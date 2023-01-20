These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world
Children and their families can enjoy exclusive encounters and take pictures with the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday 12 noon onwards
Portuguese striker scores two goals in his Saudi Arabia debut
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
From new fee to in-country extension being suspended, multiple processes have been revised
Dubai Destinations: The electric catamaran service operates from The Pointe
Light to moderate winds freshening at times over the sea
Visitors hail the infrastructure, safety and the extremely kind and professional people they meet in the emirate
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Gulf to remain official lubricant and fuel partner to McLaren Automotive
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers
In collaboration with government partners DESC and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the three-day event sheds light on entire security supply line
Taking place between January 26 and 29, the tournament will feature some of the sport’s biggest names including World No. 1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy
Top official advises motorists to be cautious when driving near road crossings
US President celebrates growth of small business in the country by ordering lunch from small restaurant
It also has a plate factory and a workshop for repairing light and heavy vehicles
The Portuguese forward's first competitive appearance will be against Al Ettifaq on Sunday after the two-match ban
'She would give you anything,' says one woman, who met Mary Taylor over 10 years ago
They took a photo of the trader and threatened to harm her if she files a police report
The superstar's songs were blaring out Wednesday night and clips were posted by several social media accounts
He stayed at the hotel for four months and suddenly left, taking with him silver bottle holders and a mother-of-pearl tray
The Bollywood superstar's comeback movie is set to release on January 25
Tickets are sold out for the highly anticipated exhibition match taking place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh
A typing centre agent says the hike applies to Emirates ID, and visit, residency visas
There's a new joke running around in the Philippines: Instead of gifting your wife a diamond ring, give onion rings
Police dealt with 11,000 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during New Year's holiday
'One of the main reasons why men choose to not seek help is the social pressure and stigma that forces them to portray a ‘tough’ body type,' he says
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
An electronic registration portal that lets owners and operators register their residential units for short-term rentals
Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
As the world advances with the use and dependency on technology, businesses need to catch up to their consumers' speed.
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
The Webster family, team behind Seventy Ninth Group and Seventy Ninth Resources has launched a new private equity offering for partners focused on the natural resources sector
As the latest addition to
Chazelle’s three-plus hour extravaganza isn’t the dutiful, nostalgic ode you might expect of such a Tinseltown period piece
It charts the fortunes of largely fictional Hollywood actors and producers trying to navigate the transition from silent movies to “talkies”
The talented countertenor reveals the challenges and rewards of singing in different languages and not limiting himself to one genre
Singer-songwriter, Prateek Kuhad, who recently performed his chartbusting romantic ballads in Dubai, on why it’s an ideal time to be an independent artiste in the music industry
How the Toureg scaled the ranks into luxury territory
Don’t forget to try out some delicious yet nutritious plant-based recipes before the month of Veganuary comes to an end
He talks about being the first Kuwaiti to visit the world's only undersea laboratory and made his dream come true
Understand and inculcate some practical tips to deal with the anxiety issues effectively to help yourself stay motivated, confident and pragmatic
Terms we will all need to master before the new year is out
Soak in culture, music and architecture
The Princess of Wales has remained a picture of composure amid the many storms the British royal family is faced with, including the recent release of prince harry’s new book
Property market sales reached Dh82.11 billion during the fourth quarter as compared to Dh69.42 billion in the previous quarter, reflecting an increase of 18.3 per cent
This year the event will discuss key global challenges, including food security, energy, health, supply-chain resilience and infrastructure
Dogecoin. Wework. Metaverse. It was an era of illusory and ridiculous promises
The UAE, the minister said, wants to be the bridge to the private sector, driving new trade deals, partnerships, FDI, and talent migration, and helping to connect the world’s fastest-growing economies
The bank has worked over the past years to consolidate its position as a regional leader in the sustainable financing sector
The framework agreement also covers plans to consider development of the Caio Deepwater Terminal at Cabinda Port
Investments by the UAE nationals exceeded Dh16.2 billion, while the rest of the GCC nationals' investments touched Dh1.4 billion
Other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying once the aviation authority comes out with a ruling on the matter
Chasing 182, the Dubai Capitals folded up for 80, the lowest total of the tournament so far
When Murray finally got the job done in what was the 250th and longest Grand Slam match of his career, the clock was showing 4.05am local time
Jabeur made 50 unforced errors in her 6-1 5-7 6-1 loss to Vondrousova
Ronaldo will lead Riyadh ST XI, a team made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr, against Messi's Paris St Germain in the exhibition contest
Friday's meeting also includes the first Classic of the season
Smith, second in the Test batting rankings, will be available for County Championship matches against Worcester, Leicestershire and Glamorgan
The Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
No one was injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement posted on their Weibo social media account
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?