elementary school
Americas10 hours ago
Reigning Fifa Club World Cup winners will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds - the highest price ever for a sports team
Football8 hours ago
It aims to promote integrity, transparency, accountability and good governance in the Capital
Government9 hours ago
The tech giant celebrated 15 years since it began the initiative
Tech6 hours ago
They also did not adhere to the fair's participation conditions
Books8 hours ago
PTI plans to force early elections with massive 'Azadi March' to Islamabad city centre
World7 hours ago
Expo 2020 effect continues to push the attractiveness of properties for foreign investors
Property3 minutes ago
Police fired tear gas near Malik’s home to disperse scattered groups of protesters
Asia3 minutes ago
Health authorities looking at option of vaccinating people who have been in close contact with infected person
Europe8 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
NFT project will enable fans and movie audiences to experience art, digital works, avatars and posters of the actor's new film
Entertainment1 day ago
Private sector companies that follow labour rules, exceed targets to benefit
UAE1 day ago
The busiest quarter was recorded this year since 2020
Travel1 day ago
Three of the staff members injured in the blast are in serious condition
Emergencies1 day ago
Over 160.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus5 hours ago
The couple, in their seventies, were visiting their son in the country
Crime3 hours ago
Emirati Zakaria Doleh lives in a quaint Chinese Pagoda-inspired house he built by trial and error over 17 years
Spotlight1 day ago
Over 100 injured in the blast during lunchtime at a popular restaurant
Emergencies1 day ago
Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures
UAE1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads2 weeks ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads3 days ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads4 days ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads5 days ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads2 weeks ago
By the people behind the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster aviation film starring Tom Cruise.
Movies9 hours ago
Jump on Maverick’s bike, hug him tight and join him on the highway to the danger zone.
Movie Reviews9 hours ago
What's tickling your taste buds today? We bring you some great options for dining out.
Local Events7 hours ago
It will premiere on streaming platform Netflix.
OTT1 day ago
So far, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of the disease have been reported
World1 day ago
Britain has offered vaccines to some healthcare workers
World1 day ago
Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
World1 day ago
Majid Alamry, whose message on the trailer of the reality show went viral this week, deconstructs his message
Lifestyle6 hours ago
They also did not adhere to the fair's participation conditions
Books8 hours ago
More than 600 children with cancer have been evacuated from the war-torn country
Health1 day ago
The purchased materials will be distributed to school libraries
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City successfully removed the entire thyroid gland
Health2 days ago
Healthcare professionals underline the country possesses the technological and diagnostic capabilities and the efficiency to treat people
UAE2 days ago
Group aims to consolidate its healthcare services offerings in the Emirates, Oman, and across the GCC
Health2 days ago
Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, and DMCC’s Chairman of the Board, shown the wide range of trade-enabling facilities and services
Business2 hours ago
The agreement aims to boost the exploration of future opportunities, while augmenting integration and cooperation in supporting global efforts to achieve mutual objectives and develop comprehensive future plans and strategies
Business2 hours ago
Expo 2020 effect continues to push the attractiveness of properties for foreign investors
Property3 minutes ago
The centre’s data highlighted China’s leadership in the list of top 10 countries trading with the UAE in Q1 2022, valued at Dh57 billion, followed by India with Dh46.2 billion, and Saudi Arabia with Dh32.5 billion
Business59 minutes ago
Q1 saw a jump of 1,242% in proceeds and 400% in volume when compared to Q1 2021; Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul dominates IPO activity while seven firms float on the Nomu Parallel market
Business1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) leading crypto-asset trading platform
PARTNER CONTENT 2 hours ago
FICCI Lead, a technology and business incubator of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) have inked an agreement to launch the start-up corridor
Start-ups2 hours ago
With Participants from 17 Countries, 39 winners from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah
Business2 hours ago
Highlights its central role in proper application of UAE’s foreign trade policies
Business3 hours ago
Reigning Fifa Club World Cup winners will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds - the highest price ever for a sports team
Football8 hours ago
The decision by the ATP and WTA to remove the sport's most prestigious tournament of ranking points has prompted some players to say they may skip Wimbledon
Sports2 hours ago
Kohli becomes a central figure in tonight's Eliminator, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket19 hours ago
The South African’s unbeaten 68 off 38 balls earned him the man-of-the-match award
Cricket20 hours ago
Karrar Hayder Abbas Ghalwah, one of Iraq's top players, has a bronze medal in men's doubles event from the West Asia Para Games
Sports8 hours ago
The Russian world number two stormed into French Open second round with straight-set win
Tennis19 hours ago
Titov Vladishav won the Division A competition in the senior tournament
Sports9 hours ago
Some big players may not play at Wimbledon next month after ATP and WTA decided to remove ranking points from the grass court tournament
Tennis1 day ago
A long-term global media rights’ contract was signed
Sports1 day ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos1 week ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 week ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business1 week ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos1 week ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos2 weeks ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat4 days ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat5 days ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat6 days ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat6 days ago
|1 AED
|21.05 INR
|1 AED
|53.59 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,837.21 AED
|24K
|225.50 AED