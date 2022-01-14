Filipino national Mary calls her prize money the ‘rainbow after the rain'
UAE3 hours ago
Patients and their close contacts are split into two different categories and must follow the updated rules accordingly
coronavirus27 minutes ago
The closure goes into effect from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9
coronavirus1 hour ago
They hope for students to continue e-learning in light of a recent rise in cases
Education25 minutes ago
Freezing a company's assets through the execution court guarantees employee rights even before a final court verdict
Legal1 hour ago
Having served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, Sir Nick Carter is renowned for his extensive knowledge of the Middle East
UAE35 minutes ago
"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," the Dubai Ruler said.
Government4 hours ago
All tickets will remain valid for the new date
Local Events16 minutes ago
Filipino national Mary calls her prize money the ‘rainbow after the rain'
UAE3 hours ago
This closure coincides with the opening of Infinity Bridge to traffic on Sunday
Transport5 hours ago
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business
UAE Attractions3 hours ago
The day promises to be one to remember, with a slew of one-of-a-kind events to entertain and educate
Expo 20206 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 38,849
coronavirus2 hours ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 day ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 day ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 day ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE2 days ago
Italy aims to become a leader in digital development by ensuring at least 70 per cent of the population gets proper digital skills in order to realise an inclusive and equal digital transition
Business2 days ago
Services will be suspended from today, January 12
Transport2 days ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 day ago
By joining the Alliance, members commit to gradually implementing credible and transparent sustainability strategies within their organisations.
Business1 day ago
The revised dates are expected to complement international markets, the majority of which follow the Monday-to-Friday work schedule
Events1 day ago
Government has taken steps to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis
Business1 day ago
They hope for students to continue e-learning in light of a recent rise in cases
Education25 minutes ago
Freezing a company's assets through the execution court guarantees employee rights even before a final court verdict
Legal1 hour ago
Having served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, Sir Nick Carter is renowned for his extensive knowledge of the Middle East
UAE35 minutes ago
"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," the Dubai Ruler said.
Government4 hours ago
Patients and their close contacts are split into two different categories and must follow the updated rules accordingly
coronavirus27 minutes ago
The closure goes into effect from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9
coronavirus1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The legal system is perhaps the only field that has not evolved much through the decades.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The day promises to be one to remember, with a slew of one-of-a-kind events to entertain and educate
Expo 20206 hours ago
New service is offered as the extension of the 50% discount plan on traffic violations is scheduled to expire soon
Transport1 day ago
The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion
Transport21 hours ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 38,849
coronavirus2 hours ago
To facilitate its opening, Al Shindagha Tunnel will be temporarily closed for two months in one direction
Transport5 hours ago
Novak's lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation
Sports5 hours ago
This closure coincides with the opening of Infinity Bridge to traffic on Sunday
Transport5 hours ago
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business
UAE Attractions3 hours ago
The day promises to be one to remember, with a slew of one-of-a-kind events to entertain and educate
Expo 20206 hours ago
All tickets will remain valid for the new date
Local Events16 minutes ago
They hope for students to continue e-learning in light of a recent rise in cases
Education25 minutes ago
The strategic partnership between Wam and Brazilian media outlets will help widen media coverage about the UAE in Brazil and vice-versa
UAE1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE3 days ago
Service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contribution to raising the level of security and safety in the emirate
UAE4 days ago
High demand for affordable villas was also noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC.
Property4 days ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal1 week ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 day ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 day ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 day ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE2 days ago
Italy aims to become a leader in digital development by ensuring at least 70 per cent of the population gets proper digital skills in order to realise an inclusive and equal digital transition
Business2 days ago
Services will be suspended from today, January 12
Transport2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads1 week ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads1 week ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads1 week ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads18 hours ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads5 days ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads6 days ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
'Awaken', produced by local company Dubai Film, is now on Apple TV.
Movies1 day ago
Dee airs his views on the importance of comedy during tough times, a multi-cultural audience, cancel culture, and more.
Local Events2 days ago
The actor who is currently in the city talks about expectations from his famous surname, and his new film Velle, streaming now.
Movies2 days ago
A combination of the right book, creators, actors and global reach ensured its success.
OTT3 days ago
He was someone who kept reaching out to opposite ends of the political spectrum to find consensus, compromise and dialogue, says the author
Books17 hours ago
The showstopper at your dining table
Food18 hours ago
The global fashion influencer on why it's necessary to separate the two
Fashion18 hours ago
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Wellness17 hours ago
The weather is just perfect for a walk around the city to take note of the latest art installations on display
Arts and Culture17 hours ago
How does our relationship with food evolve over the years? Sudha Menon’s new book has the answers
Food17 hours ago
Manuscripts, ceramics and coins all vie for your attention, but don’t miss the mosaic inside the central dome detailing the zodiac constellations
Arts and Culture19 hours ago
Can’t get hold of very peri? Here are the hues that come closest to capturing the essence of Pantone’s Colour of the Year
Home21 hours ago
Should you dress how you want to feel or dress how you feel? Fashion experts weigh in on the idea and suggest what you should add to your wardrobe
Fashion21 hours ago
The new projects aim to improve water security locally, regionally and globally
Weather21 hours ago
Two of the funded VRIs will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates University
Tech22 hours ago
Musk has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions
Cryptocurrency5 hours ago
Global payments processor reaches $40 billion valuation, raising total of $1.8 billion to date
Business20 hours ago
Acino is focused on providing access to affordable healthcare in emerging markets.
Business21 hours ago
India, with 46 new startups added in 2021, is the third-largest hub after the US and China
Business22 hours ago
High oil prices, which also drive up gasoline and diesel prices, could keep inflation uncomfortably high well into 2022
Energy1 day ago
Government has taken steps to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis
Business1 day ago
Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge
Sports31 minutes ago
On Friday, the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time
Sports1 hour ago
The world No.1 could also face hurdles when travelling to the three other Grand Slams
Sports1 hour ago
It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers
Sports49 minutes ago
The Carnival gets underway with the opening rounds of the 1600 metre (Dirt) Al Maktoum Challenge series
Horse Racing19 hours ago
The UAE will face Canada in their first match on Saturday
Cricket16 hours ago
Television viewers heard several players complaining within range of the stump microphone after what seemed a straightforward leg before wicket decision was reversed
Sports17 hours ago
Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history
F117 hours ago
Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw on Thursday, but uncertainty hangs over his participation
Tennis1 day ago
The UAE will face Canada in their first match on Saturday
Cricket16 hours ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos3 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos2 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos2 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos2 months ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food2 months ago
Authorities got creative to try to prevent kids from getting spooked by the sight of vials and needles
coronavirus1 day ago
Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit
Offbeat9 hours ago
There was so much girl talk — on various WhatsApp groups, especially the women-only ones — on how watchable it is that I got gaslit
Offbeat21 hours ago
Imagine being on a first date you couldn't end
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.13 INR
|1 AED
|47.23 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,705.09 AED
|24K
|221.25 AED